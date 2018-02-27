Lisa Marie Presley, Tori Spelling & More Celebs Who Have Faced Financial Troubles 

NICOLAS CAGE

2009 was not a good year for Cage, who said he had reached financial collapse, revealing his former accountant, Samuel J. Levin, was to blame.

According to the actor's filing, Levin "lined his [own] pockets with several million dollars in business management fees while sending Cage down a path toward financial ruin." Levin denied the claims, saying he was paid a standard fee for a business manager.

The accountant, who had been hired by Cage in 2001, offered up his own account which painted the actor as a debt-ridden spender. Levin claimed he did everything short of cutting up the actor's credit cards to stop the financial bleeding, including warning Cage's agents and representatives and pleading with him not to buy more real estate. "[Cage] knows that his losses are entirely and solely the result of his own compulsive, self-destructive spending, which he engaged in against Levin's advice," read Levin's complaint. They reached a settlement the following year.

And if facing a financial crisis wasn't enough, Cage was also sued for $13 million by his ex for fraud and breach of contract, and sued by a real estate company who said he failed to repay more than $5 million in loans — all in the same year.