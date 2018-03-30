Here's What Jennifer Garner, Chrissy Teigen & More of Your Favorite Celebs Looked Like in High School 

Even the world’s most glamorous people had to go through the pains and gains of teen years.

Read on to see what these 18 stars were up to — from goofing off with friends to hitting the field in uniform — before they started dazzling us on red carpets.

Jennifer Garner joined her school band.

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

Katie Holmes was a proud theater geek.

Lupita Nyong’o rocked a natural eyebrow look.

Hugh Jackman had no qualms about donning a kilt.

Ewan McGregor proudly flaunted his stonewashed jeans and new car.

Heidi Klum had an early affinity for glam looks.

Blake lively and her cheer squad always had each other’s backs.

Diane Kruger and her bro were all about the smize.

Jerry Seinfeld’s long locks were on display in his passport photo.

Lena Dunham appreciated the benefits of aquatic undergarments.

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian were all about hand signs.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann got all dolled-up for dance recitals.

Chrissy Teigen lived up the pom-pom life.

Chris Pratt broke out the hair gel for picture day.

Katy Perry latched on to the bedazzled trend.

Josh Duhamel wasn’t afraid of helmet head.

Rihanna was a grandmother’s girl.

Jeremy Renner was thinking pink at prom.