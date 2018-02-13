11 Reasons Why Filming Sex Scenes Is Really Unsexy, According to Celebs

REHEARSALS FEEL 'HIGHLY INAPPROPRIATE'

Rosamund Pike and Neil Patrick Harris certainly left an impression on audiences with their violent scene in the 2014 thriller, and rehearsing it was no less memorable. "When you're actually shooting it and you've got a whole crew around you it's remarkably normal," Pike shared on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "However, the odd thing that [director David Fincher] asked us to do was rehearse this scene for two hours, alone, on an empty soundstage — just Neil and myself. And that is when it feels highly inappropriate. You're alone with a man who's not your husband who also has a husband. He's in his underwear, you're in your underwear and you're sort of dry humping on a bed."

"So then we think, 'Okay, we should be professional about this. We should probably film it on an iPhone and sort of see how it looks,'" she continued. "We watch this thing back and it looks like we're making some sort of super creepy home porn movie."