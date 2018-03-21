The Most Savage Ways Celebs Got Back at Their Exes

IGGY AZALEA BURNED EX-FIANCÉ NICK YOUNG'S CLOTHES

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned — especially if said woman is Azalea. During a March 2018 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the Aussie rapper revealed she torched ex fiancé Nick Young's clothes in a fire pit after she found out he was cheating on her.

"I burnt it all, darling," she said gleefully. "Every designer you could think of, I’ve burned." Initially, she tried to destroy his haute couture by tossing it into a nearby swimming pool, but "it just seemed like that didn't work." That's when she moved on to the impromptu bonfire.

"I text him and video and I was like, ‘Hey, I’m burning your s—. I don’t know where you're at – probably with some girl. I hope you get home quickly because we’re progressing on the spectrum of cheap to expensive."