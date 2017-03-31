Feeling behind on everything Hollywood?

From what’s going on with a rapper’s offspring (no, not Blue Ivy) to an athlete’s adorable musings about his new lady love, PEOPLE is here to help you catch up on the biggest celebrity stories from this week.

Jodie Sweetin’s ex-fiancé arrested multiple times for violating her restraining order against him

Just a week after PEOPLE confirmed Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin‘s split from fiancé Justin Hodak, news broke that the actress had been granted a temporary restraining order against him. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Sweetin claims that police arrived at her home on March 18, 2017 after Hodak “said he was going to take a 9 millimeter pistol with him, and use it to kill himself.”

The documents claim that Hodak had a history of drug abuse, and despite being sober for a time before the March 18 incident, had begun using steroids and testosterone supplements, “which made his temper worse.”

On Monday, Hodak was arrested for the third time in just over a week after being seen driving in front of Sweetin’s home, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s website. On Thursday, Sweetin thanked fans for the messages of support on Instagram, writing, “It’s definitely been a roller coaster, but with amazing family, friends and fans, I’ll be just fine!”

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Scott’s stunning, grown up photos woo the Internet

Rapper Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Jade Scott was once the young subject of some of his most memorable tracks, but now, the 21-year-old is a successful – and stunning – college student. She’s obtained quite the Instagram following since posting a series of selfies and photos to the social media website.

The Michigan State student is Eminem’s only biological child with ex Kim Scott.



Kim and Eminem had a famously tumultuous relationship, and were wed twice: first, from 1999 to 2001, and once again, briefly, in 2006.

Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott get real about their current – and past – relationships

Though Drew and Jonathan Scott – of HGTV fame – are both in happy committed, relationships now, the latter opened up to PEOPLE in this week’s issue about his first marriage to an airline crew scheduler, Kelsy – which he says lasted just two years.

“We were young, and there was a rush going into it,” the 38-year-old explained.

Jonathan is now dating Scott Entertainment development producer Jacinta Kuznetsov, and Drew is engaged to fiancée Linda Phan, creative director at Scott Brothers Entertainment.

And, even after finding love, the brothers continued to live together: Phan moved in with the twins in 2012. Now, Drew and Linda just bought a place of their own in Los Angeles and Jonathan and Jacinta are based in Toronto.

“If I had to picture what a joyous life is, it would be working with my family [and] having a beautiful partner who supports me and has her own passions,” said Jonathan. “This is it,” added Drew. “This is happiness.”

Pamela Anderson plays coy about her maybe romance with Julian Assange

Is Pamela Anderson dating WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange? Anderson’s frequent visits to the Ecuadorian Embassy in London where Assange has claimed political asylum since 2012 have raised some eyebrows, including a special trip just this week.

According to Reuters, the actress appeared on a Swedish TV show where she was questioned about her relationship with Assange, but she kept things vague, stating simply that dating him wouldn’t be easy.

When she was pressed, the actress didn’t shoot down the possibility of a romance and instead admitted that she is spending a lot of time with Assange. She reportedly said, “Let’s see what happens when he’s free. But you know I spend probably more time with him than any other man socially, which is very odd.”

She also recently addressed her relationship with Assange in several lengthy posts on her website, writing that he is “one of my favorite people.”

Alex Rodriguez confirms he’s dating Jennifer Lopez

Though PEOPLE confirmed the hot new romance between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez earlier this month, the former Yankees slugger finally opened up about the relationship during an appearance on The View this week, noting “it’s obvious.”

“We’re having a great time, she’s an amazing, amazing girl, and one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother,” he elaborated.

Asked to divulge any secrets about Lopez, 47, that people would find surprising, Rodriguez, 41, said, “She just likes simple things. I mean, she’s a very, very simple person. Loves family. Is a great sister. Is a great daughter.”