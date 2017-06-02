Olivia Newton-John's Cancer Battle, Kim K's Marriage Revelation and More of the Biggest News from Hollywood

From an embattled athlete’s arrest to a reality TV couple’s baby joy, catch up on the biggest scoops from Hollywood this week.

Olivia Newton-John is battling breast cancer

Singer Olivia Newton-John revealed this week that she is, again, battling breast cancer. While announcing that her concert tour would be postponed, Newton-John’s team said that the cancer has metastasized to the sacrum.

“She plans to be touring in August. They’re all very positive,” a source close to the 68-year-old Grammy winner told PEOPLE on Tuesday about Newton-John and her family.

Newton-John will be treated with natural wellness therapies, as well as a “short course of photon radiation therapy,” according to the family statement.

Initially, Newton-John thought her severe back pain was being caused by sciatica.

The star’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi took to Instagram on Wednesday to “thank all of you for your love and support,” and assured that Newton-John “is going to be fine!”

Added Lattanzi, “Cancer is the disease of our generation and it is part of my and my mother’s quest to beat this insidious monster.”

Lattanzi later hit out at social media commenters for negative feedback on her posts, before assuring, again, that Newton-John is “fine.”

“Thriving and well. I promise,” Lattanzi captioned a video. “She’ll beat this in like 3 months! Go mama! I love you!”

Zach and Tori Roloff introduce their son

Zach and Tori Roloff‘s son Jackson Kyle has made his grand debut!

The Little People, Big World star and his wife got candid with PEOPLE about welcoming their baby boy in May, saying, “We knew we were leaving our previous life behind, but we were okay with that.”

Jackson was born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism – a genetic condition that Zach also has. Though the new dad knows life will be tougher for Jackson, he’s already his son’s biggest advocate.

“You have to encourage a dwarf child a little more because it will take them five steps to do what others can do in two,” Zach said. “But I knew, dwarf or not, I was going to parent my child with the mentality that not everyone gets a trophy. You have to earn it.”

(Males with the genetic condition grow an average height of 4’4″ with a normal lifespan, and babies may have breathing problems and delays in muscle development.)

Added Zach, “I want people to know that he’s just like his dad: being a dwarf is just part of the whole package of who he is.”

And Zach is prepped for any and everything Jackson may face, because he’s been through it. Said the star, “I grew up with the name-calling.”

Regardless, said Zach, “The world is changing. People are more open to diversity.Whatever he wants to do, we’re going to find a way to help him do it. That’s our job in life now.”

Kim Kardashian West gets candid about her marriage to Kris Humphries and split from Monica Rose

Once again, Andy Cohen is getting the stars to spill it all.

On Watch What Happens Live this week, Kim Kardashian West opened up to Cohen about a variety of topics, including her infamous 72-day marriage to NBA star Kris Humphries.

“I just thought, ‘Holy s—, I’m 30 years old, I better get this together. I better get married,’ ” she said of the marriage. “I think a lot of girls do go through that where they freak out thinking they’re getting old and have to figure it out, all their friends are having kids. It was more of that situation.”

Kardashian West also revealed that she knew on their honeymoon that the relationship wouldn’t last.

Nothing was off-limits during the sit-down, with Kardashian West also addressing her family’s recent split with longtime stylist Monica Rose.

The star, herself, said she hasn’t worked with Rose in years, and teased only of her sisters’ situations, “You’d have to ask Khloe and Kendall and Kylie and the girls.”

Kardashian West also addressed the drama between Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner over the latter’s memoir, revealing that she doesn’t think her mother will likely ever talk to her ex again.

“I would say two percent [chance],” she added, adjusting her answer. “And those are [half-sisters] Kendall and Kylie. That’s their percentage. All fair, I think.”

Bachelorette alum Michael Nance dies at 31

Michael Nance — who competed on Emily Maynard’s season 8 of The Bachelorette — died on Monday, PEOPLE confirmed.

A representative for the Austin Police Department told PEOPLE that the precinct received a 911 call shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday and arrived at the scene to find the 31-year-old unresponsive. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was performed on Tuesday, and the results of toxicology tests will be available in several weeks. Authorities said that there didn’t appear to be foul play in Nance’s death.

Nance made it through week four of Maynard’s Bachelorette season. At the time, he was 26 and working as a rehab counselor. He disclosed during the show that he had previously been addicted to prescription pain medication, but had been clean – at the time – for about two years.

A Bachelorette source who spoke extensively with Nance after his elimination told PEOPLE that he was overwhelmed by the attention he received after the show.

“He was the type of guy who felt things very deeply,” said the source. “Such a sensitive guy. You’ve got to remember that I met him when he was in his mid 20s, so he was pretty directionless. I don’t know that being on TV gave him any further direction. But he had such a good aura.”

Numerous members of Bachelor nation spoke out about Nance’s passing, with Maynard tweeting, “Such a kind heart with so much talent. Sending prayers and love to his family and friends.”

Tiger Woods is arrested for a DUI in Florida

Tiger Woods was arrested early Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence in Jupiter, Florida, a Jupiter Police Department spokeswoman confirmed to PEOPLE.

Woods was charged with a DUI, and released on his own recognizance from the Palm Beach County Jail at 10:50 a.m. that morning.

The golfer later issued a statement about his arrest, in which he took “full responsibility” for his actions.

“I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved,” Woods, 41, said. “What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

The statement continued, “I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again. I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office for their professionalism.”

Police reports confirmed that Woods had no alcohol in his system when he was arrested but that he was found asleep at the wheel on the side of the road, and had to be woken up.

The report described Woods’ speech as being “slow, sluggish, very slurred,” and stated that Woods was “cooperative as much as possible. Extremely sleepy. Hard to keep eyes open and hard to walk.”

According to the report, Woods used several pain medications including vicodin. He allegedly failed the sobriety test badly, and was unable to put his finger on his nose, walk a straight line, or stand on one leg.

There was also damage to Woods’ Mercedes, including two flat tires, a broken tail light and damage to the front bumper. Authorities later released dashcam footage of the stop.

Woods has a court date in early July.