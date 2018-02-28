12 Times Celebs Flirted on Social Media & Nobody Could Handle It

SERENA WILLIAMS & ALEXIS OHANIAN

The couple's 5-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia is the new breakout star in Palm Springs, California, where the Initialized Capital co-founder commissioned four billboards to go up in honor of his wife’s competitive return to tennis.

The signs all feature baby Olympia and her mom, and state “GREATEST MOMMA OF ALL TIME” in succession, with the last reading, “Serena Williams G.M.O.A.T. — Alexis Jr + Sr."

Ohanian posted the billboards on his Instagram, prompting a sweet response from his wife. "Literally am crying. This is so sweet. I love you," Williams commented. And her husband's response is just as sweet: "see you soon, GMOAT."