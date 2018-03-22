Drew Barrymore Recalls Flashing David Letterman, Plus More Celebs Who Addressed Their Biggest Pop Culture Moments

JIMMY KIMMEL ON THE 2017 BEST PICTURE OSCARS FIASCO

It was the mistake heard 'round the world: When it was time for the final award to be given out at the 2017 Oscars, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, who were unknowingly handed the wrong envelope for Best Picture by PwC partner Brian Cullinan, took to the stage and mistakenly announced La La Land as the winner when Moonlight was actually the recipient of the Oscars' highest honor.

“I was sitting with Matt Damon (in the audience), and when we determined that something was awry, I thought somebody’s gotta go up there and say something. I thought, ‘Oh, I’m the only one who has a microphone on, so it should probably be me’,” the Oscars host told PEOPLE of what was going through his head at the moment.

He continued: “I strolled up onstage, looked around to see what was happening and made a couple of jokes to try to settle things down. Denzel Washington actually gave me a signal to let the guys from Moonlight speak, which made sense. Luckily Denzel was thinking, because I really wasn’t…It was like I was walking around in a dream.”