8 Times Celebs Fangirled over Each Other on Social Media

WHEN KELLY CLARKSON PROPOSED A DUET WITH SAM SMITH

The pop powerhouses took to Twitter to share their mutual admiration for one another, and it was adorable. "I met @samsmithworld & his entire crew of Sam’s (and a Jack) today,” Clarkson tweeted, calling the "Stay with Me" singer a "super sweet guy! Already loved his music, now I’m a fan of his person." Smith was quick to return the love, replying: “You are truly wonderful in every way Ms Clarkson. All my love forever and always. Hope to see you soon!!!!!”

Clarkson continued to gush about the British Grammy winner, even proposing a duet next time they're together, responding: "We should probably sing together at some point if we’re ever in the same neighborhood again. Just sayin'," then adding: "love your new song!"