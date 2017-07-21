13 Celebs Who Are Absolutely, 100% Okay With Being Single

SALMA HAYEK

She may be married now (to businessman François-Henri Pinault), and it says a lot about her feelings for him. "It's nice to have a relationship, but women have become addicted," Hayek said. "You can have a relationship with God. With nature. With dogs. With yourself. And yes, you can also have a relationship with a man, but if it's going to be a shitty one, it's better to have a relationship with your flowers." It's safe to assume then, that Hayek's relationships with Pianult is not a shitty one.