Nina Dobrev, David Beckham & More Stars Discuss What It's Really Like to Attend a Celebrity Wedding

CHRISSY TEIGEN: COUPLE ARGUMENTS WILL GO UNNOTICED

During Kim Kardashian West's Inner Circle series on her website and app, the reality star sat down with model-friend Teigen, who revealed she wasn't on the best of terms with husband John Legend at Kardashian's wedding to Kanye West. "John and I got in the biggest fight at Kim and Kanye's wedding that you've ever seen in your whole life," Teigen shared. "You know when you think everything's about you? I was like, 'We ruined the wedding and everyone noticed,' and everyone's like 'No, not really, nobody noticed.' "

And while everyone was swooning over Legend during the Wests' first song, the model was not having any of it. "This was before 'cause I remember standing with your mom and being so mad at him and everyone was like: 'He's so amazing, isn't he amazing?' And I was like, 'No!' " Teigen shared.