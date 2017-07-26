Celebrity
10 Celebs Who Got Really Real About ... Ahem ... Self-Pleasure
See what Gina Rodriguez, Daniel Radcliffe and more celebs have to say about enjoying extra special alone time
Posted on
More
1 of 10
GINA RODRIGUEZ
"I was definitely raised with [purity culture]. In all honesty, I used to feel guilty for masturbating. Oh my God, this extreme guilt! And that lasted way too long. Or maybe I masturbated too much! It's okay to look back in retrospect and be like, it wasn't good that I felt bad about touching myself. And it isn't bad that I want to share my love with my boyfriend. I'm 32 years old, I'm an adult, I can do that!"
— to Bust
2 of 10
DANIEL RADCLIFFE
"Yeah, I was like every other teenager in [the masturbation] sense. My favorite line about masturbation is Louis C.K.'s, something like 'I found out about it when I was 11, and I didn't skip a day.' I think I started very early—before my teens. But not when I was on [the Harry Potter] set. I wasn't going, 'When is Alan Rickman going to nail this scene so I can run back to my trailer?' There's another feeling, again perfectly described by Louis C.K.: that fear just after you've jerked off that everyone knows what you did. It would have been embarrassing to walk back on set and look the dignitaries of British acting royalty in the eye, knowing what I'd been doing."
—to Playboy
3 of 10
SHAILENE WOODLEY
"As a young woman you don't learn how to pleasure yourself, you don't learn what an orgasm should be, you don't learn that you should have feelings of satisfaction ... I've always had a dream of making a book called There's No Right Way to Masturbate. If masturbation were taught in school, I wonder how [many] fewer people would get herpes aged 16, or pregnant at 14?"
— to Net-A-Porter
4 of 10
DRAKE
"If you send [nudes] without me asking, it's like, 'You've done this before.' But I'm away a lot. If there's a woman I'm into, I might want to get a picture from her to handle business myself, as opposed to doing something I might regret."
— to Elle
5 of 10
AMBER ROSE
"Masturbate in front of the mirror. I'm the queen of that ... I highly suggest it by the way. Just go home and masturbate in the mirror. It's f---ing amazing. You should try it."
6 of 10
JAMES FRANCO
"I spend a fair amount of time alone, especially when I travel, maybe to something like this or for work or whatever, but I'm in hotels a lot for a lot of my life. And I don't mind it because I have a lot of stuff to do on my own ... So, when I'm alone, I do masturbate a lot. I don't know why. It's like you have those days where it's just like, I have a ton of writing to do, or a ton of reading to do, and you're just like, okay, I'm going to be on the couch all day or in bed all day just doing that ... I tend to have a four- or five-time day."
7 of 10
EVA LONGORIA
"I didn't begin enjoying sex until I started masturbating. Before that, I really wasn't sexual. I bought my first vibrator three years ago. It's a shame I didn't discover it sooner. Now I give Rabbit vibrators to all my girlfriends. They scream when they unwrap it. The best gift I can give them is an orgasm."
— to Self
8 of 10
TAYLOR MOMSEN
"I'm a promoter of masturbation. Don't sleep around – learn yourself first! Guys do, but girls don't. And that's why girls have so many bad experiences. But you can know your body, know yourself, know what feels good. You don't have to give yourself away just to have sexual relevance. Because I don't think sex is something people should be afraid of. It's part of human nature, so I don't think it should be so shameful – particularly for girls and young girls."
—to The Guardian
9 of 10
JOHN MAYER
"I am the new generation of masturbator. I've seen it all. Before I make coffee, I've seen more butt holes than a proctologist does in a week… I mean, I have masturbated myself out of serious problems in my life. The phone doesn't pick up because I'm masturbating. And I have excused myself at the oddest times so as to not make mistakes. If Tiger Woods only knew when to jerk off. It has a true market value, like gold bullion. First of all, I don't jerk off because I'm horny. I'm sort of half-chick. It's like District 9. I can fire alien weapons. I can insert a tampon. No, I do it because I want to take a brain bath. It's like a hot whirlpool for my brain, in a brain space that is 100 percent agreeable with itself."
— to Rolling Stone
10 of 10
ROBERT DOWNEY JR.
"I was a compulsive, serial masturbator, but the funny thing is, looking back on it, it was the best thing I could have been. I utilized that organ and rode it for everything it was worth."
— to Rolling Stone
See Also
More
More
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban's Secrets to a Healthy, Long-lasting Relationship
Over for Good? DJ Pauly D & Aubrey O'Day Split Once Again as Source Says 'It Was a Long Time Coming'
19 Celebs Who've Opened Up About Life During & After Divorce
Jeannie Gaffigan Is Breathing on Her Own & Finding Her Voice 3 Months After Harrowing Brain Tumor Surgery