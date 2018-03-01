Celebrity
Like a Boss: 9 Famous Females Who Are Also Seriously Successful Businesswomen
What’s a side hustle? These celeb ladies have developed their passion projects into full-blown businesses
JESSICA ALBA
These days, Alba is better known for her business acumen than her acting chops. Her Honest Company sells ethically made, non-toxic household and family products. The business is just seven years old, but it's big – it was recently valued at $1.7 billion.
MARY-KATE AND ASHLEY OLSEN
The Olsens have come a long way from their Full House days: Mary-Kate and Ashley have all but left Hollywood for the world of fashion, where they've launched two über-successful lines, The Row and Elizabeth and James. But this isn't just any celeb clothing line: They proved just how much respect they've earned in the industry in 2012 when they jointly won the CFDA women's designer of the year award.
GWYNETH PALTROW
Since the launch of Goop in 2008, Paltrow has become the ultimate celebrity lifestyle guru. And business just keeps booming: This year she expanded her empire with the introduction of the Goop skincare line.
REESE WITHERSPOON
Witherspoon's acting in front of the camera makes up only part of her work in the movie biz. She runs a production company, Pacific Standard, which aims to bring stories written by up-and-coming women to the big screen – like Gone Girl and Wild. Not to mention, she launched her Draper James clothing line in early 2015.
TYRA BANKS
It's been a few years since Banks was a regular fixture on the world's runways, but her star power has only grown since then. She launched a little show called America's Next Top Model, a production company, Bankable Productions, a makeup line, Tyra Beauty, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. It's safe to say that Banks – who even took business classes at Harvard – is mogul first, model second.
JESSICA SIMPSON
Pop into any department store in America, and chances are, you'll see a few (or more) items from Simpson's booming fashion business – which is reported to bring in more than $1 billion a year.
DREW BARRYMORE
Child star no more! Barrymore still acts in adulthood, but has expanded her business into another arenas too, like production, with her company Flower Films, and her makeup line, Flower Beauty. Barrymore Wines keep her busy, too.
OPRAH WINFREY
Would any list of successful celebrity entrepreneurs be complete without her? She may have started as an on-air anchor, but today, Winfrey is one of the – if not the – most recognized names in television, with an iconic talk show in the books and her own network, appropriately named OWN.
