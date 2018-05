9 Celebs Who Have Weird AF Roommate Stories Just Like You Do

The Life of the Party star knew she and her college freshman year roommate were a mix-matched pair from the start. “I was very punk at the time. I looked like Siouxsie Sioux and Robert Smith had a baby,” she shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I walked in [the dorm room] and there was a girl with like black hair, and I think a Clash T-shirt and like black high-tops. I was like, ‘What are the odds that two of us are in one room?! We won’t be made fun of!’ And then her sister came out of the bathroom, slaps up a White Snake poster and goes, ‘Are you her?'”

McCarthy’s disappointment didn’t end with getting paired with the wrong sister. Soon, her hair band-loving roommate was bringing up John Wayne Gacy, who was convicted of murdering 33 young men in the ’70s.

“And then her big ice breaker as we’re sitting there — because it’s so weird, you’re now going to sleep next to a stranger — and her big ice breaker was, ‘Hey, you know I live right down the street from Gacy,'” she recalled. “‘Yeah, John Wayne Gacy, I used to walk by the house.’ And I guess that was supposed to be like, ‘We’ll be friends forever!'”