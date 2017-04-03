"Does she look like me?" Cox asked on Instagram after unveiling her wax doppelgänger at Madame Tussauds's San Francisco location in June 2015. The Orange Is the New Black star's wax figure isn't just exciting: As the institution's first transgender wax figure, it's also historic. But though she was "deeply honored" to be the museum's latest addition, Cox admitted during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers that she's not completely pleased with the final product. "I was like, 'Can you just make me a little bit thinner? Can you just bring my waist in a little bit?'" she joked. "Just a little Photoshop!"