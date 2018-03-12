12 Stars Who Hit Back at People Hating on Their Relationships

ARIE LUYENDYK JR.

Luyendyk Jr. faced a tsunami of backlash from Bachelor nation after he ended his engagement to Becca Kufrin to get back together with runner-up Lauren Burnham.

"The simple fact is I made a huge mistake," Luyendyk Jr. told PEOPLE about breaking Kufrin's heart before the After the Final Rose episode taping. "I made what I thought was a good choice, but my heart wasn't in it … I felt an immense amount of pressure. There is a set schedule, and The Bachelor ends on this day, and this is the day to propose."

Ultimately, Luyendyk is happy to now be with Burnham, and is trying to tune out the vocal critics of their relationship. "This might not be what people feel like is the perfect love story, but it's our love story," he said. "Lauren accepted the fact that I made a huge mistake. And in a crazy way, I feel like we're better for it … I know it's not a popular decision, but as long as I have Lauren, it doesn't matter. It was all worth it.”