JENNY SLATE
“This is the first time in my adult life that I haven’t been in a relationship, that I’m just all alone, and I do whatever I like to do," Slate, who most recently dated her Gifted costar, Chris Evans, told Vanity Fair. “Because I’m a person who also likes to keep an eye on my mental health and my body health, I’ve treated myself nicely.”
HILARY DUFF
"I've never been a good dater. I meet, like, one person a year that I'm maybe attracted to," Duff, who was most recently seen spending time with new beau Ely Sandvik, told Cosmopolitan. "I never want to be that girl who's desperate to find a mate."
JANUARY JONES
"Do I want [a partner]? Maybe," Jones said in an interview, speaking about life as a single parent. "But I don't feel unhappy or lonely. It would have to be someone so amazing that I would want to make room. Someone who would contribute to my happiness and not take away from it."
HAILEE STEINFELD
The Pitch Perfect 2 star is in no rush to find love, and instead is using her early 20s to focus on her career. "I mean, there's always time for dating," Steinfeld told harper by Harper's BAZAAR. "I do feel that right now though – and I hate saying this – my top priority is what I'm working on. It's that and family, and then everything else."
SUSAN SARANDON
The actress, who split from longtime partner Tim Robbins in 2009, knows that life is always changing – and being single is a part of that. "[Single life] life been a lot of different things," Sarandon told Reuters. "It's traumatic and exhilarating. The one thing that's been really clear to me is that you have to think of your own life and your relationship and everything as a living organism. It's constantly moving, changing, growing."
DIANE KEATON
Keaton, who has never married, has never let her relationship status define her. "I remember when I was young I honestly believed in some ridiculous way that you would find someone who would be the person you lived with until you died," she told Wenn. "I don't think that because I'm not married it's made my life any less. That old maid myth is garbage."
MINDY KALING
With her show The Mindy Project, multiple books under her belt and a baby on the way, a relationship may just be the last thing on Kaling's mind. "In my 20s, I was not only boy crazy, but marriage and relationship crazy," she told Flare. "Now it's almost the opposite. My work is so rewarding and I'm so self-centered about it that I'm kind of excited about not having to go home and ask someone about their day."
SALMA HAYEK
She may be married now (to businessman François-Henri Pinault), and it says a lot about her feelings for him. "It's nice to have a relationship, but women have become addicted," Hayek said. "You can have a relationship with God. With nature. With dogs. With yourself. And yes, you can also have a relationship with a man, but if it's going to be a shitty one, it's better to have a relationship with your flowers." It's safe to assume then, that Hayek's relationships with Pianult is not a shitty one.
TAYLOR SWIFT
"Being alone is not the same as being lonely. I like to do things that glorify being alone," Swift, who is currently in a relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, previously told Seventeen. "I buy a candle that smells pretty, turn down the lights and make a playlist of low-key songs. If you don't act like you've been hit by the plague when you're alone on a Friday night, and just see it as a chance to have fun by yourself, it's not a bad day."
NINA DOBREV
The former Vampire Diaries star says that in the end, you need to be true to yourself – and not define yourself with a relationship. "People aren't defined by their relationships," Dobrev, who is dating actor Glen Powell, told Cosmopolitan. "The whole point is being true to yourself and not losing yourself in relationships."
SOPHIA BUSH
While Bush admitted she's a "sucker for love", she says that you need to be at peace with yourself before finding someone else. "I don't think you can really, truly be the partner you want to be until you know on an absolute level that you are a complete person on your own. I think that's something all women deserve to know," she told Us Weekly.
KATY PERRY
Perry knows happiness can come in many forms. "I don't need Prince Charming to have my own happy ending," she said.
NIALL HORAN
Considering his bevy of admirers, it's hard to imagine how the One Direction member could be single – but he wants to wait for what feels really right in a partner. "Being single means you're strong enough to wait for what you deserve," he said.