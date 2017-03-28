15 Celebs Spill Their Awkward, Sweet and Hilarious First Kiss Stories

DAKOTA FANNING

"So, Sweet Home Alabama, first scene of the movie, I play a young Reese Witherspoon, and that was my first kiss. I was 7-year-old, he was 10; it was very nerve-wracking ... In between each take, we would do the kiss, and then I would slowly turn away and wipe my mouth off so he couldn't see.

"My real first kiss was in my driveway [at] 14. he had been over at my house, swimming in my pool, and I had gotten him a gift, and I ran inside to get it. He was wearing a baseball cap, and when I came outside, he had turned the baseball cap around and I remember thinking, 'Oh god, that's what that means!' ... I remember coming inside and feeling like everyone could see. His 16-year-old scruff had chapped me, and so I felt like I was bright red and everyone could tell."

— in a screen test for W Magazine