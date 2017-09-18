Celebrity
8 Times Celebs Fangirled over Each Other on Social Media
Talk about a love fest!
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 8
WHEN KELLY CLARKSON PROPOSED A DUET WITH SAM SMITH
The pop powerhouses took to Twitter to share their mutual admiration for one another, and it was adorable. "I met @samsmithworld & his entire crew of Sam’s (and a Jack) today,” Clarkson tweeted, calling the "Stay with Me" singer a "super sweet guy! Already loved his music, now I’m a fan of his person." Smith was quick to return the love, replying: “You are truly wonderful in every way Ms Clarkson. All my love forever and always. Hope to see you soon!!!!!”
Clarkson continued to gush about the British Grammy winner, even proposing a duet next time they're together, responding: "We should probably sing together at some point if we’re ever in the same neighborhood again. Just sayin'," then adding: "love your new song!"
2 of 8
WHEN JOHN MAYER WAS LEFT SPEECHLESS AFTER NICKI MINAJ TWEETED HIM
"I spend an inordinate amount of time per day wondering if Nicki Minaj would like me or not," wrote a thoughtful Mayer. Within minutes, the musician got a steamy response — from Minaj herself. Making a reference to Mayer's 2002 track "Your Body Is a Wonderland," Minaj posed the question: "Would my body be your wonderland?" The rapper followed up by tweeting, “Asking for a friend."
Mayer was left (understandably) speechless by the quick and innuendo-filled retort. "Please hold on, losing my s—," he wrote back. "This isn't my reply yet." And it seems like Mayer is still reeling from the interaction; the guitar hero still has yet to reply.
3 of 8
WHEN LENA DUNHAM SENT TAYLOR SWIFT AN ADORING TWITTER DM
After watching a 2012 episode of Girls, Swift went on Twitter to follow the show's creator. While scrolling through Dunham's feed, she saw Dunham had recently tweeted a sweet message about the singer. "Within five minutes I had a direct message from her," the Grammy winner told Rolling Stone in 2014. "She said, 'I am so excited about the prospect of being friends with you that I added the adjective best in front of it. The idea that you like my show is so thrilling, and I can't wait to lavish you with praise in person.' " And thus began the start of the pair's friendship.
4 of 8
WHEN ZAC EFRON WAS IN AWE OF SIMONE BILES' OLYMPIC SKILLS
The two first started interacting online when Efron tweeted Biles right before the 2016 Olympics: "Good luck at the Olympic trials @Simone_Biles! #Rio2016." As for Biles' response? The Olympic gymnast appropriately tweeted back: "OH MY GOSH I THINK I AM GOING TO PASS OUT OH MY GOSH CRYING! THANK YOU."
Their social media banter continued one month later when Efron wrote: "So phenomenal a skill's named after her. Congrats on sticking the Biles and qualifying for the finals @Simone_Biles!"
The pair eventually met in person, with Efron even planting a kiss on Biles' cheek.
5 of 8
WHEN CHRISSY TEIGEN TWEETED HER LOVE FOR MINDY KALING AND THE MINDY PROJECT
And it turned out the feeling was mutual! In a 2015 tweet, Teigen shared her adoration for The Office alum and her eponymous TV show. "Ahhhhh i'm terrified. i am not an actress and i simply love @mindykaling and #themindyproject!!" she tweeted, with Kaling acknowleding the flattering move. Most recently, The Mindy Kaling star paid tribute to the model by pulling "a full Julie & Julia" with Teigen's Cravings cookbook.
6 of 8
WHEN DOLLY PARTON COMPLIMENTED KELLY CLARKSON'S 'JOLENE' COVER
The country legend was so taken by Clarkson's 2015 rendition of her 1974 hit "Jolene" that she just had to tweet about it: "I just watched @kelly_clarkson cover of #Jolene. It was so heartfelt and beautiful. I loved it!"
And just like anyone else, Clarkson was left in awe following Parton's compliment, expressing her gratitude in a follow-up tweet: "Remember that one time Dolly freakin' Parton tweeted me?"
7 of 8
WHEN SIA & KATY PERRY TWEETED EACH OTHER LOVE NOTES
They've gushed about one another before, but nothing beats the short and sweet love notes they tweeted in February 2017. "Dear @katyperry love you cookie," wrote Sia, which was met with a response from Perry an hour later: "Dear @Sia love you too muffin."
8 of 8
WHEN PATRICK STEWART & IAN MCKELLEN ASKED TAYLOR SWIFT IF THEY COULD JOIN HER SQUAD
The X-Men costars gave a dramatic reading of T-Swift lyrics for NPR's Ask Me Another. Stewart then tweeted the link at the singer, along with a polite request to join the squad. "So @IanMcKellen recited Bad Blood and I did Blank Space on @NPRAskMeAnother. May we join the squad, @taylorswift13?" he wrote.
Swift had a total fan girl moment and thanked the actors profusely. "Thanks for reciting my lyrics, @IanMcKellen and @SirPatStew! You’ve made my day," she wrote. She added: "You two are ULTIMATE Squad Goals."