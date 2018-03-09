Jennifer Garner, Kylie Jenner & More Celebs Who Reacted to Their Own Viral Moments

JENNIFER GARNER

The moment: A very shocked Jennifer Garner at the 2018 Oscars

The actress, who became the subject of an unexpected viral meme during the 90th Academy Awards telecast, reacted to the gif of her oh-my-God-epiphany that left everyone wondering: "What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to?"

One day after the ceremony, Garner offered her own theories on her Instagram Story by sharing three responses. "Congrats to Shape of Water! Maybe I should date a fish?" she said, referring to the Guillermo del Toro-directed best picture winner.

"Hey Jimmy Kimmel, what's in your wallet? Wait where's my wallet?" Garner said, alluding to the tagline of her popular Capital One Venture television commercials.

And lastly: "Can't wait to work with Lena Dunham! Wait did I sign a nudity waiver?"