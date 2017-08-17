Celebrity

How to Show Off Underboob Like It's NBD, as Illustrated by Ariel Winter & 12 More Celebs

These stars aren’t afraid to almost show off their assets

By @gracegavilanes

1 of 13

Ariel Winter/Instagram

1. ADD IN A FEW DISTRACTIONS

Ariel Winter's underboob selfie was almost overshadowed by her Modern Family script and her toned belly.

2 of 13

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

2. MAKE IT ALL ABOUT YOUR ACCESSORIES

Is anyone really paying attention to Kylie Jenner's under-cleavage? We're distracted by her blingy ring. 

3 of 13

SPLASH NEWS

3. PRETEND YOU'RE FULLY COVERED

Whether her underboob-baring bikini top was on purpose or not, Kourtney Kardashian won't let a sliver of skin totally impact her Mexican getaway.

4 of 13

Stewart Cook/REX

4. GO FOR STRUCTURE

For Vanity Fair's 2015 Oscar Party, Gigi Hadid opted for a revealing Atelier Versace gown that provided some coverage with its expertly placed designs.

5 of 13

Pacific Coast News

5. CUT THE CROP TOP

No, really – cut it up à la Bella Thorne's beachside photo shoot look. Extra points if you somehow find swimwear bottoms that look like denim jorts … but are, in fact, just swimming bottoms (we'll let you regroup).

6 of 13

Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images

6. KEEP EVERYTHING ELSE COVERED UP

Turtlenecks are only acceptable if there's a slight peek-a-boo detail happening – right, Lady Gaga?

7 of 13

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

7. WALK THE WALK

Truth: The way you walk changes upon revealing an eensy bit more of yourself. And no, we're not just saying that because Kendall Jenner is strutting down a runway in this pic.

8 of 13

Rihanna/Instagram

8. WHEN IN DOUBT, IMPROVISE

Rihanna had the right idea when she transformed an Hermès scarf into a makeshift bra.

9 of 13

Craig Barritt/Getty

9. OPT FOR A CUTOUT

Despite modeling bras at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show through the years, Karlie Kloss chose to forego one when it came time to attend the show's 2013 afterparty. Instead, the model sported a Cushnie Et Ochs ensemble with a diamond cut-out for a touch of sexiness.

10 of 13

Miley Cyrus/Twitter

10. SHOW OFF HIDDEN BODY ART

Finally – an opportunity to put that normally discreet tattoo on full display. Thanks for the inspo, Miley!

11 of 13

AKM-GSI

11. STICK TO ONE COLOR

Keep your entire outfit in the same color family – like Nicki Minaj does – for an added pop.

12 of 13

 

12. CONSIDER WEARING A MASK (REALLY)

In case you're not ready for such a commitment, which, to be clear, Beyoncé totally is.

13 of 13

Bella Hadid/Instagram

13. LOOK AWAY WHENEVER CAMERAS ARE NEAR

Bella Hadid: "Oh, what? This old thing? It's my morning dog-walking outfit, duh."

