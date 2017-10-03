IDRIS ELBA, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

The British actor was all about prepping his pipes for the 2017 live action remake of the Disney classic. "I honestly love musicals. I auditioned for Beauty and the Beast. I really did, for Gaston," Elba told PEOPLE in September 2017. "I called and said, 'Listen, I want in!' They were like, '…Okay.' So somewhere they have a tape of me singing."

Even though he snatched the coveted role, the good-spirited star said he has no hard feelings toward Luke Evans, who nabbed the part of Gaston.