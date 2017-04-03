Celebrity
Alessandra! Luke! Kendall! See the Best Celebrity Wax Figures
From Alessandra Ambrósio and Luke Bryan to One Direction and Kendall Jenner, compare these stars to their wax lookalikes
By Andrea Park and Kiran Hefa

LUKE BRYAN
The country star's wax simulacrum is picture perfect — even he thinks so!
ALESSANDRA AMBRÓSIO
The Victoria's Secret model's likeness is every bit as angelic as she is.
LAVERNE COX
Let's do the Time Warp again! The actress gets cozy with her wax figure — dressed in costume as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, whom she portrays in the upcoming TV adaptation of the Rocky Horror Picture Show — at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.
CARRIE FISHER
The Star Wars actress posed with her ever-present bulldog, Gary, and a throwback, bikini-clad wax figure of her as Princess Leia at Madame Tussauds London. "Before amp after," Fisher captioned the photo.
JASON DERULO
The So You Think You Can Dance judge was blown away by his newly unveiled wax twin at Madame Tussauds Hollywood. Derulo helped pick the figure's unique airborne pose that shows off one of his signature dance moves. After stocking up on selfies with the new Derulo on the block, the singer headed to the wax museum's rooftop to perform for his fans.
SEEING DOUBLE
Kendall Jenner takes a beak from her busy schedule to meet her wax doppelgänger at Madame Tussauds in London.
KELLY RIPA & MICHAEL STRAHAN
Which hosts are the real ones? The IRL Ripa and Strahan (on the right) do a pretty good job of imitating their wax counterparts, which they unveiled on the Feb. 22 episode of their show – and will be displayed side-by-side at Madame Tussauds in N.Y.C.
LAVERNE COX
The actress, activist and bona fide icon – who attended the unveiling at San Francisco's Madame Tussauds in December 2015a– became the first-ever transgender star to be honored with a wax figure. The Orange Is the New Black star shared a gorgeous snap from the event on Instagram, writing,a"Thanks to the amazing citizens of San Francisco who petitioned for a Laverne Cox wax figure and thanks to Madame Tussauds for this amazing honor. #2015 #WhatAYear #TransIsBeautiful."
GRUMPY CAT
The Internet sensation broke new ground as Madame Tussauds' first ever wax cat, and its first animatronic work in more than a century. And she frankly couldn't care less. After a short stay in San Francisco, the feline figure will – probably reluctantly – tour five other Madame Tussauds across the country.
KYLIE MINOGUE
How'd you like to find yourself under the Christmas tree? Minogue met her holiday-themed likeness just in time for Christmas, and she sure seemed to enjoy the unique present. The wax figure – complete with a seasonal red dress and a festive headband – moved into her new home at Madame Tussuads in London in December.
ADRIANA LIMA
Now, this is what we call a Fashion Faceoff! The supermodel struck a pose as she unveiled her very own runway-ready wax figure at the Victoria's Secret store in New York City's Herald Square. And both Angels are all set to take the world (and the catwalks) by storm: "Me, myself and I...... Double trouble ?" Lima captioned an Instagram snap of her likeness.
CARRIE UNDERWOOD
Which country queen is the real chart-topper? For the record, she's on the left. "I had to stand still for a long time while they did their thing," Underwood said of her uncanny look-alike, which debuted at New York's Madame Tussauds in October 2008.
SNOOP DOGG
It's twice as nice for the rapper, who signs off with his likeness at Sin City's Madame Tussauds inside the Venetian Resort Hotel and Casino in April 2009. "Fa shizzle dizzle I said yes when asked," he told PEOPLE. "I'm honored! The D O double G got a double."
ZENDAYA
The Disney star gave new meaning to the phrase "triple threat" when she unveiled not one, but two wax figurines at Madame Tussauds in San Francisco. Naturally, the music-minded star decided there was only one thing left to do with her doubles: form a girl group. "Presenting...the world premiere of...Zendestiny's Child," Zendaya joked on Instagram.
DEMI LOVATO
Lovato is celebrating her 23rd birthday with the coolest present we've ever seen: her very own wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood. So how did the social media-savvy star commemorate meeting her double? With a series of selfies, duh.
