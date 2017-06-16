Here were the biggest stories out of La La Land this week:

Bachelor in Paradise suspended over alleged sexual misconduct

Production on the next season of Bachelor in Paradise was brought to a halt this week, after a producer raised concerns about an alleged sexual encounter between contestant DeMario Jackson, 30, and Corinne Olympios, 25

Warner Bros. first announced news of the show’s suspension on Sunday, blaming it on an unnamed “misconduct.”

Sources later confirmed to PEOPLE that the incident involved Jackson and a female cast mate — Olympios’ name not identified out of respect to the privacy of victims of alleged sexual assault.

But on Wednesday, Olympios broken her silence in the wake of the scandal, giving an emotional statement to PEOPLE via her rep.

RELATED VIDEO: Bachelor in Paradise Suspends Production Over Alleged ‘Misconduct’

“I am a victim,” the said. “And have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production.”

“As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality,” she continued. “As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening.”

Both Olympios and Jackson sought legal counsel to separately represent them as the controversy unfolds: Olympios has hired veteran Hollywood attorney Martin Singer, and Jackson, Walter Mosley.

Longtime host of the franchise Chris Harrison issued a statement regarding the incident on Tuesday, asking fans to “respect the privacy of the parties involved.”

As for the future of the series, a source told PEOPLE BiP will not be resuming this summer. “There are no authorities involved, no law enforcement but the incident was flagged internally and they take these matter seriously, so they’re looking into it. But Bachelor in Paradise will not be resuming — this summer at least.”

Jessica Chastain gets married in Italy

Jessica Chastain tied the knot!

The actress, 40, married her Italian boyfriend Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, 34, in his home country on Saturday after five years of dating.

The intimate wedding took place in the northern Italian city of Treviso at the Passi de Preposulo family estate Villa Tiepolo Passi, which is less than an hour north of Venice. Featuring beautifully manicured Italian-style gardens decorated with stunning fountains and statues, the property has been in the Passi de Preposulo family since the 1800s — and dates back to the 17th century.

RELATED VIDEO: That’s Amore! Jessica Chastain Ties The Knot With Italian Boyfriend Gian Luca Passi De Preposulo

Guests — including Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway, her husband Adam Shulman, Chastain’s Zero Dark Thirty costar Edgar Ramirez, and Giorgio Armani’s niece Roberta Armani — began arriving in Venice for the wedding on Wednesday. Chastain and Passi de Preposulo were seen taking in the sights of the city with family members from both sides that day, and leaving a pre-wedding party on Friday.

For the big day, she wore strapless mermaid-cut gown — her hair back in a tight bun and her veil clipped in. He, on the other hand, wore a blue suit, white shirt, and light grey tie.

Katy Perry rates her lovers from best to worst during revealing livestream

Katy Perry had a VERY revealing weekend.

The 32-year-old pop star was livestreaming her life on her personal YouTube channel for the entire weekend as part of the release of her brand new “purposeful pop” album, Witness, showing everything she was doing in the Los Angeles residence where she’s set up camp — from meditation and yoga classes to dance parties and evening sleeps.

In one of her more candid moments, she and James Corden played his popular Late Late Show game in which they had to answer a random question or eat (or drink) a not-so-tasty snack.

Perry was so grossed out by the options that she bravely answered a request to rank three of her famous past loves — listing Diplo, 38, as her worst sex partner (the two briefly dated in 2014).

Next up, Perry listed her latest love Orlando Bloom. Snagging the top spot in Perry’s list was John Mayer, whom the singer dated twice before they finally called it quits in 2015.

Elsewhere in the weekend, Perry had an emotional and raw therapy session with Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh, host of Viceland’s The Therapist —where she discussed everything from her past struggles with suicidal thoughts to the real motivation behind her pixie haircut.

Attempting to leave behind the heightened pop persona that catapulted the “California Girls” singer into stardom, Perry told Dr. Singh that she often feels divided between “Katy Perry, pop star” and “Katheryn Hudson,” the “dork” her family and close friends know.

RELATED VIDEO: Katy Perry Breaks Down In Honest Therapy Session As She Opens Up About Past Suicidal Thoughts

The dichotomy is part of the reason Perry decided to embark on such a drastic pixie haircut. “I didn’t want to look like Katy Perry anymore,” she said — adding that the haircut had provoked hate and abuse from users on social media.

Tears (and mascara) running down her face, Perry also opened up about her past battles with alcohol — admitting that she had struggled with thoughts of suicide in the past.

“I wrote a song about it,” she said. “I feel ashamed that I would have those thoughts, feel that low and that depressed.”

Demi Moore reveals she’s lost her two front teeth

Demi Moore has long been a glamorous Hollywood icon. But on Monday, the 53-year-old Striptease star pulled back the curtain on timeless beauty and major red carpet moments, explaining that she’s actually missing her two front teeth.

“I sheared off my front teeth,” Moore told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show. “I’d love to say it was skateboarding or something really kind of cool, but I think it’s something that’s important to share because I think it’s literally, probably after heart disease, one of the biggest killers in in America, which is stress. Stress sheared off my front tooth!”

Moore backed up her claim with a photo showing one of her missing teeth — adding that her children find it endlessly hilarious (although they also feel it makes her looks more “human” and “vulnerable”).

“In an effort to get ready for you, I wanted to make sure my teeth were in.” Moore joked with Fallon.

AGT star dies in car crash

America’s Got Talent lost one of its rising stars in a car crash on Saturday.

Contestant Dr. Brandon Rogers was involved in a fatal car accident in Maryland, and died a day later in a hospital. He was 29.

A singer who was discovered by producers from the reality competition through a cover of Boyz II Men’s “On Bended Knee” he posted to Instagram, Rogers’ AGT episode was set to air in July, a source told PEOPLE.

After learning about his passing, Boyz II Men took to their official Instagram account to express their condolences.

“Today our hearts are deeply saddened to learn about the sudden death of Dr. Brandon Rogers. A few moths back we brought this young man out to the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas to perform with us. He was great all 3 nights! Just a genuinely nice person and a really good singer! Gone too young and gone too soon,” they wrote.