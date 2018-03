Winslet was 17 years old when she starred in her first movie, Heavenly Creatures, over 20 years ago. A year before that, she had left high school to begin pursuing an acting career. "I had finished my school exams, and you see, contrary to what people think about me — people often think I must have all these diplomas and things and rubber stamps next to my name and crests and training and all this kind of pedigree," the actress told Late Show host Stephen Colbert in 2017. "I left school at 16 and I went to work in a delicatessen to save money to get the train to London to go on auditions."