Celebrity Scoop: Ben’s New Lady, Maria Menounos’ Health Scare and More of the Biggest News from Hollywood

One star is opening up to PEOPLE about her unimaginable health scare, while another is moving on after his high-profile divorce. Here’s everything you need to know about this week in Hollywood.

Ben Affleck is dating SNL producer Lindsay Shookus

Ben Affleck is dating Lindsay Shookus, PEOPLE confirmed on Friday after the pair was spotted out on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

“They are spending time together in L.A. Lindsay is staying at Ben’s new house,” a source told PEOPLE of the duo, adding of their Thursday outing, “They had dinner at Giorgio Baldi last night. They arrived in a limo. They looked happy. They had a quick dinner and then returned to Ben’s house.”

While reps for Affleck haven’t yet commented, sources told PEOPLE that Affleck and Shookus have known one another for years and they had dinner in London last week while he was in town for work. Shookus was also photographed leaving Affleck’s L.A. home on June 8.

Shookus began working on SNL – which Affleck has hosted five times – back in 2002. She was previously married to fellow SNL colleague Kevin Miller, with whom she shares one child.

Affleck and Jennifer Garner officially filed for divorce three months ago after first separating in 2015 following 10 years of marriage. The former couple share three kids together: Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

Maria Menounos reveals brain tumor

TV and Sirius XM radio host Maria Menounos revealed in this week’s PEOPLE cover story that she was diagnosed with a golf-ball-size meningioma brain tumor earlier this year, amid her mother’s battle with stage 4 brain cancer.

The 39-year-old said the tumor was pushing on her facial nerves, recalling of the moment she found out, “It’s so surreal and crazy and unbelievable that my mom has a brain tumor — and now I have one too?”

On June 8, Menounos’ benign tumor was 99.9 percent removed in a lengthy surgery. While there’s still a six to seven percent chance the tumor will come back, Menounos told PEOPLE, “I’ll take those odds any day.”

Of her recovery, she explained, “This is something that takes at least a month of healing, but I’m getting stronger and stronger every day and I’ll be back to normal very soon.”

Menounos admitted that telling her parents was the “toughest part,” but said that her mother’s strength in her own health crisis was an inspiration.

“She has smiled through the whole thing,” Menounos said of Litsa, whose latest MRI shows her tumor is stable. “She’s always been positive. Always ‘I feel great,’ just a champ. My goal was just to be as happy and calm as possible because I didn’t want it to be hard on everybody. I really prayed, ‘Please God give me the strength that my mom had.’ Because she gave us that gift.”

The star also told PEOPLE she is leaving E! News, explaining, “My deal ends this August and after that I’m gonna take some time and focus on some passion projects and see what’s next. I’m not rushing into anything.”

Rob Kardashian posts nude images of ex Blac Chyna, accuses her of infidelity

Blac Chyna has retained high-powered civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom and is seeking restraining orders against her ex Rob Kardashian after he posted a series of extremely graphic and expletive-ridden posts about her to Instagram earlier this week.

Kardashian’s Instagram account was shut down after he used the social media app to accuse her of drug use, alcohol abuse and infidelity, and to share three nude photos of her. He later continued to post the images and accusations on Twitter, much of which was removed.

Chyna initially responded to the onslaught of messages in a Snapchat post, alleging that Kardashian hit her. The Snapchat was later taken down.

A legal expert previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian could be subject to criminal charges for sharing the explicit photos on social media. California, where both parties reside, has “very, very strong non-consensual pornography laws,” said Carrie Goldberg, attorney and founder of Internet abuse and sexual consent firm C. A. Goldberg, PLLC.

If charged, Kardashian could face up to six months in jail and a fine, according to Goldberg.

While Kris Jenner and her daughters have remained noticeably silent about the drama on social media, a source close to the family told PEOPLE that the stars are “deeply disappointed and frustrated with Rob.”

A source told PEOPLE that his family is focused on “protecting” Kardashian and Chyna’s daughter Dream Renée, 34 weeks, “from all this nastiness.”

Kardashian and Chyna’s roller coaster relationship first began in January 2016.

YouTube Star Stevie Ryan commits suicide

YouTube star Stevie Ryan died last Saturday, July 1, in what the L.A. County Coroner’s Office ruled a suicide by hanging. She was 33.

The actress first rose to fame through her YouTube series called Little Loca, and later transitioned to doing celebrity parodies on the video platform.

Ryan hosted a pop culture sketch series on VH1 called Stevie TV from 2012-2013, and was also a co-host of Brody Jenner’s E! series Sex with Brody.

She was most recently the co-host of Mentally Ch(ill), a “podcast about depression,” according to its iTunes description. In an episode released just two days before Ryan’s death, she revealed that her grandfather had died just a few days prior.

Drake Bell, Ryan’s ex-boyfriend, took to Twitter on Monday to express his grief about her death, writing, “Please wake me from this nightmare @ StevieRyan I loved you and will forever miss you!”

George and Amal Clooney step out with their twins for the first time

George and Amal Clooney were spotted landing in Milan, Italy, on Monday with their twins Ella and Alexander in tow – marking their first public family outing since welcoming the newborns last month.

The Clooneys were seen arriving via private plane, with George disembarking with a baby carrier. The couple has a home in Lake Como, which is not far from Milan.

Ella and Alexander were born at St. Mary’s Hospital in London on June 6. Alexander arrived first, at 12:54 p.m., followed by Ella at 12:56 p.m., according to birth certificates obtained by PEOPLE.