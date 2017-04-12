KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN: IT'S ALL ABOUT DIRTY TALK

"I believe in dirty talk. Communicating during sex is a MUST, and I actually think it's rude if you're not vocal," Kardashian said in a post on her website and app. "If my guy isn't vocal, I'm not excited. How am I supposed to know if he's enjoying himself???"

She added: "I don't even care what you actually say, either — to me that's not the important part. You don't have to come up with crazy s--- to say. It's okay to just get louder if you're enjoying something. I think that's what you should do! It's a sexy way to learn what turns your partner on, especially if you're newly together."

"If I'm with someone who's not vocal during sex, I'll legit say, 'Do you like this?' in the middle of it, haha. If the person is silent, I'm like, 'This is awkward. I feel like I'm violating you!!!'