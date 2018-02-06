TMI Alert! 10 Times Celebs Overshared Like It Was NBD

KRISTEN BELL ONCE HAD HUSBAND DAX SHEPARD 'NURSE'

Shepard came to Bell's rescue when the actress was dealing with mastitis, or a build-up of milk in her breast duct, after one of her daughters had stopped nursing. As Bell explained on her web series Momsplaining to Scandal star Katie Lowes, Shepard had to "nurse" from her breast to relieve the pressure.

"I was in Atlanta. We couldn't call a doctor, and this was right after the baby stopped nursing," Bell began. "So I said to my husband, 'I really need you to suck this out. We could talk about it, we could be weird about it, or you could just go ahead and nurse.' " Shepard went for it, and cleared out Bell's mastitis. "He pulled [the milk] out," Bell said. "He had a cup next to him. He was pulling out and spitting into this cup, and I've never been more in love. In my life."