SAM SMITH
"Possibly the most surrealist experience of my life ..." Smith wrote on Instagram in August 2015 after meeting his wax figure at Madame Tussauds San Francisco. "This is just so sick!" He took advantage of his time in the museum, too, having "way way way way too much fun" with the wax figures of E.T., Neil Patrick Harris, Leonardo DiCaprio and more.
HELEN MIRREN
All hail the queen(s)! Dame Helen Mirren had a posh meet-and-greet with her three wax figures – including one dressed as Queen Elizabeth II, whom she depicted in the West End and Broadway productions of The Audience, as well as the 2006 film The Queen – at Madame Tussaud's in London, England.
LAVERNE COX
"Does she look like me?" Cox asked on Instagram after unveiling her wax doppelgänger at Madame Tussauds's San Francisco location in June 2015. The Orange Is the New Black star's wax figure isn't just exciting: As the institution's first transgender wax figure, it's also historic. But though she was "deeply honored" to be the museum's latest addition, Cox admitted during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers that she's not completely pleased with the final product. "I was like, 'Can you just make me a little bit thinner? Can you just bring my waist in a little bit?'" she joked. "Just a little Photoshop!"
PITBULL
Don't worry – Mr. Worldwide fully approves of his lookalike's … assets. "It has my Cuban booty!" he told the crowd at the unveiling of the wax figure at Madame Tussauds Orlando in May 2015. "Oh, yeah. He's definitely sexy," the rapper, who was one of PEOPLE's Sexiest Men Alive in 2013, added to PEOPLE after the big reveal. "And the best thing about him is that he won't age. So he'll always be sexy."
ROSS LYNCH
The wax edition of the star of Disney Channel's Austin & Ally was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Orlando in May 2015. Lynch told PEOPLE the process of turning celebrities to wax is "incredible," and equated meeting his doppelgänger with having an out-of-body experience. "I see myself on TV, of course, but this is totally different. This is a way to see it in 3D. It's sort of weird to see – but it's really cool."
ED SHEERAN
The singer's wax figure – a perfect match, right down to the plaid shirt and tattoos – was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in N.Y.C. in May 2015. "He didn't say much," Sheeran joked on Instagram after the meeting.
JIMMY FALLON
Because just one Jimmy Fallon wasn't enough for the world, Madame Tussauds created five wax lookalikes! To celebrate the March 2015 unveiling, all six Fallons teamed up to perform an increasingly nightmarish rendition of The Beach Boys' "Barbara Ann," which the Tonight Show host said he would definitely not be showing his two young daughters. "This is gonna freak them out. This is honestly therapy, immediate therapy. I'm not sure if my wife can even do this," he told PEOPLE.
RICKY MARTIN
He's livin' la vida waxy! The singer makes sure to snap a selfie with his new twin as it's unveiled at the Sydney, Australia, Madame Tussauds in April 2015.
JIM PARSONS
Sheldon Cooper would be proud – making The Big Bang Theory star Parsons' wax figure started with hundreds of measurements, more than 150 of them for the face and head alone. And Parsons is just as approving as his math-loving alter ego would be: He told PEOPLE in March 2015, "Every detail on this figure is incredibly accurate and precise. From the color of the eyes to the facial figures, you can tell how hard the artists and sculptors work to achieve such a realistic portrayal."
NEIL PATRICK HARRIS
The Oscars host has some stiff (ahem) competition from NPH 2.0, set to premiere May 4 at Madame Tussauds in Orlando. Sure he looks good in a suit, but can he sing and dance?
JON HAMM
The actor and his wax statue of Mad Men's Don Draper (at Madame Tussauds New York, unveiled in May 2014 for the show's final season) are like night and day. Draper is suave, Hamm is silly (or at least, he thinks his sex symbol status is). Draper uses an 8mm, Hamm prefers selfies. Somehow they still get along just fine.
ONE DIRECTION
Call them Two Direction? Boy banders Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan must have been proud that the statue makers got the hair right when they went face to face with the faux five-some at Madam Tussauds in London. To the throngs of screaming fans: Remember, they're not real.
ALICIA KEYS
Be careful with the "Girl on Fire" – she might melt. The leather jumpsuit and sassy hip thrust prove that Keys's counterpart at Madame Tussauds in New York is in just as much of an "Empire State of Mind" as the original.
