How to Show Off Underboob Like It's NBD, as Illustrated by Ariel Winter & 12 More Celebs
These stars aren’t afraid to almost show off their assets
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
1. ADD IN A FEW DISTRACTIONS
Ariel Winter's underboob selfie was almost overshadowed by her Modern Family script and her toned belly.
2. MAKE IT ALL ABOUT YOUR ACCESSORIES
Is anyone really paying attention to Kylie Jenner's under-cleavage? We're distracted by her blingy ring.
3. PRETEND YOU'RE FULLY COVERED
Whether her underboob-baring bikini top was on purpose or not, Kourtney Kardashian won't let a sliver of skin totally impact her Mexican getaway.
4. GO FOR STRUCTURE
For Vanity Fair's 2015 Oscar Party, Gigi Hadid opted for a revealing Atelier Versace gown that provided some coverage with its expertly placed designs.
5. CUT THE CROP TOP
No, really – cut it up à la Bella Thorne's beachside photo shoot look. Extra points if you somehow find swimwear bottoms that look like denim jorts … but are, in fact, just swimming bottoms (we'll let you regroup).
6. KEEP EVERYTHING ELSE COVERED UP
Turtlenecks are only acceptable if there's a slight peek-a-boo detail happening – right, Lady Gaga?
7. WALK THE WALK
Truth: The way you walk changes upon revealing an eensy bit more of yourself. And no, we're not just saying that because Kendall Jenner is strutting down a runway in this pic.
8. WHEN IN DOUBT, IMPROVISE
Rihanna had the right idea when she transformed an Hermès scarf into a makeshift bra.
9. OPT FOR A CUTOUT
Despite modeling bras at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show through the years, Karlie Kloss chose to forego one when it came time to attend the show's 2013 afterparty. Instead, the model sported a Cushnie Et Ochs ensemble with a diamond cut-out for a touch of sexiness.
10. SHOW OFF HIDDEN BODY ART
Finally – an opportunity to put that normally discreet tattoo on full display. Thanks for the inspo, Miley!
11. STICK TO ONE COLOR
Keep your entire outfit in the same color family – like Nicki Minaj does – for an added pop.
12. CONSIDER WEARING A MASK (REALLY)
In case you're not ready for such a commitment, which, to be clear, Beyoncé totally is.
13. LOOK AWAY WHENEVER CAMERAS ARE NEAR
Bella Hadid: "Oh, what? This old thing? It's my morning dog-walking outfit, duh."
