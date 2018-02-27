Celebrity
Lisa Marie Presley, Tori Spelling & More Celebs Who Have Faced Financial Troubles
It was recently revealed that Lisa Marie Presley is $16.7 million in debt
LISA MARIE PRESLEY
A few days after it was revealed that Presley is $16.7 million in debt in February 2018, Presley and her financial manager of 11 years, Barry Siegel, became embroiled in a legal battle, with Elvis Presley's daughter claiming Siegel's "reckless and negligent mismanagement" led to the loss of her fortune. Meanwhile, Siegel claims she "squandered" her own fortune due to her "excessive spending" habits.
Earlier in the month, court documents relating to Presley's ongoing divorce from Michael Lockwood revealed she owes debts in a number of areas, including income taxes, a defaulted mortgage and credit card bills. Presley states she currently receives a monthly salary of $4,361 from her father's estate, as well as $100,000 in dividends and interest from investments.
TORI SPELLING & DEAN MCDERMOTT
In July 2016, Spelling and her husband were slapped with a tax lien by the state of California. The married couple owed a tax lien for $259,108.23 for unpaid state taxes from 2014, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. In March, Spelling cleared up reports of financial trouble after credit card company American Express sued her in January for failing to pay her outstanding balance of $37,981.97 since summer 2015. "We're not perfect, we have made a lot of choices financially with real estate that didn't work out … and that just escalated into this story about financial struggles, bankruptcy. To this day that haunts me!" she told PEOPLE, adding, "We're not bankrupt, we're not struggling, we're fine!"
NICOLAS CAGE
2009 was not a good year for Cage, who said he had reached financial collapse, revealing his former accountant, Samuel J. Levin, was to blame.
According to the actor's filing, Levin "lined his [own] pockets with several million dollars in business management fees while sending Cage down a path toward financial ruin." Levin denied the claims, saying he was paid a standard fee for a business manager.
The accountant, who had been hired by Cage in 2001, offered up his own account which painted the actor as a debt-ridden spender. Levin claimed he did everything short of cutting up the actor's credit cards to stop the financial bleeding, including warning Cage's agents and representatives and pleading with him not to buy more real estate. "[Cage] knows that his losses are entirely and solely the result of his own compulsive, self-destructive spending, which he engaged in against Levin's advice," read Levin's complaint. They reached a settlement the following year.
And if facing a financial crisis wasn't enough, Cage was also sued for $13 million by his ex for fraud and breach of contract, and sued by a real estate company who said he failed to repay more than $5 million in loans — all in the same year.
TONI BRAXTON
In 1998, the Grammy winner, who had sold 15 million copies of her first two albums, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection that freed her from the burden of a whopping $3.9 million debt. Braxton told PEOPLE that it was the sheer expense of stardom, not her taste for luxurious living, that left her in such dire financial straits. "I don't think people understand that the artist pays for everything," she shared. "If you go to the American Music Awards, you can't go on your bike. You have to go in a limo; then there's hair, makeup and a wonderful Marc Bouwer dress."
After Braxton filed for bankruptcy in January 1998, all her household furnishings, from her Tiffany silver-plated napkin-ring set ($50) and salt and pepper shakers ($30) to her five Grammy statuettes ($2,000 each), were tagged for sale to pay off creditors. "They put a price on everything," recalled Braxton (who eventually was able to buy back her possessions). "They even went through my bureau." A public bankruptcy hearing in March of that year "was the most embarrassing, humiliating experience," she said.
50 CENT
In August 2015, the rapper-turned-actor (né Curtis Jackson) filed for bankruptcy in the middle of an ongoing lawsuit brought against him by Lastonia Lewiston, whose sex tape he allegedly posted online. He revealed in bankruptcy court that his monthly expenses total $108,000 – including bills for security, gardening, grooming and his wardrobe, the Associated Press reported at the time.
Almost a year later, Jackson posted a series of photos on Instagram that featured wads of cash. The act troubled a judge who said his online presence made her "concerned about allegations of nondisclosure and a lack of transparency." The money used in several photos – including one where Jackson spelled out "Broke" – were purported to be prop money used for music video and photo shoots.
Jackson filed a debt-repayment plan, which aimed to pay $23 million over the next five years to those owed – including Lewiston and Jackson's mortgage lender. He was discharged from bankruptcy in 2017 after paying off $22 million of debt thanks to a $13.65 million legal malpractice suit going in his favor.
STEPHEN BALDWIN
In 2009, the youngest Baldwin brother filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, claiming he was in millions of dollars in debt, Reuters reported. According to court documents, Baldwin owed more than $2.3 million in mortgages and taxes, and also had credit card debt. This wasn't the end of the financial drama for Baldwin, who was arrested in 2012 for tax evasion in New York for not filing his state income taxes in 2008, 2009 and 2010. Baldwin pleaded guilty and was given a year to pay off $400,000. He did just that and avoided probation.
GARY BUSEY
In 2012, Busey — who was once nominated for an Oscar for his performance in The Buddy Holly Story, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection after revealing that he had less than $50,000 in real assets. The actor's rep told TMZ: "Gary's [bankruptcy] filing is the final chapter in a process that began a few years ago of jettisoning the litter of past unfortunate choices, associations, circumstances and events."
BURT REYNOLDS
In 1996, after a costly divorce from ex-wife Loni Anderson, Reynolds filed for bankruptcy protection, with debts totaling $10 million. In 2004's the actor's lawyer, Bob Montgomery said Reynolds has since recovered from his financial problems.
