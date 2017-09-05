KIM KARDASHIAN & KANYE WEST

That's amore! In an epic weekend that spanned from Paris to Florence, Kardashian and West tied the knot in May 2014 at Italy's Forte di Belvedere, a 16th century fortress known for its sweeping panoramas and the fabulous contemporary art exhibitions it hosts. After a pre-wedding party in Versailles, France, the couple flew their 200 guests across the border for a grand Italian celebration – no surprise considering their elaborate engagement at San Francisco's AT&T Park in October 2013. The couple chose the Italian city for a pretty personal reason: It's where they conceived daughter North.