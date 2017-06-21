Alicia Keys, Chris Pratt & More Reveal Their Secrets for a Happy Marriage

The Khloé Kardashian Guide to Getting Body Confident
ALICIA KEYS: PLAN SURPRISE DATES FOR ONE ANOTHER
"One of us plans [a date] and the other has no idea where we are going," Keys told PEOPLE on how she and husband Swizz Beatz keep their union strong. "We've found some undiscovered gems and moments to take hikes or walks or just discover new things about life and each other. Those are my favorite times."
2 of 12
JOANNA GAINES: STICK TO WEEKLY RITUALS
Married for 14 years, Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines swear by their weekly date nights, which take place each Tuesday and always include ice cream runs. "We tend to frequent our local holes-in-the-wall for street tacos and queso," Joanna told PEOPLE. "After dinner we get ice cream and drive around Waco to go down memory lane and visit our old stomping grounds."
They also start each day by sharing a cup of coffee on the porch together before the kids wake up. "Marriage requires effort and time and talking and connecting," shared Joanna. "You have to maintain it."
3 of 12
CHRIS PRATT: DON'T IGNORE YOUR PARTNER
While Pratt and wife Anna Faris have their hands full with 4-year-old son Jack, the two lovebirds always squeeze in some quality time together. "A lot of times, people focus so much on their kids, and then when their kids leave the nest, they look at their spouse or partner like they're a stranger," the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star told PEOPLE.
He added: "It's just as important, if not more important, to focus on your relationship with your partner because your children are going to leave one day [and] you have to maintain a relationship that's going to outlast your child's needs for you."
4 of 12
WILL SMITH: EXPECT THE HARD WORK
Marriage isn't easy — just ask the actor and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who've been married for a decade. "We've been asking ourselves [what's the secret to marriage] and really at the end of the day it's just not quitting," the Collateral Beauty star told Entertainment Tonight.
"If there is a secret I would say it is that we never went into working on our relationship," he explained. "We only ever worked on ourselves individually. And then presented ourselves to one another better than we were previously."
5 of 12
SALMA HAYEK: DITCH YOUR SOCIAL CALENDAR
For Hayek and husband François-Henri Pinault, foregoing extra social events is the key to a successful relationship. "I married the right guy," she told reporters at Harper’s BAZAAR's 150 Most Fashionable Women celebration. "That is probably the most important thing. We support each other in everything we do. We want the other one to strive. Makes you happy when the other one strives. And you know what, we don't have a very strong social life, because we really like to spend time together. So we do spend a lot of quality time together."
6 of 12
FREDDIE PRINZE JR.: ESTABLISH A SOLID FRIENDSHIP
"We were just friends. That's one of the reasons I think our relationship has always been so good," Prinze Jr. revealed to E! News of his pre-marriage dynamic with wife Sarah Michelle Gellar. "We were just friends for a good two years before we ever went on a date. She knew what kind of guy I was. She knew what my morals were, what my priorities were and visa versa. We already kind of knew all the faults in the other person."
He added: "We ended up being the perfect balance. But it didn't happen until years after and there was a solid foundation built, and that's probably the main reason why we've always been cool and groovy."
7 of 12
LEANN RIMES: SHOW SOME RESPECT
Rimes and husband Eddie Cibrian's key to a happy relationship may seem pretty straight-forward, but the performer stressed its importance during an interview with PEOPLE. "We respect each other; respect is a big deal, and once you lose that, you've kind of lost everything," the country crooner revealed. "He's a wonderful father and a really good man. He's kind to me, and I reciprocate."
8 of 12
KRISTEN BELL: CONSIDER THERAPY
Self-proclaimed opposites Bell and husband Dax Shepard credit going to couples therapy early in their relationship for helping them work through initial trust issues and the occasional disagreement. "We have a very healthy marriage and we got there by doing therapy when we needed it, and constantly doing fierce moral inventories," she told PEOPLE. "We both take responsibility when we are wrong, and I think it is easy to work with him because I married him, because I enjoy spending time with him and I trust him. That is exactly what I want in someone that I work with."
9 of 12
DAVID BECKHAM: TRUST EACH OTHER'S JUDGMENT
The former athlete and wife Victoria Beckham wed in 1999 and have been together ever since. As for the secret to their successful relationship? "We've been together for 18 years, we've been married for 16 years," the father of four told ABC News in 2015. "So you trust each other's judgment. I think that has worked for us."
10 of 12
NICOLE KIDMAN: LIKE EACH OTHER
When it comes to marriage, falling in love is a given — but maintaining the spark comes down to something deeper for Kidman and husband Keith Urban. "Just love each other, lavish each other with love," Kidman shares with PEOPLE of the secret to her happy relationship with her singer-husband. "Also we just happen to like each other too. That works."
11 of 12
SARAH JESSICA PARKER: KEEP THINGS BETWEEN THE TWO OF YOU
The Sex and the City star and her husband, Matthew Broderick, who've been married for 20 years, attribute their marital success to privacy. "The secret is, we don't discuss it. To reporters or anybody else. That's it!" the actress told the Huffington Post. "We don't hold it up as an example and we don't air our dirty laundry."
12 of 12
AARON PAUL: ALWAYS COMMUNICATE
We've heard it time and time again: communication is the key to a healthy relationship — and it remains The Path star and wife Lauren's No. 1 piece of advice. "People get in fights because they don't communicate, because you don't want to hurt the other person," he told ELLE. "If you do want to hurt the other person, then shame on you — you're an a--hole. My wife and I do not argue. We communicate. We talk. But we've never fought in our entire relationship."
