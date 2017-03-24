Jonny Lee Miller on Dodging Fans While Filming T2 Trainspotting: 'It's Like Scotland's Star Wars'
Celebs Give Their Best Advice on How to Survive a Long-Distance Relationship
Vanessa Hudgens, Troian Bellisario and more celebs know a thing or two about LDRs
BE HONEST ABOUT EVERYTHING
For Vanessa Hudgens and boyfriend Austin Butler, communication is understandably key. "I think that if anything's bothering you, don't hold it in," Hudgens told PEOPLE. "Always bring it up and just talk about it. Uncensor yourself and just be open."
CONSIDER A SEXY APPROACH
Julianne Hough and fiancé Brooks Laich turn to phone sex sessions whenever they're apart — but the dancing pro admits she's not a pro at this. "I'm really bad at it ... I'll get halfway through and start laughing," Hough revealed. "It's an art. I applaud people who are good at it. They need to come and help me keep a straight face!"
TRAVEL TOGETHER
Long-distance dating paid off for Troian Bellisario and now-husband Patrick J. Adams — the longtime pair tied the knot in December 2016. "Patrick and I always have different adventures planned," the Pretty Little Liars star previously said of her long-distance relationship. "A lot of air miles ... You make it work!"
LAY OFF THE TEXTING
When it comes to making his relationship with Keleigh Sperry work whenever they're apart, Miles Teller relies on texting less. "The problem with people texting all the time is that if you're texting somebody everything you're doing throughout the day, there's no catch up," Teller told ELLE. "It removes the recap. I think that's important."
WRITE EACH OTHER LOVE LETTERS
Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban keep it old school whenever they're away from each other. "For every single night he's away he leaves me a love letter," Kidman told InStyle. "Every single night of our relationship."
KEEP IT SILLY
"We talk a lot, we text a lot, we send each other photos of our toes — dumb stuff," Claire Danes revealed of her dynamic with husband Hugh Dancy. "I think it's dangerous when you go into reporting mode, when you just kind of list things you've done that day." She continued: "Sometimes you just kind of have to act as if you were with each other and not say anything terribly significant."
STAY SOMEWHAT NEAR EACH OTHER
"Never date somebody who doesn't live in your country," Amanda Seyfried advised. "It's heartbreaking and confusing and makes you go a little nuts."
