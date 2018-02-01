8 Celeb Couples Who Wed on Valentine's Day — and How They Fared
From Benedict and Sophie to Dennis and Meg, look back at the stars who’ve picked the most romantic day of the year as their own big day
By Laura Lane
TYRESE & SAMANTHA
Status: Still married
Surprise! In a video posted to Instagram on Feb. 28, 2017, the Fast and Furious actor revealed he tied the knot to Samantha Lee during a Valentine's Day ceremony. Set to Brian Courtney Wilson's "I'll Just Say Yes," the montage included photos with his bride and video of the couple walking on the beach during sunset.
LIBERTY & JIMMY
Status: Still married
British model Ross and music producer Iovine exchanged "I dos" in front of A-list guests including Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks and Lady Gaga on Feb. 14, 2016, and in keeping with the theme, asked guests to wear red (though the bride wore black).
BENEDICT & SOPHIE
Status: Still married
Feb. 14, 2015: a sad date for Cumberbabes around the world. Oscar nominee Cumberbatch and an expectant Hunter chose an intimate 12th century medieval church in a small village on the Isle of Wight in England for their ceremony. You know, because the day itself wasn't romantic enough. The couple welcomed son Kit four months later, and son Hal last May.
SALMA & FRANÇOIS-HENRI
Status: Still married
Hayek's billionaire beau Pinault whisked her away to the love capital of the world, Paris, for their low-key nuptials at City Hall in 2009 before throwing a star-studded blowout bash months later in Venice. But it's clear that Valentine's Day holds a special place in their hearts: their daughter is named Valentina!
KERI & SHANE
Status: Separated
It looked like Felicity had finally found love when Russell married longtime boyfriend Deary in a small ceremony while she was expecting their first child in 2007. But after six-and-a-half years and two kids, the couple announced on Dec. 5, 2013, that they had been separated since that summer.
MEG & DENNIS
Status: Divorced
When America's Sweetheart married the Hollywood heartthrob (and her two-time costar) in 1991, it seemed like a match made in big-screen heaven. So the world was shocked when after nine years of marriage and one child, Ryan left Quaid for her Proof of Life costar Russell Crowe. The once-golden couple finalized their divorce in 2001.
ADRIANA & MARKO
Status: Separated
Just like Hayek, Lima got married on Valentine's Day in 2009 to Serbian basketball player Marko Jaric in Jackson Hole, Wyoming – and named her daughter Valentina, too. But their fate was not the same: they announced their separation in May 2014, and officially divorced in 2016.
SHARON & PHIL
Status: Divorced
Guests thought they were attending a lavish Valentine's Day bash at Stone's Benedict Canyon mansion in 1998 – only to find out they were actually at her wedding to Bronstein, then executive editor of the San Francisco Examiner. After six years of marriage and the adoption of one son, the couple divorced in 2004.