12 Stars Who Hit Back at People Hating on Their Relationships

ARIE LUYENDYK JR.
Luyendyk Jr. faced a tsunami of backlash from Bachelor nation after he ended his engagement to Becca Kufrin to get back together with runner-up Lauren Burnham.
"The simple fact is I made a huge mistake," Luyendyk Jr. told PEOPLE about breaking Kufrin's heart before the After the Final Rose episode taping. "I made what I thought was a good choice, but my heart wasn't in it … I felt an immense amount of pressure. There is a set schedule, and The Bachelor ends on this day, and this is the day to propose."
Ultimately, Luyendyk is happy to now be with Burnham, and is trying to tune out the vocal critics of their relationship. "This might not be what people feel like is the perfect love story, but it's our love story," he said. "Lauren accepted the fact that I made a huge mistake. And in a crazy way, I feel like we're better for it … I know it's not a popular decision, but as long as I have Lauren, it doesn't matter. It was all worth it.”
GABRIELLE UNION
The actress and producer knew exactly what people would say when she decided to open up about her fertility struggles in her memoir, but, as she told New York, she didn't decided to open up for their benefit. "I’m in the rooms with the women and there is such a shroud of secrecy and shame,” Union explained. "I mean, there’s back entrances, there are people who will come get you from your car with an umbrella. The idea of being found out, like going to a fertility doctor? Oh my god, the jig is up."
She added, "People are thinking, she married this young guy and her s— doesn’t work. Awww. Awww, and he had that baby with somebody else. Awww. Bet it really hurts. That kind of s—. I’d rather be the guinea pig and speak about the process to demystify it." Her husband, Dwyane Wade, also brushed off the criticism, tweeting, "My wife is one strong individual!!!"
And Union made sure to make it clear that she just DGAF about anyone's opinion on her relationship, tweeting, "If I worried about dumbass comments from dumbasses I wouldn't get a damn thing done. So, stay miserable & move out the way. I'm very busy."
ARIEL WINTER
The Modern Family star isn't really bothered by what anyone has to say about her life — and that includes her love life. After revealing that she and boyfriend Levi Meaden, 30, are living together, Winter shrugged off criticism about her relationship.
“I’m happy, and whatever people want to say, they can say,” Winter told Refinery29. “I don’t understand why someone would even comment on our situation at all. I don’t think it’s that big of a deal.”
“There are tons of people of all ages that live with their boyfriend. There are tons of people that live with their girlfriends, [and] tons of people that don’t live together and are super happy,” she continued. “But I’m super happy in the arrangement that we have. We love living together. It’s just great.”
CHRISSY TEIGEN
If you're going to try and come for the unofficial Queen of Twitter, you better expect to get shut down. That's exactly what happened when someone tweeted that they were "sick" of seeing the supermodel and husband John Legend all over social media, and rooted for their divorce. "They're like every other celebrity couple. I'll give them 5 years."
Teigen immediately fired back, saying "Well, we've been together for 11, so what was the monetary wager there?"
Then, when the Twitter user attempted to keep the argument going, betting Tiegen $10 that they "won't make it past 2020," she shut him down once and for all, firing back, "I'll bet you [$]1,000 your mom yells at the Genius Bar."
GIGI HADID
The supermodel, who is currently with Zayn Malik and has had previous relationships with Joe Jonas and Cody Simpson, didn't take it lying down when a Twitter user fired shots at her dating history.
"@GiGiHadid practice how to walk properly instead of having a new bf every 2 weeks," the critic wrote in a since-deleted tweet. Hadid only needed to state the #facts to put the hater in their place. "I've dated 3 guys in 3 yrs, hun. My walk can always get better; I hope the unrelated bitterness in ur heart can too," she tweeted.
TAYLOR SWIFT
Speaking to Glamour UK in 2015, Swift spoke out against what she called "unfair" scrutiny and commentary on her love life. "I think the media has sent me a really unfair message over the past couple of years, which is that I'm not allowed to date for excitement or fun or new experiences or learning lessons. I'm only allowed to date if it's for a lasting, multiple-year relationship.
"Otherwise I'm a, quote, 'serial dater.' Or, quote, 'boy crazy' ... So they always go to the same fabricated ending that every other tabloid has used in my story, which is, 'She got too clingy,' or 'Taylor has too many emotions, she scared him away.' Which has honestly never been the reason for any of my breakups. You know what has been the reason? The media."
HENRY CAVILL
The 34-year-old Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star raised a few eyebrows when he started dating a woman 13 years his junior, but he defended the age gap during a chat with Elle.
"People say age is just a number. It's actually a real and true sign of someone's maturity," he admitted to the magazine. "But in this case, she's fantastic." Plus, he explained, "When I was 19, I was going out with a 32-year-old."
(Despite gushing about his love life, the pair eventually called it quits in May 2016.)
KYLIE JENNER
Jenner wants the world to know her love can't be bought. "@KylieJenner if this is your bodyguard then what are you still doing with tyga," a Twitter user captioned a photo of the reality star with her beefy guard.
"Bc Her bodyguard can't buy her a Ferrari," another user commented, referencing the lavish 18th birthday gift the rapper gave his then-girlfriend. That's when Jenner stepped in to clear up what she doesn't look for in a relationship: "You act like I can't buy my own Ferrari. Idgaf about ur money or looks."
(The pair eventually split in 2017.)
CHARLIE HUNNAM
When overly zealous fans criticized his choice of girlfriend, Hunnam put up the defenses on a Facebook fan page run by his friend. "It has been brought to my attention that there is a group of immature girls posting a large number of hard messages aimed at my longtime girlfriend. I would respectfully ask you to stop doing this. She is an intelligent, beautiful, kind person who just tried to live a simple life and has nothing to do with the entertainment industry," he wrote about love Morgana McNelis, who is a jewelry designer.
And the Sons of Anarchy actor didn't stop there. "What is most confusing is that these negative and totally unprovoked attacks appear to be coming from the people who call themselves my fans," he continued. "Think about the logic of this for a moment. This is a girl I love very much and have spent the last 11 years of my life with and hope to spend the next 60 years."
EMMA WATSON
After being photographed kissing someone at Coachella in 2012, Watson opened up about how images can paint an inaccurate picture of her love life. "My friend got me tickets for my birthday, and what am I going to say? No, I'm not going to go, because I don't want to be photographed? But it was a huge crowd, and I thought there was no way anyone could get pictures of me, but somehow they found me," she told Glamour.
"It's difficult on my dating life, because anyone I get photographed with is automatically my boyfriend. So it just makes it look as if I've had, like, 6,000 boyfriends!"
KANYE WEST
Ye ain't saying Kim is a gold-digger. No, really! During a performance at the 2015 BET Honors, West stopped the show to shut down anyone who thought Kardashian said "I do" for a paycheck.
"At the barbershop … I used to hear people always talking about, 'Man you know when an entertainer get on, of course you know he gon' go and get a white girl and blah blah blah, and a white girl gon' get a rich black dude.' But I wanna say that my wife has dated broke black dudes. It got nothing to do with the money."
IAN SOMERHALDER
Like Hunnam, Somerhalder didn't let his lady's attackers go unchecked. "You HATE NIKKI REED? Really? Do you know her? Hmmmm, I'm not sure that you do," he responded to vitriolic commenters on Instagram in 2014. "Look on her Instagram feed or twitter and all you will see is a compassionate and beautiful human being. Please put your negative energy elsewhere. You don't even know the person you're talking about."
He continued: "Do some research on the person you say sucks or you HATE. You'll find that she's a magical person doing great things in the world ... If you hate Nikki, then you must hate me."
