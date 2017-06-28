11 Celebs Get Really, Really Honest About Their Best (and Worst) On-Screen Kisses

EMMA WATSON

Our beloved Hermione and Ron’s Harry Potter kisses were easier said than done, and the two described the challenges of filming Deathly Hallows in an interview with MTV News.

“I was like, ’Do I use tongue?’” Watson said. “’Do I not use tongue? Do I cover my teeth? What do I do? Do I go first? Oh my God!’” A bit stressed out, she “ended up pouncing on Rupert [Grint].”

She added: “I was so desperate to get it over. After the first take, he was like, 'Whoa, there! Where did that come from?' I was like, ’Sorry!’"