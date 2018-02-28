Celebrity
12 Times Celebs Flirted on Social Media & Nobody Could Handle It
Be still, our hearts
SERENA WILLIAMS & ALEXIS OHANIAN
The couple's 5-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia is the new breakout star in Palm Springs, California, where the Initialized Capital co-founder commissioned four billboards to go up in honor of his wife’s competitive return to tennis.
The signs all feature baby Olympia and her mom, and state “GREATEST MOMMA OF ALL TIME” in succession, with the last reading, “Serena Williams G.M.O.A.T. — Alexis Jr + Sr."
Ohanian posted the billboards on his Instagram, prompting a sweet response from his wife. "Literally am crying. This is so sweet. I love you," Williams commented. And her husband's response is just as sweet: "see you soon, GMOAT."
KELLY RIPA & MARK CONSUELOS
The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host posted a selfie at the dentist, on Instagram — and it wasn't long before her husband commented with his own thoughts on the snap. "Is it weird that this pic makes me feel a certain kinda way," he wrote in one comment, following it up with, "calling the hotline right now."
LUPITA NYONG'O & MICHAEL B. JORDAN
Because he lost a bet to his Black Panther costar, Jordan has been popping up in her Instagram videos, in which she commands him to do push-ups. Something about their adorable hugs, face caressing and mutual compliments tells us he doesn't mind flexing for her that much.
Meanwhile, Lupita-Michael shippers are begging for their obvious sparks to become something more.
ZENDAYA & TOM HOLLAND
It all started when the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress Instagrammed a pic of herself with the caption, "Stealing hearts since '96." Holland quickly shared his own pic, writing, "Stealing hearts since never @zendaya." Zendaya commented, "I hate you," and tweeted a screenshot of his post along with, "I really can't stand him."
"Apart from when you want a part in Spiderman 2," Holland wrote back.
"Watch yourself, I still have more followers than you right now...tread lightly my friend...tread lightly," the actress responded.
Zendaya shut down a fan who sounded the flirt alert, but sources told PEOPLE a month later that the pair really are dating.
DEMI LOVATO & HENRY CAVILL
It was the thirst trap that changed the world (sorta). First, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer started following the Marvel star on Instagram. Seconds later, she posted a thoroughly fire photo of herself in white lingerie.
She topped things off by liking two of the actor's photos less than a minute later.
Cavill took the bait, liking one of Lovato's martial arts photos and commenting, "This is awesome! Nice one Miss Lovato!"
JANUARY JONES & NICK VIALL
Rumors have circulated that Jones and the former Bachelor star are seeing each other since they began sharing flirty Instagram comments.
Last month, Jones left an eye-rolling emoji and a heart on a photo of Viall smirking in a tux.
The Mad Men alum told Entertainment Tonight nothing is official, but admitted that she's connected with the reality star. "He's a friend of mine. He's super sweet," she said. "No, I'm single. But, he's a friend of mine and tells me lots of inside scoops."
CAMILA CABELLO & SHAWN MENDES
The singers have shared a number of flirty Twitter exchanges over the years. All those heart emojis and giggles — not to mention the fact that the pair was spotted holding hands in January — have had shippers going wild. In fact, fans are so eager for their romance to happen that Camila Mendes, of Riverdale fame, frequently gets confused for a fan account on Twitter.
"People seem to think my Twitter is a fan account for that relationship," the actress explained on The Late Late Show with James Corden. "It's weird because Camila Mendes is a very popular name in Brazil — Camila and Mendes."
Cabello is currently dating relationship coach Matthew Hussey.
GIGI HADID & ZAYN MALIK
Before officially confirming their relationship, the duo teased the Twittersphere with messages about their steamy "Pillowtalk" music video. Malik tweeted Hadid, writing "you seen the video babe? Someones looking [thumbs up emoji]."
This prompted the model to respond, "nah musta missed it ... Jokes ... I wasn't looking at myself, trust me."
The exchange obviously had fans in a frenzy, and it wasn't long before the stars were officially stepping out as a couple.
NICKI MINAJ & JOHN MAYER
"I spend an inordinate amount of time per day wondering if Nicki Minaj would like me or not," Mayer tweeted in September 2017.
"Would my body be your wonderland?" the rapper wrote back, causing the singer to say he was "losing his s---."
"At the time when I wrote it — No. 1 it's completely authentic and No. 2, I forgot that I was a famous person and that I would find out very quickly whether or not she would like me," Mayer later recounted on Watch What Happens Live.
SARAH HYLAND & WELLS ADAMS
The Modern Family star first connected with the Bachelorette star on Twitter, and she's since managed to turn their digital exchanges into an IRL relationship. In July 2017, Hyland made the first move, writing, "Ugh! @WellsAdams making a Lord of the Flies reference on men tell all??? #knewhewasthebestfromthestart #menwhoreadarehot"
Wells and Adams went public with their relationship around Halloween 2017, when they dressed up as Stranger Things characters together.
BELLA THORNE & DOVE CAMERON
Thorne made it clear that she was crushing on Cameron in July 2017, when she tweeted a pic of the actress and wrote "F--- lemme wife you up @DoveCameron."
"Get on a knee and i might letcha [ring emoji]," Cameron replied.
Thorne had previously confirmed she's among the many fans who've wondered what it would be like to hook up with the star.
Both actresses are currently dating other people, but, like any good shippers, we'll never say never.
ZAC EFRON & REBECCA FERGUSON
Efron shared a photo of him and Ferguson on The Greatest Showman set. "A pic is worth a thousand words. Only ones I can think of now are: wtf were u thinking dude?! Look at her!! #GreatestShowman #RebeccaFerguson," he wrote.
Several days later, he shared another affectionate photo on Twitter, this time adding a heart eyes emoji and writing, "I finally looked."
So far, there is no official word on whether the twosome is actually a couple, but signs are definitely pointing toward yes.
