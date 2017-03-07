Celebrity
8 Celebs Who Refuse to Apologize for Showing Skin
When body-shamers came for them, these stars clapped back
EMMA WATSON
The Beauty and the Beast actress clapped back at critics who suggested that posing seductively for a recent Vanity Fair photo shoot contradicts her feminist views. Watson sat down with Reuters to address the controversy: "It just always reveals to me how many misconceptions and what a misunderstanding there is about what feminism is," she said. "Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with. It's about freedom, it's about liberation, it's about equality. I really don't know what my t—s have to do with it. It's very confusing."
ARIEL WINTER
The Modern Family actress received criticism over the form-fitting pink dress she wore at her high school graduation party — and refused to be shamed for revealing her figure. "Dear sorry body-shamers, I looked HOT in that dress," the 19-year-old tweeted. "And if you hate it, don't buy it. But please get a hobby. XOXO Ariel #EmbraceYourBody."
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
After posting the nude selfie seen 'round the world, Kardashian West faced backlash, which led the reality star to address her critics in an open letter on her app. "I am empowered by my body. I am empowered by my sexuality. I am empowered by feeling comfortable in my skin," she wrote in a post. "It's 2016. The body-shaming and slut-shaming — it's like, enough is enough. I will not live my life dictated by the issues you have with my sexuality. You be you and let me be me."
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI
The model, who often posts skin-baring photos of herself on Instagram, stood in solidarity with Kim Kardashian West after the reality star posted a controversial nude selfie. Ratajkowski decided to post one of her own with the caption: "It's so important that we let women express their sexuality and share their bodies however they choose."
SAILOR BRINKLEY COOK
The SI star reposted an image of herself from the magazine's latest Swimsuit Issue on Instagram, with a backdrop of a photoshopped collage of her butt, after it was taken down. The 18-year-old daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley explained: "Apparently Instagram isn't the biggest fan of my little bum and i have been deleted and reported. To that i say LET THEM SEE CAKE!!!!!!!!"
CHRISSY TEIGEN
"Apologies to anyone harmed mentally or physically by my hooha," Teigen wrote on her Instagram after sharing photos of herself in her sexy American Music Awards gown. #SorryNotSorry.
ARIANA GRANDE
When Grande dropped the music video for "Dangerous Woman," a few commenters criticized her revealing outfits, with one commenter saying she looked "like a whore." Grande was quick to shut down negative reactions: "When will people stop being offended by women showing skin / expressing sexuality?" she wrote in response. "Men take their shirts off / express their sexuality on stage, in videos, on Instagram, anywhere they want to... all. the. time. the double standard is so boring and exhausting. with all due respect, i think it's time you get your head out of your ass. women can love their bodies too!!"
VICTORIA JUSTICE
The former Nickelodeon star's most recent role – as Janet Weiss in Fox's Rocky Horror Picture Show reboot – proved to be more risqué than her previous roles, leading to a range of reactions on social media. "I looked at some of the comments. Some people were like, 'Good for you, Victoria, I can't wait to see this,' and other people of course were like, 'She's a slut now,' and doing all that kind of shaming," she told PEOPLE Now. "I was like, 'Come on now, this is a role in a movie.'"
