11 Celebs Get Really, Really Honest About Their Best (and Worst) On-Screen Kisses
Whether an on-screen kiss is awkward or surprisingly pleasant, it is never romantic, according to these actors
By Laura Cohen
LIAM HEMSWORTH
"Anytime I had to kiss [Jennifer Lawrence] was pretty uncomfortable," he said of his The Hunger Games costar," Hemsworth revealed. "When you look at it on the outside, it looks like a great picture. She's one of my best friends, I love her, but if we had a kissing scene, she would make a point of eating garlic or tuna fish or something that was disgusting. Right before the scene, she'd be like, 'Yeah, I ate tuna,' or 'I had garlic, and I didn't brush my teeth.' And I'd be like, 'Fantastic, I can't wait to get in there and taste it!'"
BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD
When it came to kissing Matthew McConaughey in her new film Gold, Howard actually benefited from her costar’s character’s drinking problem. “He was drinking a lot of, I think it was tea stuff, a lot of fake alcohol, so it was pretty good,” she told PEOPLE Now host Jeremy Parsons about McConaughey’s breath. “It was like some sort of good, healthy aesthetic substitute for alcohol." While 'pretty good' isn’t bad, it’s hardly the ringing endorsement Howard gave her Jurassic World costar Chris Pratt, whose breath she said was “like Starburst.” She added, “He’s perfect in every way.”
SELENA GOMEZ
Think your first kiss was awkward? Gomez had hers on TV with Dylan Sprouse when she was 12 years old and guest-starring on an episode of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. "I actually leaned in to kiss him, and I had my eyes closed a little too early, and I ended up missing like half of his lip. It ended up being the most awkward kiss in the world," she later said. "But I was 12, so it was okay and it was good."
JOSH HUTCHERSON
Another star who had their first kiss on screen: Hutcherson! He was 11 years old at the time and filming for Little Manhattan. "It was horrible," He told Seventeen, "I had a crew of, like, 50 people standing around watching me, and it was the most non-real, non-intimate [setting] that I could possibly have for my first kiss, I think." Awwww.
EMMA WATSON
Our beloved Hermione and Ron’s Harry Potter kisses were easier said than done, and the two described the challenges of filming Deathly Hallows in an interview with MTV News.
“I was like, ’Do I use tongue?’” Watson said. “’Do I not use tongue? Do I cover my teeth? What do I do? Do I go first? Oh my God!’” A bit stressed out, she “ended up pouncing on Rupert [Grint].”
She added: “I was so desperate to get it over. After the first take, he was like, 'Whoa, there! Where did that come from?' I was like, ’Sorry!’"
MILES TELLER
Yikes! Teller had a somewhat gross tale to share about kissing Shailene Woodley in The Spectacular Now. "Before our first kissing scene, Shailene took these Chinese dirt supplements and shoved them in her mouth,” he said. “It’s like a dirt pouch, and it smells like crap.”
He continued: “She always has a mason jar, and 100 percent of the time it smells like crap.”
PENN BADGLEY
When asked on Watch What Happens Live about his best and worst on-screen kisses, he threw it back to Gossip Girl. "I'd say best ... I'll say it was [Blake Lively], because we actually had a relationship at the time." And as for his worst? "Maybe Blake after we broke up," Badgley added with a smirk.
RYAN REYNOLDS
When a fan tweeted at Reynolds what it was like to kiss his costar Anna Kendrick in 2014's The Voices, he said it's "like taking your face to Awesometown."
Kendrick hilariously replied, "That IS the Kendrick-train guarantee. With local stops in Awkwardville and Tolerableshire."
REESE WITHERSPOON
Kissing Robert Pattinson definitely sounds wonderful … unless he’s under the weather. During filming for Water for Elephants, Pattinson developed a bad cold — with a dripping nose, no less. When asked about kissing him for the role, Witherspoon said, "It wasn't appealing; it wasn't pleasant." Rough.
TOBEY MAGUIRE
Maguire and Kirsten Dunst's upside-down Spider-Man kiss is iconic in every sense of the word, but the real story behind the smooch was not quite as romantic as it may seem on-screen. "I was hanging upside down, it was really late at night, it was raining, and the whole time, I had rainwater running up my nose," he told Parade. "Then, when Kirsten rolled back the wet mask, she cut off the air completely."
DANE COOK
Kissing Kate Hudson might just be every man's dream come true, but her former costar, Cook, felt otherwise. While appearing on Watch What Happens Live, he told Andy Cohen, "Did a movie with her — My Best Friend's Girl — and I think she purposely ate a feast of onions right before the scene. I had to burn her on that one."
