The Most Savage Ways Celebs Got Back at Their Exes

IGGY AZALEA BURNED EX-FIANCÉ NICK YOUNG'S CLOTHES
Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned — especially if said woman is Azalea. During a March 2018 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the Aussie rapper revealed she torched ex fiancé Nick Young's clothes in a fire pit after she found out he was cheating on her.
"I burnt it all, darling," she said gleefully. "Every designer you could think of, I’ve burned." Initially, she tried to destroy his haute couture by tossing it into a nearby swimming pool, but "it just seemed like that didn't work." That's when she moved on to the impromptu bonfire.
"I text him and video and I was like, ‘Hey, I’m burning your s—. I don’t know where you're at – probably with some girl. I hope you get home quickly because we’re progressing on the spectrum of cheap to expensive."
TIFFANY HADDISH POOPED IN HER EX'S SHOE
"I ate a lot of corn. A lot. And I didn't chew it so well," she wrote in her memoir, The Last Black Unicorn, of the time she once pooped in her ex-boyfriend's favorite pair of Jordan sneakers after learning he'd been unfaithful. The messy story continues that right after he put them on unaware, she let him know he'd just stepped in "All the s— you put me through!"
Thinking back on the moment, "I know I'm crazy," she told PEOPLE giggling, while promising it's a true story. "I always try to think of ways to get revenge without going to jail."
TORI WOODWARD POSTED PHOTO EVIDENCE OF THEN-BOYFRIEND ALEX PALL CHEATING ON HER
Pall's then-girlfriend shared photographic evidence of the Grammy-winning deejay's — who is one half of the powerhouse EDM-pop duo The Chainsmokers — apparent indiscretion when photos of him kissing another woman were captured at a residential location by CCTV, in January 2018.
"Alex is disgusting. Men are trash. Don’t ever forget it," Woodward wrote on one of the surveillance shots, which Woodward later accused Pall of reporting to Instagram after it was deleted by the social network site.
"They’ll look you in the eyes and tell you they love you. Then destroy you without a second thought," she captioned another snap.
They have since broken up. Pall is now dating model Katelyn Byrd.
MEL B HAD HER EX-HUSBAND'S NAME SLICED OFF HER TATTOO
Mel B found a permanent way to say goodbye to ex-husband Stephan Belafonte, whom she says abused her during their 10-year marriage.
The America’s Got Talent judge had her ex's name cut off her by a surgeon and she required 13 stitches. Brown will now need a laser to minimize the incision scar.
"I wanted the tattoo removed to help close the final chapter on a toxic relationship," Brown said in December 2017. "Even though I've taken the steps to remove Stephen's name from my body, the domestic abuse will forever remain with me."
BRANDI GLANVILLE SEEMINGLY TOOK A JAB AT EX EDDIE CIBRIAN & HIS WIFE LEANN RIMES
A few days ahead of Halloween in 2017, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and then-boyfriend Donald Friese attended a friend's costume party, where the theme was "celebrity scandal couples." Glanville was captured on the red carpet donning a black tube top, jean overalls and a cowgirl hat with a beer cup in hand while Friese sported a black shirt and gray pants.
"Soooo my friends Halloween party was celebrity scandal couples! Guess who we are 😆😆😆😂😂😂😂😆😂" she captioned the image on Instagram, which prompted commenters to guess the reality star was referring to ex-husband Eddie Cibrian and his now-wife, country singer LeAnn Rimes.
In 2009, Cibrian filed for divorce from Glanville, shortly after going public with his relationship with Rimes. Two years later, Cibrian and Rimes tied the knot.
TAYLOR SWIFT TOLD THE WORLD HOW JOE JONAS BROKE UP WITH HER
The Grammy winner went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her 2008 album, Fearless — and ended up giving viewers an inside look at how her ex, Joe Jonas, ended things with the singer. "Someday I'm going to find someone really great for me ... When I find that person that is right for me, he'll be wonderful," Swift, who is known for calling out those who've done her wrong in her music, told the talk show host. "And when I look at that person, I'm not even going to be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18."
She continued: "It was a record I think. I looked at the call log. It was like 27 seconds."
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE HIRED A BRITNEY SPEARS LOOK-ALIKE FOR 'CRY ME A RIVER'
Years before Beyoncé changed everything with her chart-topping Lemonade album — about husband JAY-Z's infidelity — Timberlake wrote a little song called "Cry Me a River," which is not only about a cheating ex, but its 2002 music video also starred an actress who looked very much like Britney Spears, whom JT had recently split from at the time.
"In the past, suffering has helped me compose songs," he said in a 2016 Vanity Fair Italia interview. "'Cry Me a River' was written in a time of pain, like everyone knows..."