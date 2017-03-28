All the Celebrity Couples Who've Tied the Knot in 2017 — So Far
15 Celebs Spill Their Awkward, Sweet and Hilarious First Kiss Stories
Yes, even celebrities have those often cringe-worthy (but sometimes adorable) tales of their first-ever smooch
1 of 15
DAKOTA FANNING
"So, Sweet Home Alabama, first scene of the movie, I play a young Reese Witherspoon, and that was my first kiss. I was 7-year-old, he was 10; it was very nerve-wracking ... In between each take, we would do the kiss, and then I would slowly turn away and wipe my mouth off so he couldn't see.
"My real first kiss was in my driveway [at] 14. he had been over at my house, swimming in my pool, and I had gotten him a gift, and I ran inside to get it. He was wearing a baseball cap, and when I came outside, he had turned the baseball cap around and I remember thinking, 'Oh god, that's what that means!' ... I remember coming inside and feeling like everyone could see. His 16-year-old scruff had chapped me, and so I felt like I was bright red and everyone could tell."
— in a screen test for W Magazine
2 of 15
RIHANNA
"My first kiss was in high school and it was the worst thing, ever. He pretty much dumped his entire saliva glands into my mouth. It traumatized me. I didn't kiss for, like, ever."
— to Rolling Stone
3 of 15
GIGI HADID
"My first kiss was at my friend's house. We were watching a movie — I want to say it was a horror movie — and I was with the guy that I liked. I was about 14 or 15, we both had braces. And my friend and the guy that she liked left the room, so we had our first kiss and it was horrible and awkward. You know, lots of metal happening. I was happy to wait a while til our next kiss. I think it was more about our first kiss thing, than actually wanting to kiss him all the time."
— in a W Magazine Screen Test
4 of 15
NICK JONAS
"The first person I kissed was Miley Cyrus, and I kissed her outside of California Pizza Kitchen in Hollywood — very romantic. I'd just had a pizza that had onions all over it. I'm sure that my breath smelled terrible. I'd have to ask her [if she remembers]. But I'm sure she does. It was probably pretty potent."
— on BBC Radio 1
5 of 15
KENDALL JENNER
"I was with one of my friends from elementary school, Jessica – this was probably fifth grade. The kiss was with a kid I had THE biggest crush on – shout-out to Chad Wilcox! [We invited him] over to hang out.
Kylie kept spying and ... we were like, 'Go away!' and she was like, 'What are you doing?!?' She followed us to the living room, then the bedroom. We even locked her out with a chair under the doorknob, and she found her way in. So annoying. She kept saying, 'You're being shady!' Finally, we got to the Truth or Dare kissing. Jessica and I didn't want to do it in front of each other, so Chad and I went in the shower behind the curtain. And that's how the magic of my first kiss went down!"
— on her website and app
6 of 15
ED SHEERAN
"My first kiss with tongues was probably like everyone's first kiss with tongue. I think if you watched a lot of One Tree Hill or The O.C., your first kiss with tongue would probably be on point because you'd studied it, but I hadn't seen any of those programs. I think the first kiss I saw on TV was in a James Bond movie, where Pierce Brosnan just goes in with tongue, so yeah, it was one of them! Very awkward and wet."
— to ANDPOP
7 of 15
CHARLIZE THERON
"He had braces. We were in the backyard ... We just had watched Friday the 13th. What a real romance movie! So we were just standing there because it was so planned. Like 'Okay, you're gonna come over, watch a movie, then we kiss.'
"His name was Nicky. We were standing in the backyard, and I'm like, 'You wanna do it, you wanna do it? Well, okay, then let's do it.' And we're standing there arguing about it for so long, it was just awful. But then it was darkness, saliva and tongue. I was 12, I think, 12 or 13."
— to NY Rock
8 of 15
JUSTIN BIEBER
"I think I was like 11 or 12. We weren't dating yet, we were just hanging out a lot, and we went to the snowhill. It was at the school, and there was a hill. So we were at the top, and it was nighttime. I had never kissed a girl, and then I was just like, 'All right I'm gonna go in.' I didn't know what I was doing."
— on Nickelodeon
9 of 15
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN
"It was on a family vacation in Hawaii when I was 12 or 13. The teenagers were allowed to be out until 10 p.m., and we were in an arcade where the hotel kids hung out. I remember I kissed some guy there, and I thought I was so cool and so grown. I don't remember the boy, and I can't tell you anything else about the experience."
— on her website and app
10 of 15
KIRSTEN DUNST
"I thought it was disgusting. I was 11; it would have been weird if I was like, 'This is amazing, I'm kissing Brad Pitt.' Then I think people would have thought I was a little bit off … There was no tongue though, it was literally, like, so PC."
— on kissing Pitt in Interview with the Vampire, on Conan
11 of 15
TAYLOR SWIFT
"I was 15. I was one of the last of my friends to ever kiss a guy. I ended up dating him for a year. It wasn't bad, I think it was cute."
— to Tiger Beat
12 of 15
MILA KUNIS
"I was like, 'Oh, he's so cute, it's the Calvin Klein model!' Then I was like, 'I have to kiss him?' I was so nervous and uncomfortable. I had the biggest crush on him. I totally perfumed myself, and I was like, 'Hey, I feel better about myself.'"
— on kissing now-husband Ashton Kutcher for That '70s Show, to PEOPLE
13 of 15
ZAC EFRON
"I want to say fifth grade. It was in a tree fort. It was over a game of Truth or Dare, but turned into 'make out with the other person.' I was, like, the only boy, and there was a bunch of girls. I was pretty stoked."
— to Seventeen
14 of 15
SHAILENE WOODLEY
"I was the latest bloomer there ever was. I was still playing with Barbies at 14 and didn't have my first kiss until 15-and-a-half. He had big, beautiful lips, and I was like, 'I don't know what I'm going to do with those.'"
— to Marie Claire
15 of 15
ZAYN MALIK
"Mine was when I was 13. I was really short, and she was really tall, so I had to put a brick against the wall and stand on it to reach her face."
— to Seventeen
