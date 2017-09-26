Celebrity
All the Stars Who Are Taking a Knee in Solidarity with the NFL National Anthem Protests
In the wake of the backlash from President Trump, stars are supporting NFL players’ protest of racial injustice
PHARRELL WILLIAMS
The singer got down on two knees while performing at Dave Matthews' Concert for Charlottesville: An Evening of Music and Unity on Sept. 24. "If I want to get on my knees right now for the people of my city, for the people of my state, that’s what this flag is for," he told the crowd.
TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
The Black-ish star took a knee on Instagram.
UZO ADUBA
"It's that easy. #takeaknee," the Emmy winner wrote on Instagram.
GILLIAN ANDERSON & DAVID DUCHOVNY
The X-Files costars showed their support during a break on set.
STEVIE WONDER
"Tonight, I'm taking a knee for America," the music legend said as he knelt with son Kwame Morris at the Sept. 23 Global Citizen Festival in N.Y.C. "Not just one knee, but I'm taking both knees. Both knees in prayer for our planet, our future, leaders of our world and our globe. Amen."
STEVIE WONDER & DAVE MATTHEWS
The next day, Matthews joined Wonder in kneeling at his Charlottesville benefit concert.
RICO LAVELLE
The Detroit singer ended his performance of The National Anthem by taking a knee before Sunday's Lions vs. Falcons game. Meanwhile, The Voice runner-up Meghan Linsey took a knee at the Titans vs. Seahawks game.
SOPHIA BUSH
Bush captioned her kneeling photo with a Malcolm X quote, capping off her quote with the hashtags #TakeAKnee, #Solidarity, #ConstitutionalRights and #ThatsWhatTheFlagIsFor. "I'm for truth, no matter who tells it. I'm for justice, no matter who it is for or against," read the quote. "I'm a human being, first and foremost, and as such I'm for whoever and whatever benefits humanity as a whole."
JOHN LEGEND
Following his Slate essay, "The NFL Protests Are Patriotic," Legend knelt while performing in Hamburg and shared a photo on Instagram.
ALYSSA MILANO
"Thank you, @realDonaldTrump for giving me opportunities to teach my children the difference between right and wrong. #taketheknee," the actress captioned a photo of son Milo, 6.
OLIVIA WILDE
The Broadway star and her 1984 castmates acknowledged the protests after a Sept. 24 performance. Wilde shared a picture of the group's onstage kneeling on Instagram, writing, "Proud to be a part of this cast, who took a knee as our curtain closed today. Thank you to our electric audience for your energy and support. #1984onbroadway #takeaknee."
EDDIE VEDDER
Vedder took a knee during his headlining set at the Tennessee Pilgrimage Festival. Earlier that day, his band, Pearl Jam, tweeted their support for protesters. "We support @mosesbread72, @Kaepernick7, and everyone's constitutional right to stand up, sit down or #takeaknee for equality," they wrote.