Drew Barrymore Recalls Flashing David Letterman, Plus More Celebs Who Addressed Their Biggest Pop Culture Moments
DREW BARRYMORE ON FLASHING DAVID LETTERMAN
Back in 1995, Barrymore was a guest on The Late Show, where she flashed then-host David Letterman in honor of his birthday. And while the Santa Clarita Diet star has no regrets, she does feel detached from the moment. "It's like a distant memory that doesn’t seem like me — but it is me,” she shared with talk show host Stephen Colbert in March 2018. “And that’s kind of cool. I’m still down with that. I’m a mother of two … I’m such a different person now that it doesn’t feel like me, but I’m still into it. You only have one life!"
JIMMY KIMMEL ON THE 2017 BEST PICTURE OSCARS FIASCO
It was the mistake heard 'round the world: When it was time for the final award to be given out at the 2017 Oscars, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, who were unknowingly handed the wrong envelope for Best Picture by PwC partner Brian Cullinan, took to the stage and mistakenly announced La La Land as the winner when Moonlight was actually the recipient of the Oscars' highest honor.
“I was sitting with Matt Damon (in the audience), and when we determined that something was awry, I thought somebody’s gotta go up there and say something. I thought, ‘Oh, I’m the only one who has a microphone on, so it should probably be me’,” the Oscars host told PEOPLE of what was going through his head at the moment.
He continued: “I strolled up onstage, looked around to see what was happening and made a couple of jokes to try to settle things down. Denzel Washington actually gave me a signal to let the guys from Moonlight speak, which made sense. Luckily Denzel was thinking, because I really wasn’t…It was like I was walking around in a dream.”
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE ON THAT INFAMOUS SUPER BOWL PERFORMANCE
In 2004, the singer took the stage with Janet Jackson to perform his hit "Rock Your Body." Memorably, at the end of the sexy track’s closing lyrics — “I bet I’ll have you naked by the end of this song” — Timberlake went to remove Jackson’s corset and accidentally tore off her bra too, exposing her bare breast.
“I stumbled through it, to be quite honest,” Timberlake told Beats 1‘s Zane Lowe of moving past the drama. “I had my wires crossed and it’s just something that you have to look back on and go like, ‘Okay, well you know, you can’t change what’s happened but you can move forward and learn from it.'”
After the controversy, Timberlake says he “absolutely” took time with Jackson to make amends, adding: “I don’t know that a lot of people know that. I don’t think it’s my job to do that because you value the relationships that you do have with people.”
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST ON LOSING HER DIAMOND EARRINGS ON VACATION
During an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which saw the famous family soaking up the sun in Bora Bora, Kardashian West seemingly lost her $75,000 diamond earrings in the ocean, leading her to cry and prompting sister Kourtney to say the now-iconic line, "Kim, there's people that are dying."
In a sit-down interview with E!'s Jason Kennedy, the KKW Beauty creator opened up about the viral moment and defended her crying fit. "I have upgraded for years on my birthday. I would buy myself a birthday present and upgraded that pair of studs," she explained. "I worked really hard. It was what I went through and why I was crying, so I'm just being honest."
"I had just gotten them and didn't insure them, so imagine if you don't insure something and it's gone … I just had gotten them. Yes, I see Kourtney's point now and I totally get that."
MILEY CYRUS ON TWERKING AT THE 2013 MTV VMAS
Cyrus and Robin Thicke partnered up on the 2013 MTV VMAs stage, where the "We Can't Stop" crooner was seen suggestively using a foam finger and twerking on Thicke during the pair's performance. "It's supposed to be a silly night where you can come out with pigtails and come out of a damn bear," Cyrus told host Alan Carr of her memorable VMAs stunt. "I mean, how sexy am I really trying to be? I've got damn pigtails, I'm dressed as a bear in a onesie. It was really the foam finger that took things to the next level."
She added: "You know you're going to get a crazy reaction out of everybody no matter what I do, so you might as well keep people talking about it as long as they can."
HALLE BERRY ON KISSING ADRIEN BRODY AT THE 2003 OSCARS
After Berry announced Adrien Brody as the Best Actor winner for his role in The Pianist in 2003, the star made his way to the stage, grabbed the actress and kissed her. "I bet they didn't tell you that was in the gift bag," he joked afterwards.
As for what Berry thought of their kiss, the actress candidly shared her thoughts on a 2017 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "I was like, 'What the f–k is happening right now?' That was what was going through my mind," she recalled of the moment. "And because I was there the year before and I know the feeling of being out of your body, I just f–king went with it."
FERGIE ON THE TIME SHE PEED DURING A BLACK EYED PEAS SHOW
Years before she came under fire for her jazzy take on the national anthem at of the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, Fergie was the center of attention when photos of the singer looking like she had wet herself onstage, surfaced. "We were late for stage, driving down the freeway, it's Friday traffic ... get to the stage, we have to start right [into] the show," she recalled of rushing to a show with the Black Eyed Peas, in a 2014 radio interview with Hot 97. "I'm running on and we jump and do 'Let's Get It Started', and I get crazy and I jump and I run across the stage and my adrenaline was going and gosh, I wish it didn't happen. It was so embarrassing!"
LADY GAGA ON HER MEAT DRESS
"It's certainly no disrespect to anyone who's vegan or vegetarian," the singer told host Ellen DeGeneres of her unconventional outfit, which she wore at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. "As you know, I'm the most judgment-free human being on the earth … It has many interpretations but for me, this evening, it's if we don't stand up for what we believe in, if we don't fight for our rights, pretty sure we're going to have as much rights as the meat on our bones."
SOPHIA LOREN ON HER INFAMOUS SIDE-EYE
For decades, this 1957 photograph of the Italian star giving Jayne Mansfield impressive side-eye was considered to be the ultimate shade, but it turns out Loren wasn't showing her distaste for the star's outfit, as she revealed in a 2014 interview with Entertainment Weekly.
"She came right for my table. She knew everyone was watching. She sat down," Loren began. "And now, she was barely… Listen. Look at the picture. Where are my eyes? I’m staring at her nipples because I am afraid they are about to come onto my plate. In my face you can see the fear. I’m so frightened that everything in her dress is going to blow—BOOM!—and spill all over the table."
