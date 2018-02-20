Kevin Hart Once Gave Tiffany Haddish Money When She Was Homeless, Plus More Heartwarming Stories of Stars Helping Other Stars

KEVIN HART ONCE GAVE TIFFANY HADDISH MONEY WHEN SHE WAS HOMELESS

The Girls Trip actress, who stars alongside Hart in the upcoming film Night School, shared that the comedian lent her money back when she was homeless and living out of her car in a new interview with Vanity Fair.

"He had like this long discussion with me, you know?” Haddish, who was performing with Hart in a sketch comedy show called Comedy Playground at the time, told the magazine. “Basically like, ‘You’re a beautiful woman. You could stay with any man. Why don’t you just stay with a man, like?’ And I was also like, ‘I’m not sleeping with nobody for a roof over my head. I’m just not that type of person.’ And Kevin was like, ‘Oh, that’s real commendable, look at your homeless ass.’ ”

The actor lent her $300 to get a motel room and suggested she write down her goals and start working towards achieving them. “I’m just like, ‘Wow. Full circle,’ ” she said. “When he sees me, he says he’s so proud of me and stuff. And he’s always giving me the best advice. And I try to listen to him. Sometimes I don’t. And then I’ll be like, ‘Dang, I should’ve listened.’ ”