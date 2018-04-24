How Jenna Dewan, Justin Theroux & More Celebs Returned to Social Media After Announcing Their High-Profile Splits

While we mortals have the luxury of laying low after experiencing a particularly brutal breakup, most celebs don’t — especially if they boast a huge social media following.

Celebs like Nikki Bella and Jenna Dewan didn’t hold back when they returned to social media after announcing their high-profile splits. All eyes were on these newly single stars as they made heartbreaking revelations … or posted pics from their recent puppy or family outings. Both equally important, of course.

Here, we break down those moments.

Nikki Bella

Bella returned to Instagram six days after PEOPLE learned she and John Cena called off their engagement mere weeks before their destination wedding. The WWE star accompanied her oceanside photo with a poignant quote: “For whatever we lose (like a you or a me), It’s always our self we find in the sea.”

Gigi Hadid

It took exactly one week before the supermodel made her grand Instagram debut since splitting from boyfriend Zayn Malik, whom she dated for more than two years, in March 2018. The comeback can be attributed to Hadid’s younger sister, Bella, who was featured on her ‘gram.

Jenna Dewan

A little over a week (10 days to be exact) after Dewan and husband Channing Tatum announced they were separating after nearly nine years of marriage, the pro dancer took to Instagram to thank her fans for their support. “Love you right back,” she wrote.

Justin Theroux

Just call it a cuddly comeback. It took Theroux, who split from Jennifer Aniston after seven years together in February 2018, 10 days before breaking his silence. He posted this adorable photo to announce his Instagram return.

Kendra Wilkinson

“Life is precious,” the Kendra On Top star captioned her pensive snapshot, taken on the beach, which was posted the same day she announced her split from husband Hank Baskett on Instagram Story. Wilkinson hasn’t been shy since sharing the couple’s life-changing news. She has since posted pics with her kids, as well as a selfie with Baskett.

Lena Dunham

Dunham and ex Jack Antonoff have had only nice things to say about each other since their breakup in January 2018. Dunham referenced their split in an Instagram post, one day after PEOPLE confirmed they had indeed parted ways after more than five years together. She posted the quote, “Starting over is the beautiful moment where you choose yourself first”, with the caption, “Forever love”.

Brielle Biermann

While her mom, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, was the one who spilled the beans on Brielle and baseball player Michael Kopech’s breakup, the 21-year-old star addressed life after love on her Instagram, days after the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s Watch What Happens Live appearance in March 2018. “If you look for perfection you will never be content,” she wrote.

Amber Rose

A few days after Rose and rapper 21 Savage unfollowed each other on social media, the video vixen posted this sweet video clip with her 5-year-old son Sebastian.

Courtney Stodden

The same day PEOPLE shared that Stodden filed from divorce from husband Doug Hutchison, the aspiring singer shared a sneak peek at her new song, “6Teen”, referencing the age she wed the actor who was 51 at the time. The song was accompanied by video clips from their wedding day. “This day marks a new chapter in my life,” Stodden wrote. “It’s a lot scary and a little surreal. But all change is.”

Sarah Silverman

Two days after revealing to her Twitter followers that she and Michael Sheen had decided to lovingly separate after three years of dating, the comedian posted a bowl of customized M&Ms (with her and Sheen’s face on them), hilariously writing that Sheen’s amicable ex Kate Beckinsale had gifted her the snack after hearing of their breakup news. Though the comedian has since said that the actress didn’t give those M&Ms to her after their split, Silverman’s ‘gram still made quite the splash among followers.