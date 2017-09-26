All the Stars Who Are Taking a Knee in Solidarity with the NFL National Anthem Protests

SOPHIA BUSH

Bush captioned her kneeling photo with a Malcolm X quote, capping off her quote with the hashtags #TakeAKnee, #Solidarity, #ConstitutionalRights and #ThatsWhatTheFlagIsFor. "I'm for truth, no matter who tells it. I'm for justice, no matter who it is for or against," read the quote. "I'm a human being, first and foremost, and as such I'm for whoever and whatever benefits humanity as a whole."