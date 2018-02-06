Celebrity
TMI Alert! 10 Times Celebs Overshared Like It Was NBD
These celebs aren’t holding back
By Grace Gavilanes
KRISTEN BELL ONCE HAD HUSBAND DAX SHEPARD 'NURSE'
Shepard came to Bell's rescue when the actress was dealing with mastitis, or a build-up of milk in her breast duct, after one of her daughters had stopped nursing. As Bell explained on her web series Momsplaining to Scandal star Katie Lowes, Shepard had to "nurse" from her breast to relieve the pressure.
"I was in Atlanta. We couldn't call a doctor, and this was right after the baby stopped nursing," Bell began. "So I said to my husband, 'I really need you to suck this out. We could talk about it, we could be weird about it, or you could just go ahead and nurse.' " Shepard went for it, and cleared out Bell's mastitis. "He pulled [the milk] out," Bell said. "He had a cup next to him. He was pulling out and spitting into this cup, and I've never been more in love. In my life."
MEGHAN TRAINOR VOMITED ON FIANCÉ DARYL SABARA AFTER HE PROPOSED
The "Dear Future Husband" singer's engagement story is enviable, but it's what happened after that might have some people cringing. During an appearance on The Talk, the Grammy winner revealed she threw up on her new fiancé a day after he proposed to her in December 2017. "It's kind of gross," she warned. "We're eating so much healthier nowadays, but we were at the hotel and we're eating the hotel food. The day that we drove home I got food poisoning on the car ride."
Trainor continued: "So, he's driving and I'm just in his face like, 'Urghl' [throwing up], and I told him, 'I'm so sorry.' He's like, 'I'd kiss you right now.' " And in case you were wondering, he did.
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN GOT CANDID ABOUT HER CAMEL TOE ISSUE
Like the rest of the KarJenner crew, Kardashian isn't shy about discussing personal matters — particularly when it comes to her appearance down there. "I'm not embarrassed by it … but everyone else is," she said while stopping by The Howard Stern Show. "It's a puffy p--s! You know how some girls can wear leggings and you don't see anything, and I'm like, 'Where is it? Like where the f--- is your vagina?' "
ADELE'S STAGE FRIGHT CAUSED HER BOWEL PROBLEMS
Adele has been open about her struggles with stage fright in the past, but at her first 25 tour show, she revealed the fear had caused her to spend a little more time in the bathroom than usual. "They told me not to talk for three songs so my nerves could calm a little," she told fans. "I've been f—ing s—ing myself all day … Bad bowel movements. I've had to have an Imodium." You won't get onstage banter like that from anyone else, folks.
JOHN LEGEND HAS DEFINITELY SEEN A CERTAIN PART OF CHRISSY TEIGEN'S BODY
"John and I had a double date, and we were joking around, and I go, 'John's never seen my butthole,' " Teigen told Marie Claire. "And John says, 'Are you kidding? Every time anyone does anything doggy style, you see a butthole. I see it every time.' I was like, 'We are never doing it doggy style again.' "
EMMA WATSON USES AN ALL-PURPOSE OIL ...
... and she really uses it for everything. "I use Fur Oil," the Beauty and the Beast star said of her go-to (and most surprising!) beauty product. "I'll use that anywhere from the ends of my hair to my eyebrows to my pubic hair. It’s an amazing all-purpose product."
ZOË SALDANA ONCE HAD SEX ON A TRAIN
"Okay, this is ghetto, but hey, I'm from Queens, whatever," Saldana said on SiriusXM radio when asked about the craziest place she'd ever had sex. "There is a train from Coney Island all the way back into the city, and [I had sex] in between two train cars."
JANE FONDA TESTED ALL THE SEX TOYS IN GRACE AND FRANKIE
Fonda takes her role in Netflix's Grace and Frankie very, very seriously. To prepare for her character's venture into the vibrator business, the actress said during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she used "all different kinds of vibrators."
"Use it or lose it, right?" she shared of her M.O. "I have one that hangs around my neck and it looks like a beautiful piece of silver jewelry."
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST HAD A LOT OF SEX WHEN TRYING TO CONCEIVE SON SAINT
During a 2015 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, when the reality star was trying for a sibling for daughter North, Kardashian West lamented the difficulties of getting pregnant.
In one particular scene, sister Kendall Jenner asked the KKW Beauty mogul why she was laying down while the rest of her family was sitting. "The doctor said when I have sex I have to lay down for, like, 10 to 20 minutes, so, I just had sex before you guys got here," she shared. "He said it takes 10 minutes for a sperm to swim up there. I'm going to wait like 5 more minutes just for this to marinate inside of me."
JOHN MAYER DIDN'T HOLD BACK WHEN DESCRIBING HIS PENIS
"I'm not worried about how small my penis is — I'm worried about how dark it is," Mayer told Rolling Stone in 2006. "I have a Dominican penis. My penis hit six home runs last year; my penis wears shoes without socks."
