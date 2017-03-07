8 Celebs Who Refuse to Apologize for Showing Skin

EMMA WATSON

The Beauty and the Beast actress clapped back at critics who suggested that posing seductively for a recent Vanity Fair photo shoot contradicts her feminist views. Watson sat down with Reuters to address the controversy: "It just always reveals to me how many misconceptions and what a misunderstanding there is about what feminism is," she said. "Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with. It's about freedom, it's about liberation, it's about equality. I really don't know what my t—s have to do with it. It's very confusing."