In a piece for Glamour, the This Is Us actress confessed to being broke just two years ago while trying to make it in Hollywood. Despite landing a small role on American Horror Story: Freak Show, she was still having trouble finding jobs. However, her mother encouraged her to stay in Los Angeles and pursue her dreams. "I kept auditioning, with no savings and no money, credit card debt gaining interest," she said. "I went on unemployment. I bought ramen noodles at dollar stores. I never had to — God forbid — live on the streets; I moved in with a roommate who told me, "Stay with me until you can afford rent. Don’t give up.'" Metz continued: "I am so grateful that I had such an amazing support system, but when I booked This Is Us, I had 81 cents in my bank account. I could cry right now just thinking about it."