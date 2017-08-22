The Sweetest Things Celebs Have Ever Said in the History of Love

CAMERON DIAZ

“He’s just my partner in life, in everything. I’ve never had anyone who supported me so much and gave me so much courage to be myself and to really explore myself. My husband has been able to show me what it’s like to […] be an equal. And I’ve learned so much from him. I look at him every day and he inspires me. I feel so lucky.”

— on husband Benji Madden, at the In Goop Health wellness summit