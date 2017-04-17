Jeremy Jackson's Rise & Fall: From Baywatch Teen Heartthrob to Rehab and Now Jail
Celebrity
Charlize Theron, Bella Thorne & More Celebs Who Totally Get the Dating Struggle
You’re not alone
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
CHARLIZE THERON
During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Theron revealed that her friend Chelsea Handler had introduced her to the wild world of online dating. "She was on her phone and she showed it to me and she was explaining it to me in that Chelsea Handler way, which is just like, 'Yeah, everybody's doing this. What's wrong with you? Where have you been, under a rock?'" Theron joked. "So then I took real interest, and I was like, okay, well tell me, how does it work?"
Even with the intro lesson, Theron isn't convinced that dating apps are for her. "And then you have to text them and then the flirting starts and it's kind of awkward because you don't know the person and they're trying to be cute and they say weird things like, 'What's up, sexy?' And it's just awkward," she complained. "This is why I'm still single. I just like a good old friend hooking you up, or, I don't know, introducing you. I'm so old school."
BELLA THORNE
When it comes to exploring her bisexuality, Thorne is hesitant — particularly when it comes to making the first move. "I can't tell if a girl is hitting on me or she just wants to be friends. And I don't want to flirt with a girl if she thinks I'm just being her friend. What if I kiss a girl and she's like, 'Oh, I'm just your friend, dude, I can't believe you just crossed that boundary.' I'm confused on what they want from me."
BRITNEY SPEARS
The next time you're sitting there, trying to find a way to get out of a really awkward, terrible date without being obvious about it, just think to yourself: Britney Spears has to deal with this, too. "I had a really bad date. I mean, it was really bad," she recently told Marie Claire. "I've been single for ages and had a date with a guy I liked. I was getting anxious, worrying he wouldn't like me."
She continued: "We went to the movies, but I could tell right away it wasn't working. It was sort of awkward. So after the movie, I came home and that was it. He just wasn't that into me. I liked him. He knew that. But he definitely didn't feel the same. It happens to everybody. Being famous doesn't make you any different." Finally, your childhood dream of being just like Britney has come true ... if not quite in the way you had always hoped.
AMY SCHUMER
Although Schumer is happily dating furniture designer Ben Hanisch, the comedian did reveal there's a downside to falling in love: All the terrifying feelings that follow in suit. "Being in love is the scariest thing in the world. You want to f—— cry and scream," the Snatched actress revealed. "I can't handle it. Every time we say goodbye, I think, 'This will have been a nice last week together.' Or I tell myself nothing is real and he's going to leave me and tell me he never loved me." She continued: "I feel so bad for him. How exhausting it must be dating me."
ZAC EFRON
The next time you feel like you've been swiping for forever without meeting even a single candidate for a long-term relationship, don't fret. Even Efron has trouble finding love online. "Amazingly, when I signed up for Tinder, nobody swiped me!" he told the U.K.'s The Sunday Times. "They thought it was fake ... That never happened."
JENNIFER LAWRENCE
Yes, even J.Law has to deal with boys playing games and hurting her feelings. "No one ever asks me out," she told Vogue in 2015. "I am lonely every Saturday night. Guys are so mean to me. I know where it's coming from, I know they’re trying to establish dominance, but it hurts my feelings. I'm just a girl who wants you to be nice to me."
TAYLOR SWIFT
"I'll probably still be single, let's be honest. No one's going to sign up for this and everything that goes with it," Swift revealed in an interview with The Telegraph, predicting her life at age 30, and opening up about the downside of fame and being a public figure. "Like, 'Hi, nice to meet you, want a date? Do you love camera flashes? I hope you do!' I don't know what's going to happen if I'm ever content in a relationship — no idea how that's going to work. I don't even know if that’s possible with the life I have."
