The Sweetest Things Celebs Have Ever Said in the History of Love

IAN SOMERHALDER
“Just a quick note to you my beautiful wife. You are briefly napping on the other side of the room after being an amazing mom all night so you’ll read this when you wake ... You brought such fun and such power into our lives being pregnant but you literally brought the word sexy into pregnancy, we all see it. Thank you for being my partner in this life and thank you for inspiring not just me but all others who read, hear or see what your soul gives us.”
— on wife Nikki Reed, on Instagram
CAMERON DIAZ
“He’s just my partner in life, in everything. I’ve never had anyone who supported me so much and gave me so much courage to be myself and to really explore myself. My husband has been able to show me what it’s like to […] be an equal. And I’ve learned so much from him. I look at him every day and he inspires me. I feel so lucky.”
— on husband Benji Madden, at the In Goop Health wellness summit
SAM WORTHINGTON
"I have Valentine's Day every day because my wife is the perfect gift. That's why I love her so much — she can tell me how it is, all the normal stuff, fight, complain, but I love her for every piece of that."
— on wife Lara, to PEOPLE
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
"Every once in a while I can catch a glimpse of her when she doesn't see me looking. I have this moment where I'm like, 'If you only make bad decisions for the rest of your life, you made one really good decision.' "
— on wife Jessica Biel, to Ellen DeGeneres
GEORGE CLOONEY
"[I have] someone who I can talk to about anything, and someone who I care more about than I've cared about anything. It's nice."
— on wife Amal, to CBS This Morning
JOHN KRASINSKI
"The best days of my life started when I met my wife — that's the truth, it's not just me saying it because it sounds nice on a card. She's one of the coolest people, she's so talented, she's beautiful, and she's certainly out of my league. And so all of a sudden all of the things I loved, I got to find someone who loved that about me ... When you're lucky enough to meet your one person, then life takes a turn for the best. It can't get better than that."
—to The Daily Beast
PORTIA DE ROSSI
"Ellen took my breath away. That had never happened to me in my life, where I saw somebody and experienced all of those things you hear about in songs and read about in poetry. My knees were weak."
— on wife Ellen DeGeneres, to The Advocate
MATT DAMON
"I saw her across the room, and it was like there was a beam of lighting shining down on her – she was radiating joy. I was like, I have to talk to this person.' "
— on first seeing his now-wife Luciana, to Metro
WILL SMITH
"... Of the nearly 3.96 Billion women on the planet – there is only 1 that I want to spend the rest of my life with."
— on wife Jada, on Facebook
AARON PAUL
"Let me tell you, my friend, I will be in the honeymoon phase until I leave this planet. Getting married to Lauren was the greatest accomplishment of my life."
— on wife Lauren, to PEOPLE
RYAN REYNOLDS
"I'm just a diaper-changing facility hooked up to a life-support system, but my wife, she's breakfast, lunch and dinner. She's a human Denny's all day long … and it never ends for her. She's the most beautiful Denny's you've ever seen though, I guarantee it."
– on The Late Show with David Letterman
JENNIFER ANISTON
"He's my creative crush because he's just brilliant at everything he does ... He's a wonderful actor. He's a brilliant comedy writer and he's also a beautiful artist and a director. He does everything really well — it drives me crazy! — and he's a beautiful human being."
— on husband Justin Theroux, on The Talk
STEPHEN CURRY
"I knew I had found the right woman and I wanted to start a life with her."
— on proposing to wife Ayesha, to Parents
RYAN GOSLING
"That she's Eva Mendes. There's nothing else I'm looking for."
— on his ideal woman, to Hello!
CHANNING TATUM
"If it wasn't for her I would have never even found the path much less stayed on it ... To my light: I love you."
—on wife Jenna Dewan, on Instagram
JOE MANGANIELLO
"When you find that one that's right for you, you feel like they were put there for you, you never want to be apart."
— on wife Sofia Vergara, on The Talk
KRISTEN BELL
"Dax helped me learn that I don't have it all figured out. Sometimes that's the greatest gift someone can give you."
— on husband Dax Shepard, to Good Housekeeping
CHRIS PRATT
"They are both so beautiful. Sleeping in with the two of them is my greatest treasure."
— on wife Anna Faris and their son Jack, on Instagram