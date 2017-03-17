Celebrity Scoop: Prince’s Ex Speaks Out, Ben Affleck Leaves Rehab and More of This Week’s Biggest Stories

It’s just halfway through March but Hollywood’s biggest names have already made the month an unforgettable one.

In the wake of Oscars craziness, there’s been big baby news, walks down the aisle, album releases and movie premieres. Feeling behind? Catch up on the biggest celebrity stories from this week.

Prince’s ex-wife Mayte Garcia talks about his heartbreak over the death of their son

In her upcoming memoir, The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince – which appears in this week’s issue of PEOPLE magazine – Mayte Garcia intimately details her romance with late music icon Prince. From their first encounter when Garcia was only a 16-year-old belly dancer to the eventual consummation of their relationship three years later and then, the heartbreaking death of their only son, the now-43-year-old holds nothing back.

Baby Amiir, born Oct. 16, 1996, suffered from the rare genetic disorder Pfeiffer syndrome type 2, and lived just six days. “I don’t think he ever got over it,” Garcia told PEOPLE of Prince’s reaction to Amiir’s death. “I know I haven’t.”

Read the full story here.

Ben Affleck reveals he underwent treatment for alcohol addiction

Taking to Facebook earlier this week, Ben Affleck revealed that he had recently completed treatment for alcohol addiction, writing, “I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do.” A source told PEOPLE that Jennifer Garner – from whom Affleck separated two years ago – “is happy that he is working on himself.”

Back on dad duty this Wednesday, another insider said that Affleck was “thrilled” to be with his kids – and back at the family home where Garner also lives. In general, said a source, Affleck has been “very upbeat” as he prepares to return to work on The Batman.

Read the full story here.

Mischa Barton alleges in revenge porn lawsuit that someone is shopping a sex tape with her

Actress Mischa Barton is fighting back against an alleged “revenge pornography” peddler after reports surfaced this week that an alleged sex tape featuring her was being shopped around to pornography companies.

The O.C. alum retained attorney Lisa Bloom, who issued a statement on behalf of Barton on Tuesday, announced that they plan on prosecuting the alleged suspect under “every available civil and criminal law.”

According to Bloom, Barton has been granted an immediate domestic violence restraining order against the individual she believes is responsible for attempting to distribute the illegally obtained and sexually explicit images.

Barton, at a press conference, said “This is a painful situation, and my absolute worst fear was realized when I learned that someone I thought I loved and trusted was filming my most intimate and private moments, without my consent, with hidden cameras. Then I learned something even worse: that someone is trying to sell these vides and make them public. I came forward to fight this not only for myself but for all the women out there.’

Read the full story here.

Nick Viall proposes to Vanessa – but Bachelor Nation isn’t feelin’ it

After three previous attempts on popular reality dating series The Bachelor, Nick Viall has finally met his match: Vanessa Grimaldi. Following his emotional proposal on the series’ finale, however, fans weren’t really feeling the love between the engaged couple.

During their awkward After the Final Rose special interview, Bachelor nation fans tweeted things like, “I can’t remember a couple looking as awkward as Nick and Vanessa on #TheBachelorFinale.” Wrote former Bachelorette Trista Sutter, ” Am always hopeful for happy endings, especially when it comes to my #bachelornation family, but @VanessaGrimaldi doesn’t seem happy?”

FROM COINAGE: The Bachelor Engagement Rings Cost How Much?!

Both stars – who sat down for an exclusive interview in this week’s issue – hit back with a sexy selfie, and Grimaldi told PEOPLE, “You can never make people happy. At the end of the day, we are focusing on our relationship.”

Read the full story here.

Expectant parents Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski are married

Baby… and a wedding!

A year after PEOPLE first confirmed their relationship, Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski have tied the knot. Sadoski revealed the news during an appearance on The Late Late Show on Thursday, saying, “We eloped. We just took off into the country with an officiant and, just the two of us, and we did our thing.”

The happy couple got engaged in September 2016 and announced Seyfried’s pregnancy with their first child in November.

Read the full story here.