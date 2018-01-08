11 Celebs Reveal How They Knew Their Significant Other Was The One
John Legend, Channing Tatum and more stars recall realizing they’d found a life partner
KALEY CUOCO ON KARL COOK
"He's blonde. Figured we’d have really cute blonde babies ... You just know when you meet the right guy."
— to PEOPLE
CHANNING TATUM ON JENNA DEWAN TATUM
"I knew our connection was really powerful, but I wasn't sure what our relationship was going to be. Then one day, Jenna just blurted out that she knew exactly what she wanted in life and she didn't have to look for it anymore because it was me. She had no idea what I'd say or how I'd react, but that was her truth. I remember feeling this incredible rush — it was the sexiest thing she'd ever done for me. I felt strength, because in that moment, she had accepted every part of me, the good and the bad. And I knew she wasn't auditioning me or hoping I'd meet some set of expectations. That radical authenticity of hers was what made me fall head over heels in love."
— to Cosmopolitan
ELLEN DEGENERES ON PORTIA DE ROSSI
"I could say the same thing I've said in every relationship: 'I'm happy.' But there's happiness and there's love, and then there's completion. It doesn't take away from any of the relationships that I've had, 'cause I've had amazing relationships. … But I feel like I found my perfect fit. She's taught me lessons about myself, and I feel like I've taught her. We've both changed and grown, and we just feel like, 'Oh, OK, this is completion.' "
— to The Advocate
JERRY SEINFELD ON JESSICA SEINFELD
"It's not the conversation or the attraction that you feel, it's just like this comfort level when someone is in your house. When someone comes into your house and you still feel comfortable. I don't know what that is, but I just know this is someone I want to spend the rest of my life with.
"I had had all these thrills. And I never wanted to get married. I don't know why, I just never did. [And I thought] 'If I don't want to get married and I'm tired of being single, what do I do?' Because I didn't feel that thing with someone that makes you want to go forward. So when I met her and I thought, 'You know what, we could have a life together.' And so it gave me a life to live."
BLAKE LIVELY ON RYAN REYNOLDS
"I knew he would always be my best friend for my whole life. That was the biggest thing to me. I'd never known anything like the friendship that I had with him. I could like him as much as I loved him."
— to Marie Claire
JOHN LEGEND ON CHRISSY TEIGEN
"I don't think it was one particular moment [when I knew I wanted to propose] but I knew I love her, I knew I could see myself living with her and spending time with her forever. I knew I could envision us having kids together. And I felt like it was time to propose. She didn't pressure me, she didn't say 'It's time to put a ring on it.' I Just felt like it's time for us to get married."
— on Oprah's Next Chapter
STEPHEN COLBERT ON EVELYN MCGEE-COLBERT
"I walk in [to a theater lobby] and I see across the lobby this woman —I think for the first time, not girl, woman — beautiful woman in a black linen dress, and I think 'Her.' Honest to God, I thought 'There's your wife, you're going to marry her.' And I thought, 'That's crazy …' "
— during a Late Show Q&A
GISELE BÜNDCHEN ON TOM BRADY
"I knew Tom was the one straightaway. I could see it in his eyes that he was a man with integrity who believes in the same things I do."
— to Vogue
VICTORIA BECKHAM ON DAVID BECKHAM
"And yes, love at first sight does exist. It will happen to you in the Manchester United players; lounge – although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy. While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family. (He's not even in the first team at this stage – you are the famous one.) And he has such a cute smile. You, too, are close to your family, and you will think how similar he feels to you. He's going to ask for your number. (He still has the London-to-Manchester plane ticket on which you wrote it.)"
— in a letter to her teenage self, published in Vogue
JESSICA ALBA ON CASH WARREN
"I just knew when I met him that I was going to know him forever. It was weird; he instantly felt like family. It was so easy. I'd never felt like that with anyone. I was usually pretty self-conscious, minding my p's and q's, very aware of every time my fork hit the plate when I was having dinner on a date. With him, there was none of that. We got each other. We're kindred spirits."
— to InStyle
FREDDIE PRINZE JR. ON SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR
"I used to [go to this restaurant] all the time — this goes into our first date. The food would be phenomenal. And a lot of girls back then in Hollywood — as far as the actresses — didn't eat, they ate salad. And I had gone on a date with a handful of them and they would never eat what I would eat. You have to have that in common with me if we're going to get along. And so Sarah came to dinner with me, and she ate everything, including a crab that they let walk across the counter, then kill while it was alive in some oil and said, 'It's popcorn, try.' And she ate it without even blinking, and I was like, 'Yo, my girl is legit.' "
— on Facebook Live
