Nina Dobrev, David Beckham & More Stars Discuss What It's Really Like to Attend a Celebrity Wedding
Oh, to have scored an invite to one of these star-studded ceremonies
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
NINA DOBREV: 'IT'S ALL DOWNHILL FROM HERE'
Dobrev, who served as a bridesmaid for the first time ever at BFF Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's wedding, spoke to PEOPLE about the big day. "It is only downhill from here," she said of future bridesmaid duties. "He brought out every little detail and nothing was spared. It was absolutely breathtaking and perfect," Dobrev said of event planner Troy Williams of Simply Troy Lifestyle + Events, who organized every detail of the weekend affair. "It was so fun, so amazing and so full of love and positivity. The whole weekend was straight out of a magazine, literally and figuratively. It was in a magazine — PEOPLE Magazine!"
DAVID BECKHAM: YOU'LL BE ON HIGH ALERT … IF YOU'RE EXPECTING
"One of the best things about it for my wife ... she was eight months pregnant and she was worried where she was going to be seated," Beckham said of attending Prince William and Princess Kate's 2011 royal wedding. "She needed to be as close to the restroom as possible. Our seat was perfect because we could see William and Kate walk in and Victoria was five steps away from the restroom."
CHRISSY TEIGEN: COUPLE ARGUMENTS WILL GO UNNOTICED
During Kim Kardashian West's Inner Circle series on her website and app, the reality star sat down with model-friend Teigen, who revealed she wasn't on the best of terms with husband John Legend at Kardashian's wedding to Kanye West. "John and I got in the biggest fight at Kim and Kanye's wedding that you've ever seen in your whole life," Teigen shared. "You know when you think everything's about you? I was like, 'We ruined the wedding and everyone noticed,' and everyone's like 'No, not really, nobody noticed.' "
And while everyone was swooning over Legend during the Wests' first song, the model was not having any of it. "This was before 'cause I remember standing with your mom and being so mad at him and everyone was like: 'He's so amazing, isn't he amazing?' And I was like, 'No!' " Teigen shared.
ELLEN DEGENERES: THE ENTERTAINMENT IS ON ANOTHER LEVEL
"All of it was amazing," DeGeneres told Entertainment Tonight of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's low-key 2015 wedding. "Jimmy Kimmel [their officiant] was hilarious and Sia sang and that was fantastic. It was just a fun night. It was a beautiful night.
JESSE TYLER FERGUSON: YOU'LL MOST LIKELY GUSH
Though Ferguson kept quiet about details surrounding his Modern Family costar Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's lavish wedding, the actor did share his thoughts on the groom's vows. "I don't want to talk about it because it wasn't my wedding," Ferguson said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, trying to resist her questions before adding: "Joe's vows were so sweet, so effusive. And when it was done, everyone was just like, 'Oh that was so sweet.' " He added of the bride's vows: "Sofia gets up and goes, 'Mine aren't that good,' " he said, mimicking Vergara's Colombian accent.
JONAH HILL: IT'S AS STAR-STUDDED AS YOU'D THINK
The War Dogs actor opened up about officiating Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's 2014 wedding, which just so happened to boast as many A-listers as you'd imagine. "The joke I wrote was like, 'Adam and I grew up together … it's so nice to see all the people we grew up skateboarding with … like Stevie Nicks and Robert Downey Jr,' " Hill recounted to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show. "I was kind of like giving him s--- because he had really famous people at his wedding."
The guest list also include an array of supermodels — likely colleagues of Prinsloo — but Hill admitted that he did not force a love connection. "I was terrified to do that," he said when Stern asked if he hit on any of them.
DORINDA MEDLEY: YOU MIGHT FEEL FORGETFUL
Despite serving as a bridesmaid at Real Housewives of New York costar Luann D'Agostino's wedding, Medley almost missed the pre-ceremony events. "I'm just drinking — my Bloody Mary's just starting to kick in. I'm thinking 'Oh, this is great,' " Medley told pal Ramona Singer in an episode of the reality show, recounting the day. "Then I get a text. 'Where are you? You were supposed to be here an hour ago!' " She added: "I had to go over tipsy at 12 p.m. and spend the whole day there," she confessed to viewers. "And I forgot my bridesmaid’s dress when I arrived!"
Aside from her morning blunder, Medley enjoyed the actual ceremony and subsequent reception. "I had such a great time at the wedding. It was a fantastic wedding," Medley said. "It was filled with love and happiness and friendship. I just came out of it feeling so much better about everything."
LUCY HALE: 'ABSOLUTE PERFECTION'
"It was so beautiful. It was absolute perfection," Hale told Entertainment Tonight of the rustic wedding hosted by her Pretty Little Liars costar Troian Bellisario and longtime love Patrick J. Adams. "I'm so happy for her and no one deserves it more than her."
