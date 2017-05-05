Celebrity Scoop: Brad Pitt Talks Divorce, Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Son’s Health Crisis and More of the Biggest News from Hollywood

From dramatic reveals to scary family ordeals, here’s everything from Hollywood that made headlines this week.

Brad Pitt opens up about his split from Angelina Jolie for the first time

In his first interview since his split from Angelina Jolie last September, Brad Pitt has revealed he’s stopped drinking and is in therapy.

Speaking to GQ, Pitt called much of the personal drama between he and Jolie and their children “self-inflicted.”

“I was boozing too much,” he said. “It’s just become a problem. And I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again.”

Pitt admitted that he fears for his kids after the details of his bitter custody battle were splashed across the media, saying, “I worry about it more for my kids, being subjected to it, and their friends getting ideas from it. And of course it’s not done with any kind of delicacy or insight—it’s done to sell. And so you know the most sensational sells, and that’s what they’ll be subjected to, and that pains me.”

If anything, the high-profile divorce has pushed him to be stronger for his brood: “It’s hit me smack in the face with our divorce: I gotta be more. I gotta be more for them. I have to show them. And I haven’t been great at it.”

Miley Cyrus says she’s completely clean and sober

Yes, you read that right: known marijuana enthusiast Miley Cyrus has given up weed.

In a new Billboard cover story, Cyrus said, “I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever [gone without it].”

“I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do,” she continued.

She also announced upcoming new music: a love ballad for her fiancé Liam Hemsworth called “Malibu.”

The singer explained the meaning of the upcoming first single off her yet-untitled album, revealing to Billboard that the pop-rock song — which is due out May 11 — is “unlike anything she has recorded before.”

After Cyrus and Hemsworth’s initial 2013 split, the singer said that she needed to “change so much.”

“And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard,” Cyrus said. “Suddenly you’re like, ‘I don’t recognize you anymore.’ We had to refall for each other.”

Jimmy Kimmel reveals newborn son Billy underwent open heart surgery

During his tearful opening monologue on Monday, Jimmy Kimmel revealed that he and wife Molly McNearney welcomed their second child together, William John “Billy” Kimmel, on Friday, April 21, but that at three days old, the baby boy had to have open-heart surgery at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Billy’s heart surgeon explained to the couple that Billy was born with a congenital heart disease, called tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia. “The pulmonary valve was completely blocked and he has a hole in the wall between the left and right sides of his heart,” Kimmel said.

The open-heart surgery was successful, though Billy will have to undergo another one in three to six months. He won’t need a third procedure until he’s in his early teens.

Kimmel kept it light, though, even between tears, “And I hate to even say, but even that son of a bitch Matt Damon sent flowers.

Later, the couple each shared photos of their happy family, with Kimmel writing, “Sincere thanks for the outpouring of love & support.”

Teen Mom‘s Kailyn Lowry reveals the father of her baby

Expectant Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry revealed that Chris Lopez is the father of her third child on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Lowry responded to a tweet from a tabloid publication that speculated over the paternity.

The 25-year-old wrote, “Ancestry DNA & yeah he is… stop with the headlines already.”

Lowry initially announced her pregnancy on her blog in February, though she didn’t reveal the identity of the father. The MTV reality star is already mother to son Isaac Elliot, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln Marshall, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Kelly Ripa picks Ryan Seacrest as her new co-host

After a yearlong search, Kelly Ripa has finally found her match. The star picked Ryan Seacrest to co-host Live! and the pair made their small-screen debut on Monday.

“We started talking about this, like, a decade ago,” Ripa told reporters. “But [Seacrest was] so ensconced with your other job and living in L.A. But we’ve always enjoyed working together — that’s never been a question. It’s just been being on the same coast at the same time.”

Seacrest said their longtime friendship has made transitioning to the show’s format easy: “There’s just a naturalness to being next to each other that hopefully comes across. When we’re hosting the show, I don’t know what she’s going to say, but I kind of know when she’s going to say something, and I think she feels the same thing.”

The seasoned TV host also opened up to PEOPLE alongside Ripa in this week’s issue, admitting that he was intimidated by some of the other candidates: “I would watch the other co-hosts and be like, ‘Darn it, they’re really good. Maybe everyone can do my job.’ ”

He added of kicking off the gig, “I’m telling you, when I walked out there today, I almost had a tear in my eye. It really is such a special show and has a special relationship with the audience. And she is an amazing host and person.”