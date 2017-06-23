Celebrity Scoop: the Beybies are Here, BiP is Back More of the Biggest News from Hollywood

Whose family has grown and who is hoping to add (at least) one more? Here’s all the intel on everything you missed from Hollywood’s hottest stars this week.

Jay Z and Beyoncé welcome their twins



Beyoncé and husband Jay Z welcomed twins last week, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

“Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends,” a source told PEOPLE.

On Sunday, Beyoncé’s father Mathew Knowles confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, “They’re here! #beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday.” He included a shot of a photo of balloons that was signed “love, granddad.”

The couple, themselves, have yet to make any announcements about their new additions, and the babies’ genders and names are still unknown. Jay Z was, however, was spotted on Monday arriving at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Kim and Kanye hire a surrogate to carry their child



Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have hired a surrogate to carry their third child, a source confirmed to PEOPLE on Wednesday.

The mother of two – 4-year-old daughter North and 18-month-old son Saint – began considering a surrogate after two doctors told her it would be unsafe for her to get pregnant again.

Kardashian West has long discussed her fertility issues on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, revealing that she would face health risks if she carried another baby because she suffered from placenta accreta during her last pregnancy. Placenta accreta is a condition in which the placenta grows into the wall of the womb and prevents it from easily detaching at the time of birth.

“They are both very excited to give their kids a sibling,” a different source close to the star told PEOPLE. “Things are great between them. They act very happy together.”

Initially, the second insider said, “Kim felt two healthy kids were enough,” and that it was the rapper pushing to grow their family.

But, “as Saint got bigger though, she talked more and more about a third baby,” said the source, adding, “She thinks her kids have grown up too fast.”

Kardashian West misses “having a baby in the family,” and now, the source said, they’ve “found the perfect surrogate.”

BiP is resuming filming after controversy

After over a week of controversy following Warner Bros.’ decision to shut down production on Bachelor in Paradise, season four is back up and running.

The company released their first statement regarding the investigation into an alleged sexual encounter involving contestants DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios to PEOPLE this week, announcing that it was complete and that the show would resume production.

The statement noted that Warner Bros.’ was aided by “an outside law firm” in the investigation, and found no evidence that “the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy.” Further, the company said that a recording of the incident “does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member.”

Neither Jackson or Olympios – whose attorneys are still conducting their own investigation into the incident — will be returning to Mexico to tape the series, however.

The rest of the original cast has signed back on board, contestant Amanda Stanton confirmed to PEOPLE, saying, “I’m excited to be going back and I’m glad we’re all able to go back. But it’s just kind of interesting, no one knows how it’s going to work out.”

Carrie Fisher had heroin and cocaine in her system when she died

Beloved Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher had heroin and cocaine in her system at the time of her death, according to her toxicology report, which PEOPLE obtained on Monday.

The official documents from the Los Angeles County coroner’s office revealed that Fisher had cocaine, methadone, ethanol and opiates in her system when she passed away at the age of 60 in December.

“The exposure to cocaine took place sometime approximately in the last 72 hours of the sample that was obtained,” stated the report. It also stated that Fisher had a “remote exposure to MDMA.”

The toxicology report also found traces of an anti-depressant and antihistamine in her system. Despite the presence of substances in Fisher’s system, it remains unclear if drug use ultimately contributed to her death.

“Based on the available toxicological information, we cannot establish the significance of the multiple substances that were detected in Ms. Fisher’s blood and tissue, with regard to the cause of death,” stated the report. The coroner’s office ruled that Fisher’s death was ultimately caused by sleep apnea and other undetermined factors.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Fisher’s only child, Billie Lourd, addressed the report, saying, “My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases.”

“ She talked about the shame that torments people and their families confronted by these diseases. I know my Mom, she’d want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles. Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs. Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately a cure. Love you Momby.”

Glee star Charice Pempengco changes her name to Jake Zyrus

Former Glee guest star Charice Pempengco is now going by the name Jake Zyrus, the Filipino singer announced this week.

Zyrus, 25, debuted the new moniker on Twitter and Instagram — almost three years after revealing to Oprah Winfrey that “my soul is male.”

On Glee’s second season, Zyrus played Sunshine Corazon — a talented young singer and foreign exchange student who joined the New Directions. Zyrus appeared in three episodes of the show. The star has also released five studio albums as a performer.

In 2013, Zyrus came out as a lesbian before appearing on an episode of Winfrey’s Where Are They Now the following year.

“I’m not going to go through that stage where I change everything,” Zyrus said at the time. “I’ll cut my hair and wear boy clothes and everything, but that’s all.”

Gender and sexuality issues were things Zyrus contemplated from a very young age. “I knew when I was 5,” Zyrus said. “Then, when I was 10, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s it, I’m gay.’ ”

Zyrus had mostly kept a low profile in the years following the episode’s airing.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for the love and respect,” Zyrus wrote on Instagram this week. “I love you back and I’m sending peace to everyone.”