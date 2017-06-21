Alicia Keys, Chris Pratt & More Reveal Their Secrets for a Happy Marriage

JOANNA GAINES: STICK TO WEEKLY RITUALS

Married for 14 years, Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines swear by their weekly date nights, which take place each Tuesday and always include ice cream runs. "We tend to frequent our local holes-in-the-wall for street tacos and queso," Joanna told PEOPLE. "After dinner we get ice cream and drive around Waco to go down memory lane and visit our old stomping grounds."

They also start each day by sharing a cup of coffee on the porch together before the kids wake up. "Marriage requires effort and time and talking and connecting," shared Joanna. "You have to maintain it."