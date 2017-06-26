Celebrity
Celebs Reveal the Craziest Places They've Had Sex
ASHLEY GRAHAM
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the supermodel participated in a "Let's Get Sexy" segment, which saw Graham getting grilled by host Andy Cohen on her sexiest experiences. One of her most memorable confessions? The craziest place she's ever gotten busy with her partner: "In the ocean on New Year's Eve."
JOHN LEGEND
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Legend revealed he and wife Chrissy Teigen couldn't keep their hands off each other during a campaign event for Barack Obama in 2008. "It wasn't at the White House, to be clear," the performer told host Andy Cohen. "It was in the dressing room."
CHRISSY TEIGEN
While John Legend shared what he thought was the craziest place the couple ever got it on, his supermodel wife begged to differ — instead recalling their mile high club experience. "We were on our way to Thailand to see my parents, flying commercial first class," the model dished to Cosmopolitan of her sky-high adventures with her husband. "We were under a blanket. We weren't even in one of those pod things. I feel like we should get a trophy for that."
JENNIFER LOPEZ
For Lopez, getting it on in public served as her most memorable sexual experience. "A balcony, outside," she revealed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
JENNY MCCARTHY
"I wish it was more exciting, but it's the Grand Canyon," McCarthy told the Huffington Post. "There's like scorpions and stones and dirt and it's hot. It was like the strangest and worst sex of my life."
LIEV SCHREIBER
When Elle asked what his proudest public sex achievement is, the actor answered without hesitation: "I once had a very fun Sunday on the Staten Island Ferry."
JADA PINKETT SMITH
Self-control became a nonexistent virtue for the actress and husband Will Smith when the pair were en route to the 2010 Oscars. "He started looking at me in this way that drives me wild," Jada told Shape, adding that the couple were in a limo. "We started kissing passionately, and the next thing I knew, well, let's just say we missed the red carpet and I ended up with almost no makeup on."
KRIS JENNER
"[Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce, and I] joined the mile high club," Jenner told Cosmopolitan. "We felt we got away with it. We had sex in the bathroom and we came out, and nobody said anything. At the end of the flight, the flight attendant got on the microphone. 'Congratulations, Mr. and Mrs. Jenner! You've just joined the mile high club. We're so proud of you, and we decided to give you a bottle of champagne! Yay!' I could not squish down in my seat low enough. I was mortified!"
ZOE SALDANA
"Okay, this is ghetto, but hey, I'm from Queens, whatever," Saldana said on SiriusXM radio. "There is a train from Coney Island all the way back into the city, and [I had sex] in between two train cars."
CHARLIE SHEEN
Sheen didn't hesitate when Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen asked the actor about the craziest place he's had sex. "Eiffel Tower elevator," Sheen immediately answered before turning to the audience for support: "Anyone else? Nothing?"
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
During a livestream Q&A on her app, Kardashian West revealed that while, yes — like mom Kris Jenner — she's a member of the mile high club, having sex on an airplane is not her craziest coital experience. "Like, a public movie theater, yeah," she shared with fans.
KENDRA WILKINSON
Wilkinson proved she and husband Hank Baskett seek out adventurous opportunities every chance they get — particularly when it comes to sex — during a 2011 interview. "Hank and I had sex on a jet ski in Cabo," the reality star said. "It was awesome."
PETE WENTZ
The musician kept things sneaky, squeezing in a romp session during a deejay stint in Las Vegas. "The room had a balcony that overlooked the dance floor," Wentz told FHM. "We could see the people dancing below but they couldn't see up to where we were."
