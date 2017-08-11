Celebrity
Nick Lachey Channels His Boy Band Days, Plus More Celebs Who Flawlessly Recreated Their Throwback Pics
We’re suddenly inspired to flip through our own childhood albums
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
13 Throwback Music Videos That Defined Your Childhood
1 of 5
NICK LACHEY
The former 98 Degrees member paid tribute to his boy band roots by mimicking an old photoshoot of himself showing off his sun tattoo with an A+ caption: "How hot is it? Hell if I know, but it sure is sunny ..."
2 of 5
KATE BECKINSALE & MICHAEL SHEEN
Seventeen years after the birth of their daughter, Lily, the amicable exes assumed their original positions in a side-by-side photo — with a cameo made by the teen. "Always a baby to me #Lily," wrote Beckinsale, captioning the family pic on Instagram.
3 of 5
MICHAEL PHELPS & KATIE LEDECKY
At 9 years old, Ledecky met one of her idols, Olympic swimmer Phelps, during an autograph signing. Flash forward a decade later, which sees the pair competing on the same team at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where they both won gold medals. Now it's Ledecky's turn to give her signature.
4 of 5
COURTNEY & MARIO LOPEZ
"From 6 months to 6 years. Not a baby anymore," wrote Courtney Lopez, captioning a photo of the balancing trio — comprised of her husband and their daughter, Gia — on Instagram.
5 of 5
ARIANA GRANDE
No matter how many years go by, the singer will always serve perfect side-eye — and has been doing so since she was a toddler. Naturally.
