Celebrity
15 Celebs Open Up About What It Was Like Losing Their Virginity
From the sweet to the awkward to the just plain awful, here’s how these celebs remember their first time
Updated
1 of 15
CHRIS EVANS
"I know I’m going to L.A. in August [to pursue an acting gig]. So I go home and that spring I would wake up around noon, saunter into high school just to see my buddies, and we’d go get high in the parking lot. I just f—– off. I lost my virginity that year. 1999 was one of the best years of my life."
— to Esquire
2 of 15
KIT HARINGTON
"It was a typical sort of teenage thing, at a party. I was probably too young … I think the girl and I just kind of wanted to. You either hold on and do it right, or you're young and decide to get the monkey off your back."
— to Elle
3 of 15
JOE JONAS
"I lost my virginity to this girl named Ashley. You can probably just Google it. It's pretty easy to figure out. I dated a girl named Ashley, so just Google it to figure out which Ashley that is. It's quite the great story because I didn't have any condoms, so I went to our drummer Jack's room, who was my roommate at the time, and I demolished his room looking for them. Found them underneath his underwear drawer. When he came home, he thought somebody broke into his room because his whole room was demolished because I was in dire need. Needed to happen then and now. Safety first, kids."
— in his Reddit AMA
4 of 15
JESSICA ALBA
"I didn't really [seriously] go out with any guys until I was 18 and met my ex-fiancé, Michael Weatherly … It just didn't work out. I was so young, 18, when I started dating him. I was a virgin. I knew I wanted to be in love with the first person I slept with, because for almost everyone I knew, the first experience made them feel like s---. So I wanted to be really careful that he was going to be in love with me and wasn't just going to leave me."
— to Cosmopolitan
5 of 15
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN
"It's not funny to lose your virginity! It's weird and you're scared, and it hurts and you don't know what will happen. I was 15, and he was an older guy who wasn't a virgin. I don't really remember it hurting, but I do remember that I just wanted to get it over with.
You definitely don't have an orgasm your first time. I didn't for the first few years. I didn't even know what the feeling was until I had one; I just liked the intimacy part. When it happened, I was like, 'Ohhhhh, that's what that is!!!'"
— in a blog post on her website and app
6 of 15
NICK JONAS
"I started making my own choices, fell in love with somebody, made the choice to have sex with them, and from that point on, it was about me being a man and being okay with my choices. And then it related to my art and people's view of me and the public eye."
— on letting go of his purity ring, in a Reddit AMA
7 of 15
DANIEL RADCLIFFE
"I'm one of the few people who seem to have had a really good first time … It was with somebody I'd gotten to know well. I'm happy to say I've had a lot better sex since then, but it wasn't as horrendously embarrassing as a lot of other people's were — like my friend who got drunk and did it with a stranger under a bridge."
— to Elle
8 of 15
MEGAN FOX
"I've had plenty of awkward sex, but that first time was not awkward. I was in love with him, and it was nice."
— to Cosmopolitan
9 of 15
ANSEL ELGORT
"I was 14. I had no clue what I was doing, and neither did the girl. I didn't even make the lighting good. That'd be one thing I'd do differently. It was, like, fluorescent, bright bedroom light, like, over the covers."
— to Elle
10 of 15
KRYSTEN RITTER
"He was so angsty and bad. He was a real bad boy. His name was Damian, but my parents called him Demon. Our first time was in his parents' van before basketball practice. I don't remember it being very pleasant."
— to Playboy
11 of 15
JESSICA WILLIAMS
"I was 25, and I just remember it being like, 'Oh, okay, all right, cool.' But I was comfortable with my partner. It was someone who was f------ rad and could take care of me and make sure I was okay. But it wasn't like a crazy, out-of-body, floating-around-on-a-cloud thing. It's like, 'Oh, okay, tight.' And then it just got dope … I'm happy I waited, but I don't have second thoughts about pulling the trigger and just knocking that out."
— to Cosmopolitan
12 of 15
LENA DUNHAM
"I didn't tell him I was a virgin, just that I hadn't done it 'that much.' It hurt a little more than I'd expected, but in a different way, and he was nervous too ... Afterwards, we lay there and talked, and I could tell he was a really nice person. I commended myself for making a healthy, albeit hasty, partner choice. I really couldn’t wait to tell my mom."
— to Rookie
13 of 15
TINA FEY
"I just couldn't give it away. I remember bringing people over in high school to play — that's how cool I am — that game 'Celebrity.' That's how I successfully remained a virgin well into my 20s, bringing gay boys over to play Celebrity."
— joking about losing her virginity (to her now-husband) at age 24
14 of 15
ED SHEERAN
"It's a benchmark in my life, but it wasn't the best thing I've ever done."
— to Elle
15 of 15
LADY GAGA
"As a woman, you don't even enjoy it until your mid-20s. When you are 17, you don't know how to operate what's going on down there, so don't even try. I think kids have sex way too young."
— on the Howard Stern Show
