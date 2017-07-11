'Tis the Season! 11 Celeb Couples Who Got Engaged This Summer
1 of 11
PATTON OSWALT & MEREDITH SALENGER
After unexpectedly losing his wife, Michelle McNamara, last year, Oswalt announced his engagement to Salenger on July 6. “It’s official,” Salenger wrote on Instagram. “I’m the luckiest happiest girl in the universe!!!! I love you @pattonoswalt I love you Alice Oswalt! #YesYesYes” To critics who claimed Oswalt moved on too fast, Salenger said: “I think for Patton, having met and found love after over a year of intense therapy and openly grieving and dealing with his pain…I am grateful to be the one who helps him climb out of the depths of grief and find some joy again.”
2 of 11
MAREN MORRIS & RYAN HURD
No more need to find “love in a bar” — country singer Hurd popped the question to fellow musician Morris on July 3. The couple announced the engagement on Instagram, with a shot of Morris’s new bling and the simple caption “Yes” with the diamond ring emoji.
3 of 11
KATIE CASSIDY & MATTHEW RODGERS
The Arrow found her heart! Arrow star Cassidy announced her engagement to Rodgers with a sweet smooch snap between the two: “I can’t wait to spend forever with you my darling!! I’m the luckiest girl in the whole world,” she wrote alongside the photo, which was posted on May 31.
4 of 11
MARCUS GRODD & ALLY LUTAR
His Bachelor in Paradise romance didn’t work out (after marrying costar Lacy Faddoul on the show, they split within weeks of returning home), but Grodd found new love — and a new engagement! — with business owner Latur. “The minute I met her I knew this was how you feel when you meet your wife for the first time,” he told PEOPLE of his bride-to-be. “Ally is gorgeous and strong — I was completely drawn to her confidence.”
5 of 11
MICHELLE BRANCH & PATRICK CARNEY
These two musicians found love — together! Songstress Branch said yes to Carney, the drummer for the Black Keys, when he asked her to marry him (with a gorgeous art deco ring) on Branch’s birthday. The couple shares a personal and a professional life: They coproduced Branch’s latest album.
6 of 11
QUENTIN TARANTINO & DANIELA PICK
Tarantino is off the market! The Oscar-winning director and screenwriter is reportedly engaged to his longtime girlfriend Pick, an Israeli singer. Pick told The Times of Israel that the couple is “very happy and excited.”
7 of 11
CHRISTINA PERRI & PAUL COSTABILE
Costabile shared on Instagram that he knew he wanted to marry Perri from the moment he first met her four years ago — and on June 21, he popped the question. “Paul asked me to marry him tonight and I said yes!” Perri wrote on Twitter, as well as sharing a snap of the ring on Instagram.
8 of 11
ANTHONY RIZZO & EMILY VAKOS
It’s been an exciting few months for Chicago Cubs first baseman Rizzo, who helped the Cubs clinch their first World Series title in 108 years last November. The athlete asked girlfriend Vakos to marry him in June. “Luckiest guy in the world!” he wrote on Twitter. “She said YES. Future Mr. & Mrs. Rizzo.”
9 of 11
ELIZA DUSHKU & PETER PALANDJIAN
Dushku said “Absolutely, my love,” to her boyfriend, Palandjian, when he popped the question in June. The former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star announced the engagement on Instagram, with a snap of the couple with big smiles.
10 of 11
EMILY VANCAMP & JOSH BOWMAN
Sometimes, on-screen love blossoms into IRL love — which was exactly the case for VanCamp and Bowman, who played husband and wife on the show Revenge. On May 11, the couple announced their own engagement! “It’s literally only been a couple of days, but it’s amazing,” she told PEOPLE in the days after Bowman popped the question. “I’m really happy!”
11 of 11
FELICITY JONES & CHARLES GUARD
The Star Wars actress started off her summer with some exciting news — she’s engaged! PEOPLE confirmed the engagement between Jones, and British director Charles Guard back in May, though the actress has remained quiet about the romance herself.
