A star is desperately searching for his missing child, while another is trying to distance herself from her ex-husband. Here are all the biggest celebrity stories from this week!

The NYPD is investigating Gotham actor Donal Logue’s missing teenager

Gotham actor Donal Logue is still searching for his missing child, who disappeared from Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on Monday, a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department told PEOPLE on Wednesday.

Logue filed a missing person’s report for his 16-year-old child Arlo, who also goes by Jade.

“According to our complaint, the teen went to meet a friend and did not return home,” said the spokesperson. “The teen was reported [missing] Tuesday morning.”

Early Thursday morning, Logue sent out a tweet thanking people for their “love & prayers” and urged anyone with information to call a hotline number.

“Kasey & I dearly miss our baby Jade, aka Arlo, any tips appreciated to the number below,” he wrote, before later deleting the tweet. Logue also linked to a page set up on missingkids.com, a website that aids in finding missing children.

Teen Mom OG‘s Ryan Edwards’ drove under the influence during a recent episode

MTV has issued a statement to viewers in response to the uproar over footage of Ryan Edwards apparently driving impaired aired in the most recent episode of Teen Mom OG.

“MTV does not condone driving under the influence,” an MTV spokesperson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “Ryan’s erratic behavior was due to actions that he took without anyone’s prior knowledge.”

In the Monday episode, Edwards looked dazed and appeared to doze off behind the steering wheel while he and fiancée Mackenzie Standifer drove to their elopement. Standifer had to tap Edwards several times to get him to focus on the road and at one point took the wheel in her hand from the passenger street.

Standifer then turned the vehicle’s cameras off, but the audio continued to record. “Did you take Xanax again?” she was heard asking. Mumbling, Edwards responded, “Um, I don’t … I don’t have any.”

Edwards insisted he hadn’t taken any drugs or medication, and swore on his 7-year-old son Bentley‘s “life.”

Prior to the episode’s airing, Edwards – who shares Bentley with with Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout – made the decision to check into rehab.

“A little over 30 days ago, I made the decision to check myself into a rehabilitation facility. I am back home now doing well, and life could not be better,” Edwards said in a statement. “Without the support of my wife and parents I would not have been able to do this. Thank you all for your well wishes.”

Charlotte Church loses her baby weeks after announcing her third pregnancy

Charlotte Church has lost her baby, the U.K. singer announced in a statement posted to Twitter on Monday.

“Charlotte and [musician Johnny Powell] are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family,” the statement read. “We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace.”

The baby, due in November, would have been 31-year-old Church’s third child. She shares Ruby, 9, and Dexter, 8, with ex Gavin Henson.

In a May interview with The Guardian, Church opened up about the pregnancy, saying she felt “brilliant” about growing her family.

Bethenny Frankel’s ex files to dismiss stalking case

Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel‘s court battle against her ex-husband Jason Hoppy continued on Tuesday, when he was arraigned on additional harassment and stalking charges, including one count of stalking in the third degree, another count of stalking in the fourth degree and some additional conduct, the New York District Attorney’s Office told PEOPLE.

Hoppy’s lawyer told PEOPLE that they filed a motion to dismiss the case. The 46-year-old was arrested on Jan. 27 when Frankel claimed he threatened her after showing up at their 6-year-old daughter Bryn’s school.

(An NYPD spokesperson previously confirmed the encounter to PEOPLE, noting that Hoppy approached Frankel and allegedly “tried to provoke a fight.” The spokesperson added that Frankel alleged Hoppy had sent her “numerous emails and FaceTime calls numbering in the hundreds after a cease and desist letter was sent on Nov. 22, 2016.”)

At the time, Hoppy denied all the charges against him, and his former attorney Robert C. Gottlieb told PEOPLE in a statement: “There are no words to express how saddened Mr. Hoppy is over his ex-wife’s unjustified actions. His only concern is his daughter and intends to vigorously fight these false charges.”

Among Frankel’s claims against Hoppy are a Janiaru 2017 altercation in which he allegedly approached her and her boyfriend and repeatedly stated, “OK, I see. This is how you want to do this. OK. You can play your game. It doesn’t matter. You can get 10 lawyers. There’s nothing you can do to stop me.”

“You’ll be sorry. You’ve been warned. I can’t help it. She’s pure evil. You’ve been warned. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.”

Dancing with the Stars host Erin Andrews and hockey player Jarret Stoll wed

Dancing with the Stars host Erin Andrews tied the knot last weekend, marrying longtime love Jarret Stoll.

Andrews’ rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the two were wed in Montana on Saturday at a sunset ceremony.

The duo said their vows in front of an intimate group of friends and family and then celebrated with a reception — all designed by celebrity wedding planner Yifat Oren. Andrews wore a stunning gown designed by Carolina Herrera.

Stoll popped the question at Disneyland’s exclusive Club 33 over the holidays. Andrews told Good Morning America of the proposal, “We went there for Christmas to see the Christmas decorations, and we had a lovely dinner there, and he did it right there at dinner at Disneyland. I was bawling like a child.”