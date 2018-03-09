Jennifer Garner, Kylie Jenner & More Celebs Who Reacted to Their Own Viral Moments

Celebrity
JENNIFER GARNER
The moment: A very shocked Jennifer Garner at the 2018 Oscars
The actress, who became the subject of an unexpected viral meme during the 90th Academy Awards telecast, reacted to the gif of her oh-my-God-epiphany that left everyone wondering: "What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to?"
One day after the ceremony, Garner offered her own theories on her Instagram Story by sharing three responses. "Congrats to Shape of Water! Maybe I should date a fish?" she said, referring to the Guillermo del Toro-directed best picture winner.
"Hey Jimmy Kimmel, what's in your wallet? Wait where's my wallet?" Garner said, alluding to the tagline of her popular Capital One Venture television commercials.
And lastly: "Can't wait to work with Lena Dunham! Wait did I sign a nudity waiver?"
WINONA RYDER
The moment: Winona Ryder's many animated facial expressions at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards
While accepting the 2017 SAG award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series for Stranger Things, Ryder made headlines (and inspired many memes) when she reacted to costar David Harbour's impassioned speech with a variety of facial expressions.
"She couldn’t hear me!" Harbour told PEOPLE a month later, revealing the real reason Ryder reacted the way she did on stage. "Which I was confused by, because I was screaming! But apparently, she couldn’t hear me."
KYLIE JENNER
The moment: Sharing her 2016 new year resolutions
In January 2016, Jenner posted a video clip on her YouTube channel, sharing her new year resolutions with her fans. The quote that stuck with viewers? "Like, I feel like every year has a new energy, and I feel like this year is really about, like, the year of just realizing stuff. And everyone around me, we're all just, like, realizing things."
While the makeup mogul and new mom hasn't directly spoken out about her famous quote, it's clear the reality star is in on the joke. Almost a year later, she added shirts and, eventually, phone cases with "Like, realizing stuff" etched on the front, to her online store.
NICOLE KIDMAN
The moment: Nicole Kidman's strange clapping at the 2017 Oscars
Kidman's truly wacky clapping technique was one of the craziest audience reactions of the 2017 Academy Awards — and nearly two weeks after the awards show, Kidman finally explained what prompted her "seal clapping.
Turns out, the actress was being careful with her jewelry. "I was like gosh, I want to clap, I don’t want to not be clapping, which would be worse, right? ‘Why isn’t Nicole clapping?'" Kidman shared during an interview on KISS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O. "So therefore I’m clapping but it was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not my own, but it was absolutely gorgeous, and I was terrified of damaging it!"
DEMI LOVATO
The moment: The emergence of Demi Lovato's imaginary twin Poot
After an unflattering photo of Lovato hit the internet in 2015, a Tumblr user circulated the photo, claiming it wasn't of the singer, but instead of her imaginary twin named Poot, who lived her entire life in a basement. The photo may have sparked a various memes, but Lovato wasn't amused. "Cool to see a s—ty angle turn into a meme that circulates the internet to people's amusement ha," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet that same year. But the singer seems to have changed her tune. She shared a gif of Poot on Twitter in April 2017 to the delight of her fans.
MICHELLE OBAMA
The moment: Michelle Obama doesn't know where to put Melania Trump's gift
In one of the most memorable GIFs from Donald Trump's inauguration, Mrs. Obama awkwardly received current First Lady Melania Trump's present and frantically looked around for a place to put it. "You brought a gift!" Obama exclaimed as seen and heard on footage of their meeting. "I'll take care of the protocol here," the 44th commander-in-chief said gamely.
During her frst interview since leaving the White House in February 2018, Obama recalled her train of thought when she looked around in vain for an aide to hand it off to while they posed for cameras.
“What am I supposed to do with this gift? And everyone cleared out and no one would come and take the box. And I’m thinking do we take the picture with?” the Chicago native told host Ellen DeGeneres.
“And then my husband saved the day – see he grabbed the box and took it back inside. But everybody cleared out. No staff, no one. I was like what do you do with the box?” she added.
TAYLOR SWIFT
The moment: A throwback Taylor Swift photo inspires a "No, it's Becky" meme
Swifties know the Reputation crooner is always watching — particularly when it comes to Tumblr, fandom blogs and social media — so it came as no surprise when Swift stepped out in 2014 wearing a "No, it's Becky" shirt, paying tribute to the iconic Tumblr post that features a pic of a teenaged Swift, who is labeled as "Becky" by the poster. A fan recognized the girl in the photo as Swift, writing so in the comments. The original Tumblr user's reply? You guessed it: "No it's Becky."
NICK JONAS
The moment: Nick Jonas' three front teeth
For years the internet has speculated about the singer's mouth. Pics of the crooner's open-mouthed smile have circulated, confusing fans who were previously unaware of Jonas' (maybe) three front teeth.
"I just have kind of messed up teeth if it looks like I have three front teeth," Jonas told PEOPLE at a 2018 Booking.com event. "So strange the things that people decide to talk about."
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
The moment: Kim Kardashian West's crying face on Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Every one of the KKW Beauty founder's ugly-cry moments is equally iconic — and Kardashian West is well aware, having sold merchandise that bears her famous expression on her website. In 2017, when a Twitter user asked if son Saint was prone to crying, the reality star was quick to respond while poking fun at her much-buzzed-about expression: "Nope! He's so good but omg he has my same cry face.... poor guy!"
CHRISSY TEIGEN
The moment: Chrissy Teigen's crying face at the 2015 Golden Globes
Kim Kardashian West isn't the only celeb with a meme-worthy face. After husband John Legend won a Golden Globe for his and Common's song "Glory," featured in Selma, Teigen got emotional — spawning a new meme within minutes. As for her response to all the attention? The Cravings author was quick to embrace it. "It's been 5 minutes and I'm a meme," she tweeted, following up the post with a second message, "Sorry I don't practice my cry face okay."
JOHN LEGEND
The moment: John Legend is compared to Arthur
The internet went into a frenzy when a fan compared Legend to Arthur, the animated aardvark whose TV show was a hit among '90s kids. But the Grammy winner didn't seem too impressed. "I hadn't even heard of this Arthur character til now. Was he around when I was a kid?" he tweeted.
