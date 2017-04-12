Celebrity

Jenna Dewan Tatum, Sofia Vergara & More Reveal Their Best Sex Tips

Stars give their best bedroom advice, from from dirty talk to dressing up and everything in between

By @lydsprice

Posted on

More

1 of 13

Xavier Collin/IPA/Splash News Online

JENNA DEWAN TATUM: KEEP THINGS EXCITING BECAUSE IT'S GOOD FOR YOU

"I think all women should keep it exciting for themselves. People always ask, 'Do you do anything to keep it fresh for your man?' I hate that question. I'm like, 'No. Why is it for your man?' I do things to keep it fresh for myself," Dewan Tatum, who's been married to husband Channing Tatum for eight years, told Redbook . "The lingerie I buy is not for him necessarily. It's for us and for myself. If you feel sexy, then it's good for you."

2 of 13

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

ZOE SALDANA: GET A BOOST IF YOU'RE A GIRL ON TOP

On an episode of The Conversation with Amanda de Cadenet, the Guardians of the Galaxy star shared that she finally found the trick to making a certain position work for a long-legged lady like herself. "I have to say, for a long time I was a bit lazy, so I didn't like to be on top, but I'm really digging it," she said.

"But I've found things that work … because I have really long legs, you just make them sit or lay on a pillow, or two pillows, that way they're like a little elevated, so I won't be so, like, doing a split because my legs are really long."

3 of 13

Frazer Harrison/Getty
Frazer Harrison/Getty

NICK JONAS: PUT ON TUNES WITH GOOD TEMPOS (BUT NOT YOUR OWN TUNES

"Every artist's real goal is to have people have sex to your music. I feel like for me, I was inspired by people like Stevie Wonder, Prince and more modern stuff like The Weeknd and James Blake and that vibe. A lot of that is sexy," the singer told E! News.

But Jonas isn't about to blast his own music in the boudoir — no matter how perfect it is for the occasion. "That's a no-fly zone! It's so awkward. I've never even tried. I do think about how many people have had sex to my music. And how many babies have been made to 'Jealous.' It's got a good tempo for sex," he explained in Elle.

4 of 13

Karwai Tang/WireImage

EVA LONGORIA: LEARN HOW TO PLEASE YOURSELF FIRST

The actress told Self that engaging in solo fun was the key to jump-starting her sex life. "I didn't begin enjoying sex until I started masturbating," she said. "Before that, I really wasn't sexual. I bought my first vibrator three years ago. It's a shame I didn't discover it sooner."

Longoria is even slaying her BFF duties by helping her friends upgrade their me time. "Now, I give Rabbit vibrators to all my girlfriends," she shared. "They scream when they unwrap it. The best gift I can give them is an orgasm."

5 of 13

Source: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN: IT'S ALL ABOUT DIRTY TALK

"I believe in dirty talk. Communicating during sex is a MUST, and I actually think it's rude if you're not vocal," Kardashian said in a post on her website and app. "If my guy isn't vocal, I'm not excited. How am I supposed to know if he's enjoying himself???"

She added: "I don't even care what you actually say, either — to me that's not the important part. You don't have to come up with crazy s--- to say. It's okay to just get louder if you're enjoying something. I think that's what you should do! It's a sexy way to learn what turns your partner on, especially if you're newly together."

"If I'm with someone who's not vocal during sex, I'll legit say, 'Do you like this?' in the middle of it, haha. If the person is silent, I'm like, 'This is awkward. I feel like I'm violating you!!!'

6 of 13

Camilla Morandi/Corbis/Getty

SOFIA VERGARA: DRESS THE PART AND KEEP IT ROMANTIC

"No one can be a sex kitten every day, and anyone who tells you that is lying. But I do wear negligees and Japanese silk robes," she revealed in Cosmopolitan. "For a long time, I lived alone with my son and only saw my boyfriends in a hotel. So at home, I slept in old T-shirts. I realized when I moved in with [ex-fiancé] Nick that I couldn't do that. Now, I only keep nice pajamas around, because whatever is there, I'm going to wear."

The actress also opened up to Esquire about bedroom etiquette: "I guess at the end of the day, all women like to be appreciated and treated with respect and kindness. We all want to have sex in a romantic way."

7 of 13

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

HEIDI KLUM: BE UPFRONT ABOUT YOUR WILD SIDE

"It's good to make an effort to dress up sometimes — to do things outside of the norm," Klum told Marie Claire. "Some people are more experimental in bed and others are more boring. If you are wild and crazy, bring it on so the other person is well aware that you have little devil horns that come out every once in a while."

8 of 13

 

JOHN STAMOS: LISTEN TO HER BODY

Stamos got candid about what makes a good lover for writer Ali Adler's book How to F--- a Woman. "I've had some experiences, but it's about listening, asking, talking … Maybe some girls are afraid of communicating," he said.

"But I find most aren't if you ask, 'Does this feel good?' Or listen to her body like an instrument. I guess I do approach sex in a musical way. With me, it's more rhythm than melody with a woman … but it's all listening. When music clicks, you can feel it. You have to listen to other musicians. With women, you have to listen to their bodies."

9 of 13

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

AMY POEHLER: RESIST THE TEMPTATIONS TO FAKE IT

In her memoir Yes, Please, Poehler urges women to forego the When Harry Met Sally routine and strive for the real deal, even if it means being patient. "Try not to fake it: I know you are tired/nervous/eager to please/unsure of how to get there. Just remember to allow yourself real pleasure and not worry about how long it takes," she wrote. "God punished us with the gift of being able to fake it. Show God who the real boss is by getting off and getting yours."

10 of 13

Neilson Barnard/Getty

JOE JONAS: DON'T BE AFRAID TO TRY NEW THINGS

Want to spice things up with bae in the bedroom? Take a cue from the DNCE frontman, who suggests that people get in touch with their adventurous side. "Everyone should try a little bit of something new in the bedroom," he told PrideSource. "It's definitely fun when you bring some whips and leather and whatever you may be into — a little bit of S&M — into the bedroom." (And in case you were wondering, yes, he and a partner have "maybe busted some outfits out," so he definitely practices what he preaches.)

11 of 13

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

CHRISTINA AGUILERA: ENJOY THE DE-STRESSING POWER OF SEX

"Sometimes being sexual with my partner is a great way to blow off steam at the end of a hard day's work. I'm not the girl who's going to be too tired," the singer told Maxim. "I think every woman should relax and allow herself to be pleased in the bedroom."

12 of 13

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

JADA PINKETT SMITH: GET CREATIVE WITH LOCATIONS

The long-married actress has the perfect strategy for keeping things exciting in (or rather, out of) the bedroom. "Think of places outside that are comfortable to have sex," she said in Redbook. "Does he have access to his office? Have a fantasy date. Be his secretary! Be sneaky. Your girlfriend's house at a party. The bathroom! A guest bedroom! Just switch it up. Anything like that can keep it going. Anything it takes to keep the flame alive."

13 of 13

 

JAMIE BELL: STUDY UP ON ANATOMY

"A man should have a good understanding of a vagina," he said in GQ. "A skill a man should have? Making fires and pleasing a woman in the vaginal area."

See Also

More

More