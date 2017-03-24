Feeling behind on everything Hollywood?

From what’s going on with Richard Simmons to one TV star’s post-breakup body, PEOPLE is here to help you catch up on the biggest celebrity stories from this week.

Richard Simmons isn’t transitioning or being held hostage – so why hasn’t he been seen in three years?

On the heels of wildly popular podcast Missing Richard Simmons, PEOPLE got the whole scoop on why the fitness icon hasn’t been out in public since 2014 – and it’s not because he’s transitioning to a woman, his rep says. “I said to him the other day, ‘There are people that think you are a very overweight, depressed woman.’ And he laughed. He just laughed,” Michael Catalano tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

So why did Simmons disappear after teaching one last fitness class at his former L.A. studio, Slimmons? Says brother Lenny Simmons, “After 40-some odd years, he just decided that he wants to rest. He’s 68 years old now and he’s in good health, but he just wants time for himself.”

As for reports that Simmons’ housekeeper Teresa Reveles is holding him hostage in his Beverly Hills home? Simmons’ publicist Tom Estey calls it a “complete load of crap.”

Now, Simmons enjoys simpler things out of the spotlight – like cooking and caring for his hummingbirds and garden, says his brother: “He’s doing exactly what he wants to do.”

Christina el Moussa shows off her post-split bikini body

In the wake of her very shocking – and dramatic – split from husband Tarek el Moussa, HGTV star Christina El Moussa says exercise has been her “stress reliever” – and it’s paid off.

She showcased her fit physique while doing a bikini photo shoot for L*Space’s Mommy & Me line “Little L.”

“There is nothing like a good three-mile run for me to really clear my head and get my endorphins going,” she tells PEOPLE. “My other go-to is yoga. I have the most amazing private instructor who has changed my life. Our sessions are very spiritual and have really helped me cope with my divorce and other emotions I’m going through during this time.”

Brad Pitt is single – but not quite ready to mingle

Brad Pitt‘s split from wife Angelina Jolie last September sent shock waves far beyond Hollywood, and now, six months later, an insider tells PEOPLE that the actor has been “in better spirits” lately – but not because of a new romance.

Sources say dating isn’t a priority for the newly single star, who instead has been enjoying a low-key social life and reconnecting with pals. “He often has friends over,” says the insider. “Old friends are back in his life, and he seems happy about it.”

In fact, Jolie and Pitt have now spoken to each other directly after months of contention over custody of their kids. A source says, “He’s always been extremely positive about how Angie’s a good mother, and the goal was to resolve everything for the kids and the whole family, and they’re working toward that.”

FROM COINAGE: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

Kristin Cavallari and her family are packing up and leaving Chicago

Kristin Cavallari and her brood are leaving the Windy City – and the move is bittersweet.

Cavallari, husband Jay Cutler and their three children — sons Camden, 4, Jaxon, 2, and 16-month-old daughter Saylor – are headed down south to Nashville, Tennessee. Cutler, an NFL quarterback, was cut by the Chicago Bears in March after eight seasons.

A source tells PEOPLE, “They have a place down there, it’s where Jay went to college and he’s got lots of friends there. Nashville has a special place in her heart as it’s where she got married.”

The insider also notes, “She’s really sad to leave Chicago and her family who are there, but excited for the next adventure.”

Cutler is still a free agent, meaning any NFL team could potentially sign him. Despite most other big-name free agents being snapped up, Cutler, 33, has not yet found a home for next season.

Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burness get DWTS fans talking with an “unintentional” grab

Has Dancing with the Stars played matchmaker once again?

On the season 24 premiere, professional bull rider partner Bonner Bolton and partner Sharna Burgess performed a steamy cowboy-themed cha cha. During the live show, while host Erin Andrews interviewed fellow competitors Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd, Twitter users caught Bolton, 29, absentmindedly putting his arm around his dancing partner’s waist as he gazed upwards at a screen. Cameras also caught his hand falling between Burgess’ thighs before she quickly and discreetly relocated it.

Both were quick to call the moment “unintentional,” and Burgess insisted to Extra that the pair were not a couple.

Speaking with PEOPLE after the show on Monday, Bolton admitted, “I was telling her before we started tonight, ‘I can’t look at you for too long. I might get distracted. That’s why I might miss some of my steps.’ She’s obviously beautiful.”

Added Burgess, “Everyone is making a lot of our really obvious chemistry.”