Celebrity Scoop: Angelina’s Diagnosis Bombshell, Bieber Cancels Tour and More of the Biggest News from Hollywood

From concert tour cancellations and car accidents, to the revelation of a neurological diagnosis, here’s the intel on everything you missed from Hollywood’s hottest stars this week.

Angelia Jolie diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy

Angelina Jolie revealed she has been diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy in a wide-ranging yet restrained new Vanity Fair interview this week.

Jolie said she had developed Bell’s Palsy, in addition to hypertension, last year. The condition, which she has since recovered from, caused one side of her face to droop as a result of damage to facial nerves. “Sometimes women in families put themselves last,” she said, “until it manifests itself in their own health.”

Jolie also opened up about her public divorce from husband Brad Pitt, admitting that the marriage had begin to crumble last summer. “Things got bad,” she said. “I didn’t want to use that word… Things became ‘difficult.’ ”

“It’s just been the hardest time, and we’re just kind of coming up for air,” the 42-year-old told Vanity Fair.

Although she divulged few details of the split, Jolie offered insight into the effect on her family: “We’re all trying to do our best to heal our family.”

John Heard dies at 71

John Heard — the actor known for his role in several iconic ’80s and ’90s movies including Big, Beaches, and Home Alone — died last weekend in Palo Alto, California, the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office confirmed to PEOPLE. He was 71.

According to TMZ, he was reportedly recovering from a “minor back surgery” he had earlier in the week at the Stanford Medical Center.

In the days before his death, the Washington, D.C., native was eager to put his health woes behind him and get back on the big screen.

During his final interview on Illeana Douglas’ I Blame Dennis Hopper podcast – which took place three days before his death – the seasoned actor opened up about his most memorable roles. However, it was comments made off-mic that revealed his hopes for the future.

“He was filled with optimism and hope that he would get this back surgery and begin to start working again! That’s where he was happiest,” Douglas wrote in a Facebook post after learning of Heard’s death. “Like any actor, he just wanted a job. He just wanted to work. Thats what he said to me, I hope all this interest will get me a job.”

Bieber cancels tour, then gets into accident with a paparazzo

Justin Bieber announced on Monday that he decided to cancel the remainder of his Purpose World Tour dates due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Insiders close to the Bieber camp told PEOPLE that the 23-year-old singer is “okay for now,” but is “super exhausted” from his previous tour dates and the extensive travel that comes along with his scheduling.

“He’s been going to church and has been hanging out with his church crew. He’s super exhausted though,” a source told PEOPLE of Bieber’s current state. “He actually does like being on tour, but he’s been touring for 18 months straight and it takes a toll.”

His tour cancellation sent shockwaves through social media as people took to Twitter to express their disgruntled reactions.

Then, just a few days later, Bieber hit a paparazzo with his car after leaving City Church in Beverly Hills, police confirmed to PEOPLE.

Lt. Scott Dowling of the Beverly Hills Police Department told PEOPLE the accident occurred outside the Saban Theater at 9:24 p.m. According to Lt. Dowling, the victim, identified as Maurice Lamont, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

According to a source on the scene, Bieber was trying to drive away from the church but a slew of photographers were at the end of the driveway. “He tried to scare away the paparazzi but as he neared the group, he accidentally hit one of the photographers who was in his path,” the source told PEOPLE. A rep for Bieber had no comment.

Lamont spoke via an Instagram post, saying “he got out,” and “accidents happen.”

WOW WHAT A WAY TO BRING IN MY BIRTHDAY! SHOTGETTER POWER! I WISH BIEBER WAS STILL ON TOUR!! A post shared by Maurice Lamont (@shotgetter) on Jul 27, 2017 at 4:17am PDT

“Hanging in there everybody … Hour before my birthday hits, I get ran over by Justin Bieber. Isn’t that something? He’s a good kid, though. I think the truck was a little bit too big for him though ’cause there’s no way he could see over the front — the slope it was on.”

He added, “But like I said: He got out, he was compassionate, he’s a good kid, accidents happen. Hopefully everything works out here. Getting ready to go into X-ray right now!”

Kate Gosselin’s sextuplets turn 13

More than two months have passed since the Gosselin sextuplets turned 13, and the celebrations are unfolding on this season of Kate Plus 8.

On Monday’s episode, Kate Gosselin treated Aaden, Alexis, Hannah, Leah and Joel to a day of camping and outdoor fun. The kids played a slew of games together including archery tag before enjoying a bonfire, s’mores and cake. Kate and her 16-year-old daughter Mady, who is twin to Cara, put their creative skills to the test by decorating a large tent for the family.

But there was one notable absence: Kate’s 13-year-old son Collin, who has been enrolled in a program away from home to help him reach his full potential since last summer.

“Thirteen — need we say more?” said Kate, 42, during an on-camera confessional after the sextuplets, minus Collin, gathered around the table to blow out their candles on their separate cakes.

I can’t believe they're 13! Our journey continues with all new #KatePlus8 premiering on @TLC Monday, July 10 at 10/9c! LINK TO (adorable!) PROMO VIDEO IN MY BIO!! A post shared by Kate Gosselin (@kateplusmy8) on Jun 15, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

“The photos around the cake, I have them for every year, every child, every birthday,” explained Kate. “It’s definitely an iconic moment.”

“This year [was] much like last year,” she continued. “Obviously the difference is that Collin wasn’t there.”

Miranda Lambert opens up about divorce

Miranda Lambert opened up about her public divorce from country music star Blake Shelton.

In her interview with Billboard, the country star recalled heading into the studio to write “Vice” with songwriter Shane McAnally the day that news of her divorce took over the internet in July 2015.

“I walked in with guns blazing,” Lambert, 33, said. “I just knew one thing: I didn’t want a breakup record. I was like, ‘Let’s feel it all.’ I was ready to have the days where I can’t even stand up and the days where I’m celebrating.”

She says they wrote the song in about five minutes.

Lambert and Shelton divorced after four years of marriage.

The Texas native also opened up about how difficult it was for her to stay strong after the divorce.

“I’m more known for my fiery personality and my confidence, but that’s not me all the time,” she explained. “I won’t look at things ever again in the same light, because different things in your life bring you to a deeper level with yourself. I won’t take pain for granted anymore.”