RYAN REYNOLDS
Looks like he approves! Reynolds gives his handsome counterpart a happy once-over during its unveiling on Oct. 23, 2013 – the actor's 37th birthday – at Madame Tussauds Hollywood. "This is undoubtedly the largest and most spectacular birthday candle I've ever received," he said.
SOFIA VERGARA
Modern Family's brunette beauty kicks it up a notch while sharing the limelight with her equally stunning replicas at Madame Tussauds' N.Y.C. location in June 2013.
KATY PERRY
Someone's being nosy! The Prism singer cheekily poses alongside her wax figure, which sports a bikini top made to resemble a Hershey's Kiss, during its January 2013 debut at Hollywood's Paramount Studios.
STEPHEN COLBERT
Here's a co-anchor we bet Colbert doesn't mind having – himself! The Comedy Central funnyman and his double man the Madame Tussauds news desk in Washington, D.C., in November 2012.
KELLY RIPA
Hard to tell who's sitting more pretty, the LIVE host or her ringer, which made its seat permanent at Madamae Tussauds in the Big Apple in April 2011.
BRADLEY COOPER
Hair raising, isn't it? Cooper checks out the "mane" event on his Hangover-era body double during the figure's July 2011 New York unveiling.
JUSTIN BIEBER
Look who's got Bieber fever now! The teen star hugs it out with his wax figure at its London unveiling March 15, 2011, at Madame Tussauds. "Knew [my mom] had more kids!" he joked on Twitter.
GWEN STEFANI
Who's who? "That is so weird," the No Doubt rocker told friends when her ab-tastic look-alike was revealed in September 2011 at Madame Tussauds, inside The Venetian hotel in Las Vegas. "I can't believe it."
HELEN MIRREN
Hot dame! The Queen star faces off against her London counterpart on May 11, 2010, during its debut at the British capital's Madame Tussauds. "It's an incredible honor," Mirren said.
CRISTIANO RONALDO
London's Madame Tussauds scored a winning goal when it premiered a wax replica of the sexy soccer sensation, just in time for the start of the 2010 World Cup.
JANE LYNCH
The Glee star leaves fans seeing double on Aug. 4, 2010, when Lynch's onscreen alter-ego, Sue Sylvester, was immortalized in wax at Hollywood's Madame Tussauds.
EVA LONGORIA
The Desperate Housewife has everyone seeing red in October 2010 as she poses alongside her look-alike during its Las Vegas unveiling at her own Eve nightclub.
TAYLOR SWIFT
The country crooner and her wax figure have a fashion face-off on Oct. 27, 2010, when Swift premiered her figure at Madame Tussauds New York wearing an identical Jenny Packham mini.
KIM KARDASHIAN
Just how accurate is the reality starlet's doppelganger? She got her booty measured so she'd match up to her mannequin, which debuted at Madame Tussauds in New York on July 1, 2010.
ROBERT PATTINSON
Now wouldn't you like to sink your teeth into that? The Twilight heartthrob's doppelgänger aims to please as many fans as possible after joining his fellow celebrity figurines at Madame Tussauds in New York and London in March 2010.
HEIDI KLUM
The supermodel host shares the runway with an equally stunning mannequin – her Madame Tussauds wax figure, unveiled in Klum's native Germany in January 2010. "It is a pretty good likeness but it's pretty strange to look yourself in the eyes," she said of her stiff competition.
JONAS BROTHERS
In August 2008, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas rock out times two with their wax counterparts at Madame Tussauds in Washington, D.C. Six months later, the band of brothers unveiled more "JoBros" in New York and Hollywood.
DIDDY
I can't believe it's not ... Diddy! "I didn't expect them to get this close to it," the hip-hop mogul marveled at the December 2009 unveiling of his likeness at New York's Madame Tussauds. "I'm definitely pleased."
BARACK & MICHELLE OBAMA
President Obama and the First Lady get to relive the magic of their Inaugural Ball all over again at New York's Madame Tussauds, where their wax figures were introduced in January 2010.
CELINE DION
To Dion's mock consternation, husband René Angélil tries his luck with not one but two divas at Las Vegas's Caesars Palace in May 2006, where the singer's replica was unveiled to mark her 500th performance in Sin City.
BEYONCé
Honey B demonstrates how you get down with her glamorous replica at New York's Madame Tussauds in 2004. Aside from smooth moves, the pop diva's doppelgänger offers visitors such compliments as, "You've definitely got diva potential."
