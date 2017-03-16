15 Celebs Open Up About What It Was Like Losing Their Virginity

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN

"It's not funny to lose your virginity! It's weird and you're scared, and it hurts and you don't know what will happen. I was 15, and he was an older guy who wasn't a virgin. I don't really remember it hurting, but I do remember that I just wanted to get it over with.

You definitely don't have an orgasm your first time. I didn't for the first few years. I didn't even know what the feeling was until I had one; I just liked the intimacy part. When it happened, I was like, 'Ohhhhh, that's what that is!!!'"

— in a blog post on her website and app