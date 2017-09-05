All the Celebrity Couples Who've Tied the Knot in 2017 — So Far
Celebrity Weddings
From Lizzy & Tom to Kim & Kanye: All the Stars Who've Married in Italy
Hollywood’s ultimate destination for tying the knot boasts lots of amore
By People Staff
Posted on
More
1 of 17
LIZZY CAPLAN & TOM RILEY
The Masters of Sex and Mean Girls star married British actor and producer Riley in Italy over Labor Day weekend in 2017, PEOPLE confirmed. "This one seems fertile," Riley posted on Instagram, along with a black-and-white photo of the newlyweds sitting on the ground laughing while at their wedding. "She shall make a satisfactory first wife."
2 of 17
JESSICA CHASTAIN & GIAN LUCA PASSI DE PREPOSULO
On June 10, 2017, the Oscar nominee wed her love of four years in the northern Italian city of Treviso at the Passi de Preposulo family estate Villa Tiepolo Passi. A-list guests like Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt were on hand for the festivities, which included a Friday night welcome dinner in Venice.
3 of 17
GEORGE CLOONEY & AMAL ALAMUDDIN
Auguri, George and Amal! The couple exchanged vows in an intimate Venice ceremony on Sept. 27, 2014, about one year after they were first photographed together.
4 of 17
NEIL PATRICK HARRIS & DAVID BURTKA
Harris and Burtka, together for 10 years, pulled out all the stops for their Sept. 6, 2014, nuptials. Matching Tom Ford tuxedos and a performance from Elton John were the highlights of the intimate event, which also included two other stars: their then-3½-year-old twins Harper and Gideon. Following the celebration, Harris Tweeted., "Yup, we put the 'n' and 'd' in 'husband.'"
5 of 17
KIM KARDASHIAN & KANYE WEST
That's amore! In an epic weekend that spanned from Paris to Florence, Kardashian and West tied the knot in May 2014 at Italy's Forte di Belvedere, a 16th century fortress known for its sweeping panoramas and the fabulous contemporary art exhibitions it hosts. After a pre-wedding party in Versailles, France, the couple flew their 200 guests across the border for a grand Italian celebration – no surprise considering their elaborate engagement at San Francisco's AT&T Park in October 2013. The couple chose the Italian city for a pretty personal reason: It's where they conceived daughter North.
6 of 17
JOHN LEGEND & CHRISSY TEIGEN
It took them seven years, but singer Legend and model Teigen finally made it down the aisle in September 2013, exchanging "I dos" in front of family and friends in Lake Como, Italy. The bride wore three different Vera Wang gowns throughout the night, and was treated to a sweet serenade by her new husband during the reception, which featured one pretty delicious cake.
7 of 17
GIULIANA & BILL RANCIC
8 of 17
TOM CRUISE & KATIE HOLMES
It ended in divorce but began with a fairy tale. In November 2006, Cruise and Holmes capped off their whirlwind romance (motorcycle rides! couch jumping! Suri!) with a wedding that captivated Italy and the world. The couple married in a sunset ceremony at Odescalchi Castle in Lake Bracciano as famous guests like Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez and Will Smith looked on.
9 of 17
EMILY BLUNT & JOHN KRASINSKI
After falling in love at first sight, then dating for two years, Blunt and Krasinski made it official in July 2010 – Italian style – with a private ceremony in Como. No surprise here: Krasinski's friend and director George Clooney has long kept an estate on Lake Como, and was one of the guests at the nuptials.
10 of 17
BEVERLEY MITCHELL & MICHAEL CAMERON
The town of Ravello set the stage for 7th Heaven star Mitchell, who married accountant Cameron there in 2008. In the actress's bridal party was one Jessica Biel, who along with now-husband Justin Timberlake, stayed at a $2,800-a-night villa in Positano during the festivities.
11 of 17
JESSICA BIEL & JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
Four years after her pal Mitchell's destination wedding, Biel and Timberlake followed suit with their own Italian nuptials in 2008. "It's great to be married, the ceremony was beautiful and it was so special to be surrounded by our family and friends," the couple told PEOPLE exclusively.
12 of 17
SOFIA COPPOLA & THOMAS MARS
Swoon: When Coppola wed Phoenix frontman Mars in an August 2011 civil ceremony, the couple traveled to her grandparents' hometown of Bernalda and said "I do" in the garden at the Palazzo Margherita, a historical building owned by her father, Francis Ford Coppola. The wedding meal was strictly Italian: cheeses, figs, pasta – and, of course, wine.
13 of 17
CAT DEELEY & PATRICK KIELTY
When in Rome! Deeley and Irish comedian Kielty honored their love with an intimate (and rose-strewn) ceremony at a chapel in the Italian capital in September 2012.
14 of 17
PETRA ECCLESTONE & JAMES STUNT
There were fireworks – literally! – over Formula One heiress Ecclestone's ultra-lavish August 2011 Roman celebration. The British socialite (here, with her father) exchanged vows with businessman Stunt at Castello Orsini-Odescalchi (where Tom and Katie wed) and entertained her high society guests – including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie – with the help of Eric Clapton and the Black Eyed Peas.
15 of 17
MELISSA JOAN HART & MARK WILKERSON
Though a power outage threatened to foil Hart's 2003 nuptials in Florence to musician Wilkerson, the veteran performer kept her cool – and even found time for a nap before the ceremony, which took place in a villa that reminded Hart's wedding planner of Versailles.
16 of 17
CLAIRE FORLANI & DOUGRAY SCOTT
For the busy couple, getting married in the small village of Pievebovigliana "was like a vacation." Actors Forlani and Scott invited more than 100 guests to join them as they tied the knot in 2007, and to dine with them on dishes prepared by Forlani's Italian father, Pier.
17 of 17
SALMA HAYEK & FRANÇOIS-HENRI PINAULT
Because a civil ceremony on Valentine's Day in Paris just wouldn't do, Hayek and French billionaire Pinault hosted a spectacular wedding weekend in Venice, complete with a masked ball, in April 2009. Along with Charlize Theron, Penélope Cruz, Bono and more, the happy couple celebrated with "one magical moment after another."
See Also
More
All the Celebrity Couples Who've Tied the Knot in 2017 — So Far
More
Anna Faris Says Opening Up about Life with Chris Pratt in Intimate Memoir ‘Feels a Little Scary’
Mark Ballas Reveals His Last Date Night With Wife BC Jean
Kendall Jenner 'Hit It Off' with Blake Griffin but Is 'Still Talking' to A$AP Rocky: Source
Star Tracks: Celebs on Social
Newlywed Bliss! Jessica Chastain and Her Husband Look Happier than Ever in Quebec City