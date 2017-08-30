Fires! Falls! Forgetfulness! Celebrity Wedding Mishaps That Will Make You Feel Better About Your Own

As Carrie Bradshaw once told her BFF Charlotte, a mishap-plagued wedding is a small price to pay if it means you’re in for a happy marriage. If the Sex and the City character’s logic holds true, these celeb couples are definitely poised to stand the test of time.

From wardrobe malfunctions to weather disasters, these former brides and grooms made it through wedding misfortunes and lived to tell the tales — together.

1. Mark Ballas & BC Jean: The bride walked down the aisle to the wrong song.

The Dancing with the Stars pro opened up about what exactly went awry during their November 2017 nuptials. “I teared up when she walked around the corner and I saw her,” he recalled to PEOPLE Now. “She walked the aisle to ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ by Queen, which is one of my all-time favorites.” So far, so good? Not quite. “It was funny, because they played the wrong version — they were meant to play the symphonic string version, but they played the real version,” he said. “So all of a sudden she turns the corner and we hear: ‘Is this [the real life]?'”

“Freddie [Mercury]’s voice is booming through my ceremony!” he added with a laugh. “I turned to Derek at the time, my best friend, I was like, ‘They’re playing the wrong version!’ He goes, ‘Relax, man. You love Queen.’ I was like, ‘I do love Queen.’ ”

2. Troian Bellisario & Patrick J. Adams: The groom’s ride got stuck in the mud.

It was definitely not a smooth road to the actors’ December 2016 nuptials. Adams planned to drive guests to the rustic-chic wedding site in a converted bus, but when muddy conditions brought the journey to a halt the group was forced to push the vehicle free. “When the bus Patrick was driving and got stuck in the mud, everyone got out and helped push. It was like going to summer camp,” one attendee wrote of the incident.

Luckily, the wedding party eventually reached their destination and enjoyed a weekend of outdoor celebrations.

3. Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds: The bride’s dress caught on fire.

During their September 2012 reception, Lively was so enthralled by the musical entertainment that she let her dress get a little too close to a sparkler. “Florence Welch was singing at the reception, and they brought out these sparklers, and I’m watching her sing. I look down and my wedding dress has a big burn mark from one of the sparklers. Right on the front! And it was just so heartbreaking to me,” she recounted in Vogue.

Although it was a major bummer at the time, Lively’s husband eventually helped her learn to appreciate the accident’s lasting mark: “Later, my dress was hanging up and Ryan said, ‘Isn’t that beautiful?’ I said, ‘What?’ And he pointed to the burn. My heart just stopped, because it was such a sensitive little subject. And he said, ‘You’ll always remember that moment with Florence singing and the sparklers. You have that forever, right there, preserved.’ Now that’s my favorite part of the dress.”

4. Chrissy Teigen & John Legend: Weather delayed the ceremony for hours.

The couple chose a destination wedding for their September 2013 Lake Como, Italy nuptials, but VIP travel issues caused major damage to the celebration’s timeline.

Because of storms in Ohio, some of Legend’s family members ended up with delayed flights. Vows had to be pushed back as they awaited the relatives’ arrival. Fortunately, the couple’s prompt friends and family stayed in good spirits during the postponement. “They had cocktails for four hours!” Teigen told Martha Stewart Weddings.

5. Audrina Patridge & Corey Bohan: The bride’s veil fell off.

Patridge and Bohan’s December 2016 Hawaiian wedding was Pinterest-perfect — until it was time for the bride and her father to walk down the aisle.

“I was fighting back tears as we made our way closer to Corey, but as this was happening I could feel my train and veil catching on the wooden poles that lined the aisle, causing it to pull my head back,” Patridge shared on her blog. “I kept moving forward with a smile on my face until it came off!!! I continued walking until some very generous friends ran up behind me to secure it back on my head.” The good-natured bride didn’t let the unexpected slip-up ruin her big day. “LOL — sometimes you have to roll with the punches!” she added in the post.

6. Katherine Heigl & Josh Kelley: The bride forgot her passport for the honeymoon.

The actress could not jet off to Mexico as planned after her 2007 Park City, Utah, ceremony. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the newlywed “could not fly directly to Cabo” because she had failed to bring her passport along to Utah. Instead, Heigl and Kelley had to make a pit stop in California before eventually making it to their romantic getaway.

7. Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson: The bride said the wrong name during her vows.

The singer reportedly made a slight mix-up when she pledged her everlasting love to Johnson in July 2014. Sources told E! News that the bride’s nerves got the better of her during the vows, and that she accidentally said her own name instead of addressing her groom. Regardless of the snafu, the then-newlyweds told PEOPLE that the wedding was “the happiest moment of our lives.”

8. Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr.: A hurricane and an earthquake disrupted the ceremony.

Mother nature put the duo through the ringer at their September 2002 wedding in Mexico. The two planned to exchange vows outside, but the ceremony had to be moved indoors when Hurricane Hernan hit 300 miles away on the special day. The next day, the El Careyes resort where the wedding took place was rocked by a 4.6-magnitude earthquake.

9. Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler: A dog bit the bride’s face on the wedding morning.

Yes, really. Before saying “I do” to her NFL star beau, Cavallari braved a small injury courtesy of her pup, Brando. “The morning of the wedding, I was at home with some family… I put my head down by Brando, and next thing I know, I’m sitting up in pain, realizing that the hand I’m holding to my face is covered in blood. Brando bit me right on the eye. Luckily, I closed my eye in time and he only got my eyelid. In shock, I went to a mirror. All I saw was a swollen eye and blood everywhere,” she revealed in her book Balancing In Heels.

Understandably overwhelmed by the ordeal, Cavallari called her soon-to-be-husband “in hysterics.” According to the author, Cutler could barely understand her through the sobs, and later revealed in a speech that he feared she was calling off the wedding.

10. Kym Johnson & Robert Herjavec: The bride’s dress (also) caught on fire.

Lively isn’t the only one! The former Dancing with the Stars partners’ ceremony really heated up in July 2016. “[During the ceremony] we smelled something and we thought, ‘Is someone having a barbecue?’ ” Herjavec told PEOPLE. “Then we realized that Kym’s dress was on fire!”

“I almost went up in flames!” Johnson added. “Thank God my man of honor stomped it out with his foot. But underneath my dress is completely singed.”

11. Casey Wilson & David Caspe: The bride was injured in a fall.

The pair were married in California in May 2014, and the festivities went off without a hitch until the perhaps overly rowdy reception.

“I had too much to drink, I think that goes without saying, and then I fell in front of everyone. Not really face first but on my knees, as hard as I could,” Wilson recalled on Today. “Then the next day I was in a wheelchair for the start of my honeymoon.” Although it wasn’t an ideal way to start a vacation, Wilson assured the hosts that she escaped serious injury and was “okay.”