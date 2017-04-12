Celebrity
Jenna Dewan Tatum, Sofia Vergara & More Reveal Their Best Sex Tips
Stars give their best bedroom advice, from from dirty talk to dressing up and everything in between
Posted on
More
1 of 13
JENNA DEWAN TATUM: KEEP THINGS EXCITING BECAUSE IT'S GOOD FOR YOU
"I think all women should keep it exciting for themselves. People always ask, 'Do you do anything to keep it fresh for your man?' I hate that question. I'm like, 'No. Why is it for your man?' I do things to keep it fresh for myself," Dewan Tatum, who's been married to husband Channing Tatum for eight years, told Redbook . "The lingerie I buy is not for him necessarily. It's for us and for myself. If you feel sexy, then it's good for you."
2 of 13
ZOE SALDANA: GET A BOOST IF YOU'RE A GIRL ON TOP
On an episode of The Conversation with Amanda de Cadenet, the Guardians of the Galaxy star shared that she finally found the trick to making a certain position work for a long-legged lady like herself. "I have to say, for a long time I was a bit lazy, so I didn't like to be on top, but I'm really digging it," she said.
"But I've found things that work … because I have really long legs, you just make them sit or lay on a pillow, or two pillows, that way they're like a little elevated, so I won't be so, like, doing a split because my legs are really long."
3 of 13
NICK JONAS: PUT ON TUNES WITH GOOD TEMPOS (BUT NOT YOUR OWN TUNES
"Every artist's real goal is to have people have sex to your music. I feel like for me, I was inspired by people like Stevie Wonder, Prince and more modern stuff like The Weeknd and James Blake and that vibe. A lot of that is sexy," the singer told E! News.
But Jonas isn't about to blast his own music in the boudoir — no matter how perfect it is for the occasion. "That's a no-fly zone! It's so awkward. I've never even tried. I do think about how many people have had sex to my music. And how many babies have been made to 'Jealous.' It's got a good tempo for sex," he explained in Elle.
4 of 13
EVA LONGORIA: LEARN HOW TO PLEASE YOURSELF FIRST
The actress told Self that engaging in solo fun was the key to jump-starting her sex life. "I didn't begin enjoying sex until I started masturbating," she said. "Before that, I really wasn't sexual. I bought my first vibrator three years ago. It's a shame I didn't discover it sooner."
Longoria is even slaying her BFF duties by helping her friends upgrade their me time. "Now, I give Rabbit vibrators to all my girlfriends," she shared. "They scream when they unwrap it. The best gift I can give them is an orgasm."
5 of 13
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN: IT'S ALL ABOUT DIRTY TALK
"I believe in dirty talk. Communicating during sex is a MUST, and I actually think it's rude if you're not vocal," Kardashian said in a post on her website and app. "If my guy isn't vocal, I'm not excited. How am I supposed to know if he's enjoying himself???"
She added: "I don't even care what you actually say, either — to me that's not the important part. You don't have to come up with crazy s--- to say. It's okay to just get louder if you're enjoying something. I think that's what you should do! It's a sexy way to learn what turns your partner on, especially if you're newly together."
"If I'm with someone who's not vocal during sex, I'll legit say, 'Do you like this?' in the middle of it, haha. If the person is silent, I'm like, 'This is awkward. I feel like I'm violating you!!!'
6 of 13
SOFIA VERGARA: DRESS THE PART AND KEEP IT ROMANTIC
"No one can be a sex kitten every day, and anyone who tells you that is lying. But I do wear negligees and Japanese silk robes," she revealed in Cosmopolitan. "For a long time, I lived alone with my son and only saw my boyfriends in a hotel. So at home, I slept in old T-shirts. I realized when I moved in with [ex-fiancé] Nick that I couldn't do that. Now, I only keep nice pajamas around, because whatever is there, I'm going to wear."
The actress also opened up to Esquire about bedroom etiquette: "I guess at the end of the day, all women like to be appreciated and treated with respect and kindness. We all want to have sex in a romantic way."
7 of 13
HEIDI KLUM: BE UPFRONT ABOUT YOUR WILD SIDE
"It's good to make an effort to dress up sometimes — to do things outside of the norm," Klum told Marie Claire. "Some people are more experimental in bed and others are more boring. If you are wild and crazy, bring it on so the other person is well aware that you have little devil horns that come out every once in a while."
8 of 13
JOHN STAMOS: LISTEN TO HER BODY
Stamos got candid about what makes a good lover for writer Ali Adler's book How to F--- a Woman. "I've had some experiences, but it's about listening, asking, talking … Maybe some girls are afraid of communicating," he said.
"But I find most aren't if you ask, 'Does this feel good?' Or listen to her body like an instrument. I guess I do approach sex in a musical way. With me, it's more rhythm than melody with a woman … but it's all listening. When music clicks, you can feel it. You have to listen to other musicians. With women, you have to listen to their bodies."
9 of 13
AMY POEHLER: RESIST THE TEMPTATIONS TO FAKE IT
In her memoir Yes, Please, Poehler urges women to forego the When Harry Met Sally routine and strive for the real deal, even if it means being patient. "Try not to fake it: I know you are tired/nervous/eager to please/unsure of how to get there. Just remember to allow yourself real pleasure and not worry about how long it takes," she wrote. "God punished us with the gift of being able to fake it. Show God who the real boss is by getting off and getting yours."
10 of 13
JOE JONAS: DON'T BE AFRAID TO TRY NEW THINGS
Want to spice things up with bae in the bedroom? Take a cue from the DNCE frontman, who suggests that people get in touch with their adventurous side. "Everyone should try a little bit of something new in the bedroom," he told PrideSource. "It's definitely fun when you bring some whips and leather and whatever you may be into — a little bit of S&M — into the bedroom." (And in case you were wondering, yes, he and a partner have "maybe busted some outfits out," so he definitely practices what he preaches.)
11 of 13
CHRISTINA AGUILERA: ENJOY THE DE-STRESSING POWER OF SEX
"Sometimes being sexual with my partner is a great way to blow off steam at the end of a hard day's work. I'm not the girl who's going to be too tired," the singer told Maxim. "I think every woman should relax and allow herself to be pleased in the bedroom."
12 of 13
JADA PINKETT SMITH: GET CREATIVE WITH LOCATIONS
The long-married actress has the perfect strategy for keeping things exciting in (or rather, out of) the bedroom. "Think of places outside that are comfortable to have sex," she said in Redbook. "Does he have access to his office? Have a fantasy date. Be his secretary! Be sneaky. Your girlfriend's house at a party. The bathroom! A guest bedroom! Just switch it up. Anything like that can keep it going. Anything it takes to keep the flame alive."
13 of 13
JAMIE BELL: STUDY UP ON ANATOMY
"A man should have a good understanding of a vagina," he said in GQ. "A skill a man should have? Making fires and pleasing a woman in the vaginal area."
See Also
More
More
Can Exes Really Be Friends? 11 Celebs Weigh in on the Great Breakup Debate
Charlie Murphy, Eddie Murphy's Brother, Dies at 57 After Leukemia Battle: Report
Nancy Kerrigan Didn't Stop Trying for Baby No. 2 Despite 6 Miscarriages: 'I Wasn't Ready to Stop Trying'
From the PEOPLE Archive: A Life Cut Short — Inside Heath Ledger's Life and Tragic Death
Abigail Breslin Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted: 'I Knew My Assailant'