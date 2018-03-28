Kerry Washington & the Real Olivia Pope Meet IRL, Plus More Actors with the People Who Inspired Their Onscreen Roles

SARAH PAULSON & MARCIA CLARK

In her critically acclaimed portrayal of prosecutor Marcia Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Paulson not only found support from fans and the award shows (she won a Golden Globe and Emmy for the role), but from Clark herself, who has accompanied Paulson winner to various events.

"I know it’s not me. I know it’s her. She’s phenomenal, phenomenal,” Clark said on The View in 2016. “She’s always been. I’ve been a big fan of hers for a million years, so when I heard she was playing with me I was like, okay. It doesn’t get any better than that. And she’s amazing. What a beautiful, nuanced, subtle performance. She’s just phenomenal. Really, if nothing else, watch for her performance.”